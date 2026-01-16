Amazon has announced that New World will shut down in 2027

The game has been delisted on all platforms, but existing owners can still log in for now

In-game currency purchases will not be refunded

Amazon just announced "the future of New World" and it turns out that just means the company is shutting down the MMO in 2027.

As detailed in a new post on the New World blog, the game will officially go offline on January 31, 2027. It follows the news back in October 2025 that the game would no longer be receiving new content updates.

The game has now been delisted from all platforms, though existing owners are still able to log in for the last few months of the game's life.

"We want to thank the players for your dedication and passion," the company wrote. "We are grateful for the time spent crafting the world of Aeternum with you. Together we built something special. While we are saddened to say goodbye, we’re honored that we were able to share so much with the community."

Even if you have already bought the game, you will no longer be able to play come that January 31, 2027 date. Amazon has also confirmed that there will not be refunds offered for in-game currency purchases - though the option to buy more will be disabled on July 20.

The company has at least committed to monitoring "bugs and performance" in order "to ensure the game runs smoothly as things wind down."

Will you be able to get a refund? Amazon advises checking with the customer support for the platform where you bought the game.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New World launched for PC back in September 2021, with an updated and overhauled version called New World: Aeternum coming out for Xbox Series X and Series S and PlayStation 5 on October 2024.

It was one of the handful of titles featured in Amazon's Prime Video anthology series Secret Level, alongside the disastrous Sony live-service game Concord which infamously shut down after just two weeks on the market.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.