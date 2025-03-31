The tiny-but-mighty Geekom A8 mini PC can tackle big workloads – and it’s up to 22% off right now

This powerful mini PC is a great choice for office use, creatives or even casual gaming

The days of needing a space-hogging desktop PC to do serious work are thankfully long behind us. In 2025, the best mini PCs amply prove that you can now squeeze a lot of power into a tiny package. And Geekom is one of our favorite mini PC makers – with the AMD-based A8 Mini (equipped with a mighty Ryzen 9 CPU) being a great example. Even better, the tiny PC is currently up to 22% off, so it's even better bang for buck than usual.

You can read our detailed Geekom A8 Mini review for the full scoop on this unit, but to quickly summarize, we were impressed with the performance from the Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU and 780M iGPU combo, plus the 32GB of RAM and 2TB SSD. And while we weren’t wowed by the launch price (and computers haven’t gotten cheaper since), this new discount goes some way towards making it more affordable.

The A8 truly lives up to the mini namesake, and measures in at just 112 x 112 x 37 mm (4.4 x 4.4 x 1.5 inches), yet still packs in plenty of features. For a start, its Radeon 780M graphics chip can drive up to four displays over HDMI and USB-C, including one at up to 8K resolution – making it a capable workstation option, or even as a casual gaming machine. It also has USB 4 to enable fast data transfers, plus USB Power Delivery and DisplayPort out on the two USB-C ports.

While there’s also a Ryzen 7 model of the A8 available, this deal is on the highest-specced A8 Mini, which includes 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a roomy 2TB NVMe SSD with Windows 11 pre-installed. You also get Wi-Fi 6E, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader and plenty of USB ports. Be aware it can be on the noisier side when running flat out, but that's fairly standard when you have this kind of high-end hardware in a small package.

Geekom knows its stuff when it comes to building mini PCs, and the A8 Mini isn't the only model that's earned high praise from the TechRadar Computing team. Check out our Geekom A8 Max mini review for an even more premium machine. Or dial things back with the Geekom A7 mini review or the Geekom A6 mini review – all three have earned a Highly Recommended award from TechRadar Pro.

Geekom A8 Mini
US DEAL
Geekom A8 Mini: was $899 now $695

Save $204
For those looking for a deal in the USA, the Geekom A8 Mini is currently reduced from $899 to $695 – a pretty sweet discount. You can grab it directly from the Geekom online store using promo code GKA8DEALS at checkout, or snag it on Amazon for the same price.

View Deal
Geekom A8 Mini
UK DEAL
Geekom A8 Mini: was £899 now £720

Save £179
Anyone shopping for a mini PC in the UK can save a few quid on the powerful Geekom A8 Mini and score it at a cracking price. Pick it up for £720 at Geekom UK using the promo code GKA8DEALS at checkout. Or if Amazon is more convenient, the good news is that you can buy it there for the same price using the same code.

View Deal
Geekom A8 Mini
CANADIAN DEAL
Geekom A8 Mini: was CA$1,399 now CA$1,189

Save CA$210
Canadians on the hunt for a powerful mini PC are in luck – you can snag the powerful Geekom A8 Mini for just CA$1,189. Head over to Geekom Canada and use the promo code GKA8DEALS at checkout to grab this beauty. More of an Amazon shopper? No worries, it’s the same price there too. Total steal, eh?

View Deal
Geekom A8 Mini
AU DEAL
Geekom A8 Mini: was AU$1,449 now AU$1,159

Save AU$290
Australian buyers are getting a very comparable price to those overseas for once (after accounting for exchange rate and taxes), and the Geekom A8 Mini is a competitive machine. Using the code GKA8DEALS, those Down Under can pick it up for AU$1,159 straight from the Geekom AU online store. Or take advantage of fast delivery, and buy it from Amazon AU for the same price.

View Deal


The deals above are available until April 18, 2025, but there are also a range of other great discounted mini PCs from Geekom that are worth checking out. Find out more at the official Geekom site for your region:

Geekom is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Lindsay Handmer
Lindsay Handmer
Senior Writer – TechRadar Australia

Lindsay is an Australian tech journalist who loves nothing more than rigorous product testing and benchmarking. He is especially passionate about portable computing, doing deep dives into the USB-C specification or getting hands on with energy storage, from power banks to off grid systems. In his spare time Lindsay is usually found tinkering with an endless array of projects or exploring the many waterways around Sydney.

