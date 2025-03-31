The tiny-but-mighty Geekom A8 mini PC can tackle big workloads – and it’s up to 22% off right now

The days of needing a space-hogging desktop PC to do serious work are thankfully long behind us. In 2025, the best mini PCs amply prove that you can now squeeze a lot of power into a tiny package. And Geekom is one of our favorite mini PC makers – with the AMD-based A8 Mini (equipped with a mighty Ryzen 9 CPU) being a great example. Even better, the tiny PC is currently up to 22% off, so it's even better bang for buck than usual.

You can read our detailed Geekom A8 Mini review for the full scoop on this unit, but to quickly summarize, we were impressed with the performance from the Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU and 780M iGPU combo, plus the 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD. And while we weren’t wowed by the launch price (and computers haven’t gotten cheaper since), this new discount goes some way towards making it more affordable.

The A8 truly lives up to the mini namesake, and measures in at just 112 x 112 x 37 mm (4.4 x 4.4 x 1.5 inches), yet still packs in plenty of features. For a start, its Radeon 780M graphics chip can drive up to four displays over HDMI and USB-C, including one at up to 8K resolution – making it a capable workstation option, or even as a casual gaming machine. It also has USB 4 to enable fast data transfers, plus USB Power Delivery and DisplayPort out on the two USB-C ports.

While there’s also a Ryzen 7 model of the A8 available, this deal is on the highest-specced A8 Mini, which includes 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a roomy 2TB NVMe SSD with Windows 11 pre-installed. You also get Wi-Fi 6E, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader and plenty of USB ports. Be aware it can be on the noisier side when running flat out, but that's fairly standard when you have this kind of high-end hardware in a small package.

Geekom knows its stuff when it comes to building mini PCs, and the A8 Mini isn't the only model that's earned high praise from the TechRadar Computing team. Check out our Geekom A8 Max mini review for an even more premium machine. Or dial things back with the Geekom A7 mini review or the Geekom A6 mini review – all three have earned a Highly Recommended award from TechRadar Pro.



The deals above are available until April 18, 2025, but there are also a range of other great discounted mini PCs from Geekom that are worth checking out. Find out more at the official Geekom site for your region:

