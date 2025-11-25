Grab an 8TB SSD for 4.8¢ per Gigabyte, an all-time low, in an extraordinary price bloodbath ahead of Black Friday
The Crucial X10 offers plenty of storage and has a sleek, modern design and it is at its lowest price ever
If you’re in the market for a large-capacity portable SSD, the Crucial X10 is a solid choice - and if you're looking for a large-capacity SSD, the Crucial X10 has no rivals this Black Friday.
At just 4.8c per GB, it beats EVERY single SSD - internal or external - when it comes to price per GB with PCIe 3-class speeds (if you have a compatible device)
This matte blue external drive combines speed, durability, and a massive 8TB of storage in a compact, travel-friendly form. Whether you’re editing videos on the go, backing up large files, or just need dependable extra space, the X10 delivers fast, reliable performance without needing to open up your desktop or laptop.
The Crucial X10 portable SSD offers ultra-fast USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 performance with read speeds up to 2,100MB/s, making it ideal for creators, students, and gamers needing quick access to large files. Its compact, matte blue design is IP65-rated for dust and water resistance and drop-tested up to 9.8 feet.
If it's out of stock on Amazon, try B&H, Bestbuy and Adorama which all have it for the same price.
With read speeds up to 2100MB per second over USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, it’s fast enough to run large applications or work directly off the drive.
It’s twice as fast as the Crucial X9 and outpaces many internal SATA and PCIe SSDs. That makes it a strong fit for content creators, students, or professionals who need performance that keeps up no matter where they are.
The X10 works with Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iPad Pro, and major game consoles including PlayStation and Xbox. It connects via USB-C and includes a USB-C to C cable, with support for USB A.
The portable drive is IP65 rated for dust and water resistance and is drop tested for falls up to 3 meters, or nearly 10 feet. Whether you’re commuting, traveling, or tossing it in a backpack, it’s built to handle real-world use.
8TB of space is enough for over 500,000 4K images or more than 500 hours of video footage, which should be plenty for most people.
At the time of writing, the X10 8TB was available from a few retailers for just $384.99, making it one of the most affordable high-capacity SSDs on the market.
If you’re planning ahead or expanding your setup soon, this is a smart storage upgrade worth considering. You can see what we thought of the drive in our review of the X10 here.
Also consider
A smaller version of the main deal, this is equally cheap (on a GB basis) as its bigger billing at less than $50 per TB. It is fast (2.1GBps) and surprisingly portable as well. And the 5-year standard warranty just makes it en even sweeter deal.
This is the next cheapest 8TB SSD right now. It is also an external model and comes from Orico, a challenger brand. It achieves speeds of up to 1GBps which is slower than the X10 and has a smaller 3-year warranty. Consider it if its Crucial competitor goes out of stock.
The SSK SD501 is a sleek external SSD with a distinctive design. It runs at up to 2GBps like the X10 (although in both cases you need to have compatible USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 hosts) but is almost twice the price of its Micron rival.
