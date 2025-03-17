Tiny Mac Mini rival can power four 8K monitors, and is the first mini PC to receive AMD's powerful Ryzen 7 260 APU
It even supports 96GB DDR5 RAM and up to 16TB SSD capacity
- Minisforum AI X1 excels in AI tasks with 38 TOPS of machine learning processing power
- Supports four 8K monitors via HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, and USB4 ports
- Offers fast connectivity with dual 2.5G Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4
Minisforum has introduced the AI X1, a compact mini PC powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 260 APU, capable of supporting four 8K displays.
The AI X1 features the AMD Ryzen 7 260, an 8-core, 16-thread processor with a maximum clock speed of 5.1GHz, integrated with the Radeon 780M GPU running at 2700MHz, delivering strong performance for gaming and creative workloads.
This business computer also boasts a peak AI processing capability of 38 TOPS, making it well-suited for machine learning and AI-driven tasks.
High-performance processing with Ryzen 7 260 CPU
The AI X1 supports up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM at 5600MHz, ensuring smooth multitasking even with demanding applications. Storage options include two M.2 NVMe SSD slots, allowing for a total capacity of up to 16TB.
The standout feature is its ability to drive four 8K monitors simultaneously through HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, and two USB4 ports, supporting data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps, making it one of the best workstation options available.
The AI X1 features two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an OCuLink port, a 3.5mm combo jack, a Copilot button, and dual microphones (DMIC), ensuring compatibility with a wide range of peripherals.
There are dual 2.5G RJ45 Ethernet ports with link aggregation, delivering up to 10 Gbps speeds, along with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast and stable wireless connectivity.
Despite its powerful capabilities, the AI X1 remains portable, weighing just 0.6kg and measuring 128×126×52mm. It also incorporates an advanced cooling system with phase-change materials, a large fan, and copper heat pipes for efficient heat dissipation, maintaining optimal performance during intensive workloads.
The Minisforum AI X1 starts at $439, down from its original price of $549, offering a $110 discount. Shipments are expected to commence from April 8.
