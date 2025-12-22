Quite a few of the AI software engineers hired by Google in 2025 were actually ex-employees
20% of AI software engineers hired by Google in 2025 were ex-employees
- One in five of Google's AI hires last year were 'boomerang' hires returning to the company
- Google is also hiring more workers from rival companies than previously
- Apple also just appointed an ex-Googler as VP of AI
Google is re-hiring a number of ex-employees to help boost its AI strategy, a new CNBC report states, claiming one in five AI software engineer hires were so-called 'boomerang' employees.
Not only is this figure up from previous years, but Google also claims to be hiring more workers from rival companies (like Microsoft, Amazon and Apple) than ever before.
"We're energized by our momentum, compute and talent – engineers want to work here to keep building groundbreaking products," a company spokesperson shared.
A lot of AI hiring revolves around poaching
Data published by ADP Research confirms 'boomerang' hiring, where companies regain former assets (including from periods spent at rival companies), is on the rise, and has been since 2022. This trend is amplified within the information sector, while other sections like leisure and hospitality, health and construction see fewer returning employees.
Google also has a large pool of alumni to pick from after cutting around 12,000 workers in early 2023, plus hundreds more in smaller rounds of layoffs.
When ChatGPT hit the ground running in November 2022, rival companies like Google were left stunned, but recent years have seen Google in particular step up to the mark. The company recently launched Gemini 3, and with it "a new era of intelligence."
The Gemini app now has 650 million monthly users, but it still lags behind OpenAI's 800 million weekly ChatGPT users.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Still, investors are happy with the work Google is doing. Company shares are up 62% this year to date.
On the flip side, Google isn't the only company poaching AI talent. Apple recently announced that 16-year Google veteran Amar Subramanya would be joining Apple as VP of AI following John Giannandrea's departure.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.