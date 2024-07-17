The world’s fastest mini PC is only on sale at Amazon — tiny Optiplex 7010 sports a Core i9-14900K that’s faster than a 16-core Threadripper Pro

You probably wouldn’t think of the Dell Optiplex 7010 mini PC as a powerful computer, and yet the Core i9-14900K processor that it packs transforms it into the fastest mini PC on the market right now. Surprisingly, it is only available at Amazon for Prime Day for $2,199 - you won’t be able to purchase it direct from Dell.

(Check out our best portable SSD buying guide, our selection of Prime Day PC deals as well as TechRadar’s Prime Day deal live blog)

This business PC is absolutely tiny but jam packed with connectivity options and high performance parts. The CPU is a 24-core beast that is quicker than AMD’s 16-core Threadripper Pro 7955WX on the popular Passmark benchmark. It comes with 64GB DDR5 RAM and 4TB SSD as well as six USB ports, one HDMI, one DisplayPort and an Ethernet connector, all crammed in a volume of just over 1L (40 fl oz or two pints).

As expected, it comes with Windows 11 Pro, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth. All in all, this is a great full size desktop replacement PC for anyone looking for sheer performance for workloads such as AI, machine learning, programming etc.

Connect a portable monitor (loads available in our Prime Day portable monitor hub) and a portable power station (quite a few on sale, see our Prime Day portable power station page) and you could get a decent desktop replacement package.

Today’s best superfast PC deal

Dell Optiplex 7010 micro desktop PC: now $2,199 at Amazon

Tiny in size, mighty in performance, the Dell Optiplex 7010 is a monumental workstation that punches well above its weight. Literally. Armed with one of the fastest desktop CPUs around, there’s hardly any task it won’t be able to successfully tackle.

Also consider

Envision M1 mini desktop PC: now $1169.99 at Amazon

If your budget doesn’t stretch to more than $2,000 or if you don’t need that much firepower, then there’s the M1 which shares a lot of the features of the 7010 with a Core i9-14900 and 64GB DDR4 memory. 3-year warranty and Windows 11 Pro make it a perfect business companion.

Envision M1 mini desktop PC: now $879.99 at Amazon

Envision scores another winner with a slower version of the above, with an Intel Core i7-14700, 32GB of DDR4 memory, a 1TB SSD and Windows 11 Pro. There’s no mini PC I could find that can compete with this particular model in this price range.