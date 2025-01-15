Khadas’ new Mind 2 mini PC might be tiny, but it packs a mean punch

The Mind 2 is more than just a mini PC, it’s an on-the-go dev platform

Additional features and functionalities are a key appeal

The Mind 2 AI Maker Kit makes this a developers dream

Mini PCs were a booming market in 2024, and 2025 shows no signs of slowing down in this regard - and there’s one particular model that caught my eye.

The Mind 2 mini PC from Khadas, which the firm flaunted at CES 2025, is an impressive bit of hardware for professionals and casual users alike.

This modular device bears more of a resemblance to a bulky SSD than a mini PC, but is powered by the Intel Arrow Lake platform, giving it serious bang for your buck.

Power boost

Boasting an Intel Core Ultra 7 225H processor and built on the new Arrow Lake-H architecture, the Mind 2 marks a significant improvement on Khadas’ previous model.

The Mind 2 includes general performance improvements, but also great energy efficiency, enhanced integrated graphics, and, given the sharpened industry focus on the technology, improved AI processing capabilities.

“Compared to its predecessor, the Mind 2s boasts remarkable improvements in both single-core and multi-core performance, delivering a more efficient computing experience,” Khadas said in its launch announcement.

All told, the Mind 2 is a powerful mini PC that’s flexible enough in its capabilities to span a range of functions - from professional design and video editing to complex AI tasks.

What separates the device from counterparts in the industry, however, is the suite of complementary tools and features that accompany it. Khadas is keen to point out that the Mind devices come with an entire ecosystem of capabilities surrounding them.

An AI developer’s dream

Focused primarily toward AI developers, the mini PC comes with the Mind 2 AI Maker Kit. Powered by the Intel Lunar Lake platform and an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, the Maker Kit boasts up to 115 TOPS of computing power.

This has the potential to significantly enhance AI model efficiency and optimization. The Mind Maker Kit essentially acts as an agile deployment server and edge computing platform, allowing devs to deploy models locally or at the edge.

That means lower latency and better efficiency for real-time applications, as well as better data privacy. Combine this with the fact that it weighs a paltry 435 grams, and this makes it a perfect device for developers on the move or in remote work environments.

The newest addition to the Mind ecosystem is equally tantalizing and could be a game changer for user productivity.

Mind xPlay is focused specifically toward “mobile work and multi-scenario applications”, according to Khadas. This feature allows users to integrate with accessories such as the Mind Dock or Mind Graphics GPU expansion module.

Khadas Mind 2: Pricing and other features

The Khadas Mind 2 comes complete with Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 ports, marking an improvement on the previous model.

Storage capabilities can also be improved via SSD and the device has a built-in 5.55Wh battery.

It doesn’t come cheap, however, with pricing set to start at $799 and can be altered or tuned based on user preferences.

The options include a base-level device boasting an Intel Ultra 5 125H processor, although this version is limited to 16GB memory and 512GB storage.

Opting for the Ultra 7 155H model does offer better flexibility and general performance, but there’s quite a jump in price. Users can select 32GB or 64GB memory with this line and up to 2Tb in storage capacity. These setups will set you back more than $1,000.