This ultra-powerful mini PC with an external GPU docking station may convince creatives to move away from big boxes — Beelink GTi Ultra looks very promising, and we've asked for a sample

Beelink makes some excellent mini PCs, including the GTR7 Pro which is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7940HS, and comes in a choice of four colors – Orange, Obsidian Black, Space Gray, and Green.

Beelink’s next big release promises to be even more powerful, if not quite so colorful, and comes with a name to suit – the GTi Ultra. We don’t know too much about the new device yet, as aside from a couple of teaser posts on X, details are pretty thin on the ground.

What we do know is the new mini PC will be equipped with an Intel 12th to 14th Gen Core CPU (no sign of an AMD version which is a bit disappointing), backed by a “Beelink exclusive eGPU solution”.

Ports galore

The first post on X says that the new device will offer support for external GPUs via an 8-lane PCIe Gen4/5 slot with bandwidth of up to 4 GB/s per lane (32 GB/s total). It will be powerful enough for seamless AAA gaming, local large-scale AI Models, and effortless rendering and image processing. The photo of the GTi Ultra shows it sitting next to an RTX 4090.

From what we can see, the mini PC looks to have two USB-A ports, one USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack on the top row, with two more USB-A ports and HDMI in the middle row, and two Ethernet ports and a power connector on the bottom row.

The most recent X post reveals that the GTi Ultra will offer AI voice interaction thanks to a built-in microphone with a smart audio pickup and noise reduction BI AI chip. This will allow it to intelligently recognize human voices and respond to audio commands within a 3 meter radius.

We’ve requested a review unit and will let you know once we receive it and have had a chance to thoroughly evaluate the GTi Ultra's features and performance.

