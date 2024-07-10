Someone plugged a huge colored fan on top of this tiny PC to deliver the cheapest 8845HS mini PC workstation to date — incredibly small barebone Topton Mini PC sells for much less than you'd think

Mini PCs are gaining in popularity due to their compact size, stylish appearance, and surprisingly powerful performance, often at an affordable price. These small-form-factor computers also frequently offer unique functionalities not typically found in traditional desktops.

The most noteworthy feature of the Topton RGB Color Mini PC is the large, colorful fan mounted on top. This keeps the unit cool under load (helped by a large heat dissipation plate inside), but also looks good with its bright RGB lighting. The fan includes customizable lighting settings, such as "Breathe" and "Horseman", and it can remember your preferences and start them automatically. You can also opt to turn off the colors or kill the lights completely if you find it too distracting.

This mini PC comes equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with integrated Radeon 780M graphics. If you want to save some money, then you can downgrade to a 7840HS, and R9 6900HX CPU instead. The device supports DDR5 4800MHz dual-channel memory, and M.2 NVMe SSD storage. You can buy it barebone or configure it how you like with up to 64GB RAM and a 2TB SSD.

Surprisingly affordable

Connectivity options include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports and Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. There are HDMI and DisplayPort outputs and USB 2.0, USB 3.2, and USB 4 ports, plus an audio jack. The mini PC can drive up to three 4K displays at 60Hz.

The Topton RGB Color Mini PC measures a compact 13cm x 13cm x 5.4cm, weighs 0.5kg, and can sit flat or sideways with a handy stand.

Available to buy from AliExpress now, the mini PC is currently priced at $399.79 for the barebone 8845HS model, a 36% discount from its usual price of $624.67. The figure rises to $700 if you want to populate it with full complement of RAM and storage. The 7840HS version will set you back $330.04, also at a 36% discount, while the 6900HX model, presently out of stock, typically sells for $319.83.

