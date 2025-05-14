Amazon just launched a massive pre-Memorial Day sale: appliances, TVs, and tools that I'd buy from $19.99

Latest in Deals

Don't wait for Memorial Day: the best TV for most people is $1,300 off at Amazon

There's a big sale on Shark cordless vacuums – and we have a code to get you an extra 10% off

Get an unlimited data plan for just $12.50/mo with this deal at Lyca Mobile

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K crashes to record-low price – here's how to get the maximum discount

I've been waiting for this - the cheapest RTX 5080 gaming laptop just got its first ever price cut

NordVPN is giving away free global eSIM data for Memorial Day – here's how to claim yours