There are only a few hours left before Black Friday ends - so it's time to act and grab a serious upgrade deal right now before prices go up (or stocks will dry up).

Case in point, the Crucial P310 1TB SSD is selling for $80 on Amazon, down 25% from its regular $106.99 price. That’s a solid discount for anyone looking to speed up their computer without breaking the bank.

The Crucial P310 is an M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD that delivers impressive performance, with read speeds up to 7,100MB/s.

That means faster boot times, quicker file transfers, and smoother gameplay if that's your thing. Whether you’re upgrading a laptop, desktop, or gaming console, this SSD brings a noticeable boost to how fast your system feels day to day.

Black Friday's best internal SSD deal

Save 25% Crucial P310 2TB SSD: was $106.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Crucial's P310 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD delivers fast read speeds up to 7,100MB/s for rapid boot times and seamless performance in laptops or desktops. Reliable, efficient, and built with Micron’s trusted technology, it’s ideal for content creation, or everyday use.

Crucial says the P310 can offer nearly 20% faster performance in bootups and gameplay compared to typical Gen4 SSDs, and up to 20% better results in real-world tasks like launching Photoshop, Illustrator, or even Microsoft Office apps.

It’s built for productivity, offering reliable speed across a range of uses, and designed to deliver up to 40% better performance-to-power ratio than previous Gen4 models, meaning you get more speed without draining extra battery life. For laptop users, that’s a real plus.

The drive, which is built on Micron tech, offers plenty of room for media, or large creative projects. It comes with a 5-year limited warranty, giving some extra peace of mind.

At just under $80, the Crucial P310 2TB SSD is a great choice for anyone upgrading to Gen4 performance. With this kind of speed and capacity, you'd better grab it before Black Friday ends to give your PC a serious boost.

While you’re here, also check out our round up of the best SSDs you can buy right now, and the fastest SSDs on the market.

Other 1TB SSD deals to consider

MSI Spatium M480 PRO SSD 1TB: $85 at Amazon The MSI Spatium M480 Pro 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD offers rapid read speeds up to 7,400MB/s and write speeds up to 6,000MB/s, delivering strong performance for creators and gamers alike. Featuring 3D NAND technology, built-in data security, and a 5-year warranty, it’s a bargain at $85 on Amazon.

Save 16% Samsung 990 PRO NVMe M.2 SSD: was £183 now £154 at Amazon Samsung's 990 PRO 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD offers PCIe 4.0 performance with read speeds up to 7,450 MB/s and write speeds up to 6,900 MB/s. Designed for creative uses and demanding workloads, it combines speed with efficiency and reliability and is backed by Samsung’s trusted technology and a 5-year warranty.