Amazon just launched a massive pre-Memorial Day sale: appliances, TVs, and tools that I'd buy from $19.99
You don't have to wait for May 26 – shop record-low prices today
Summer is near, which means Memorial Day sales aren't far off. While the official holiday is Monday, May 26, Amazon has launched a pre-Memorial Day sale with incredible savings throughout its site. You can find deals on everything from TVs, headphones, and tablets to vacuums, blenders, and viral home items.
• Shop Amazon's full sale
I've covered Memorial Day sales for eight years now, and I'm regularly tracking Amazon deals throughout the year. Using my knowledge of best-selling products and price history, I've put together a list of the 26 best deals at Amazon's pre-Memorial Day sale. This curated list includes record-low prices from brands like Ninja, Apple, Bissell, LG, Dyson, and Samsung, with deals starting at just $19.99.
A few of my favorite deals that offer incredible value include the all-new iPad 11 on sale for $299, a massive $240 discount on the Roborock Qrevo S robot vacuum and mop, and Amazon's 55-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $359.99.
Shop my full list of today's best deals from Amazon's pre-Memorial Day sale below and visit our main Memorial Day sales guide, which includes more deals on TVs, appliances, mattresses, and more.
Amazon pre-Memorial Day sale - my 26 top deal picks
Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $19.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice.
The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. For just $24.99 (with code 4KADD at checkout), it's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.
The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 110,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $26.97 when you apply the $3 coupon. With four interchangeable blades, you can chop your favorite veggies in a flash, julienne, chop, and slice them.
This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones – on sale for just $29.95 at Amazon's pre-Memorial Day sale. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life. They also come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound.
Cool off this summer with a refreshing smoothie with the Magic Bullet Blender, which is on sale for $39.88 ahead of Memorial Day. The blender chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds, and more, and includes a tall and short cup, party mug, reusable and to-go lids, and a 10-second recipe guide.
The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are a Memorial Day top seller in years past, and the queen-size set is on sale for $53.99 when you apply the coupon code MCUIIKEF2N0D at checkout. The queen-size pillows have over 250,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.
The 4-quart ceramic-coated basket, which can hold around two lbs. of French fries, is perfect for cooking and crisping food. It's easy to use, too, with three preset functions and dishwasher-safe parts for effortless cleanups. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to $79.99.
Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for $89.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
Bissell carpet cleaners are always best-sellers at holiday sales like Memorial Day, and Amazon has the Little Green model on sale for $99.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
If you want quality-sounding earbuds, but don't want to break the bank, the Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $99.95. The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.
Gear up for summer with the top-rated JBL Flip 6 speaker, which is on sale for $99.95. You won't find a better Bluetooth speaker for the price, especially considering the sound quality combined with an IPX7 waterproof rating, perfect for your next vacation.
Apple's all-new AirPods 4 are on sale for just $119 at Amazon. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging.
Amazon's pre-Memorial Day sale has the best-selling Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee maker on sale for $134. This easy-to-use coffee maker supports multiple types of drinks and sizes, and you can brew these using dedicated recyclable Nespresso pods. The large removable water tank and compact size also add to its convenience.
Tools are always a popular category during Memorial Day, and Amazon has the best-selling Dewalt Power combo tool kit on sale for $149, thanks to a 43% discount. The Dewalt power combo tool kit has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and includes a 20V cordless drill and Impact Driver, two batteries, and a charger.
My favorite iPad deal right now is on the very latest baseline model. This entry-level tablet has just been released, but Amazon is already offering a decent $50 price cut. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration it carries the powerful A16 chipset, which makes it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.
Dyson vacuums are another best seller during Memorial Day, and Amazon has the V8 Plus on sale for $349.99. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.
What's better than a robot vacuum? A robot vacuum that also mops. The Roborock Qrevo S includes spinning mop pads to dislodge dirt, intelligent object identification and avoidance, and powerful 7,000Pa of suction. This model has a super-capable dock that not only empties the bot's dust cup but can also drain and refill its water tank and self-clean those mop pads, too. Today's pre-Memorial Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.
Amazon's cheapest pre-Memorial Day TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
You can grab this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV for just $129.99 - just $20 more than the record-low price. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.
Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream display, and the 55-inch model just dropped to $1,197.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
Amazon's pre-Memorial Day sale has Roku's 65-inch 4K smart TV for just $399.99 - an incredible price. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Amazon has just dropped LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,396.99, thanks to a $1,300 discount. That's $100 less than last week's price and only $23 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
The best big-screen budget display from Amazon is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $369.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
Amazon currently has its lowest price yet for the latest MacBook Air this week - an amazing deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful, more power efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy. The only downside? Storage is still a relatively meagre 256GB, unfortunatey.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.