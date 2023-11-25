Black Friday mattress sales: 18 best deals that you can still get if you're quick

Black Friday's been and gone, but that doesn't mean you've missed your chance to get a new mattress at a low price. There are lots of opportunities to find a bargain this weekend, as most sleep brand's sales are still live as we approach the upcoming Cyber Monday mattress deals.

We've already had a look through all the best US mattress deals that we featured yesterday, and the good news is that most of them are still available. And there's no need to go in search of them yourself, as we've listed all the best mattress deals below, covering leading brands including Saatva, Helix and Nectar, as well as a rare discount on a premium smart cover and even some mattress topper deals.

There are plenty more deals to be had beyond the world of mattresses, too, and we're keeping tabs on the lot of them. Head for our Cyber Monday deals hub for savings on all kinds of homeware and gadgets, otherwise just scroll down a bit to find the best Black Friday mattress deals that you can still shop.

Editor's picks

Saatva Classic mattress: was $1,095 now from $695 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a luxurious innerspring hybrid mattress that's available in three different sleep feels and two sizes, and it sits in the #1 spot of our best mattress ranking. Our testers found it was comfortable in all sleeping positions, and well-suited to hot sleepers and people with back pain. The extras are great too: you get a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty. Click any of the links on this page to unlock a $400 discount, which means a queen size is currently $1,595. How good is this deal? Very good. It's not quite the cheapest price we've seen this year, but almost. And certainly the best discount we're expecting to see this holiday sales period. Read more: Saatva Classic review ★★★★½

Nectar Memory Foam mattress: now from $359 at Nectar

The Nectar is a great all-rounder memory foam mattress that will suit plenty of tastes and sleep styles. Right now there's a flash sale that knocks 40% off everything, which takes the price of a queen down to $659. Our reviewers found this mattress delivered good pressure relief and motion isolation, making it a good choice for anyone with achy joints, or who shares a bed with a partner. It comes with a lifetime warranty and a year's risk-free trial, so you'll have plenty of time to make sure it suits you. How good is this deal? Excellent. It's not quite the cheapest this mattress has been in 2023, but almost, and very likely the lowest prices we'll see this holiday season. Read more: Nectar mattress review ★★★★

Hybrid mattresses

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: was $839 now from $449 at DreamCloud

The five-layer, 14" deep DreamCloud is a great choice for those who want a luxurious feeling mattress, but who can't quite stretch to the Saatva Classic. It's our best hybrid mattress pick. Our reviewers found this mattress does a superb job of regulating temperature, thanks to gel-infused memory foam, an innerspring layer that allows for movement of air, and a quilted foam and cashmere top layer that's designed to wick away moisture. We rated this bed a 7.5 out of 10 in firmness – that'll suit most people and sleep styles. You get a whole year's sleep trial to decide whether you like it, and there's a forever warranty too. It's surprisingly luxurious feeling for the affordable price. With the current deal, a queen size is $799. How good is this deal? It's nothing special. MSRP fluctuates, so focus on price not percentage discount – and the queen size DreamCloud is the same price it has been for most of the year. You won't be overpaying if you buy now, but if you're not in a rush, it might be worth holding out. DreamCloud's best deals often appear outside of sales events, so we might see lower prices in December. Read more: DreamCloud mattress review ★★★★½

Helix Midnight mattress: was $936 now from $702 + free bedding bundle at Helix

The Helix Midnight is a softer memory foam hybrid. We think it's the best mattresses for side sleepers because the plush foams contour to the sleeper's joints, allowing the lower hip and shoulder to sink in just enough to prevent pressure from building up, and ensuring neutral spinal alignment. Right now there's 25% off all sizes, with a free bedding bundle, including pillows, sheets and a protector, thrown in for free. That drops the cost of a queen size down to $999. Our testing panel was also impressed with this mattress' motion isolation (so you won't be disturbed by a partner's movements) and its temperature-regulation. You'll get free US shipping and a 100-night trial to make sure it suits you. How good is the deal? Better than we've ever seen. The 25% off discount crops up semi-regularly, around annual sales events, but it's never bettered and there's not usually a bedding bundle included either. Now is the time to buy. Read more: Helix Midnight mattress review ★★★★½

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress: was $995 now from $795 at Saatva

Semi-exclusive! This is Saatva's most affordable mattress – so the cheapest way to get some of that premium quality and customer service. In our Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review, we found it delivered excellent pressure relief and didn't trap body heat as some foams can. Right now you can knock $400 off orders over $1k, which means discounts kick in on the twin XL and bigger, and the queen drops to $1,395. How good is this deal? It's very good indeed, but be careful if you're buying a twin: because it sells at $995 it's not covered by our deal, so click the link above to get $200 off instead. Read more: Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid review ★★★★

Memory foam mattresses

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: was $619 now from $399 at Cocoon by Sealy

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill delivers impressive temperature regulation for a very affordable price. The all-foam design is similar to the Nectar, but adds a phase-change cover that the testers found was very effective at keeping the temperatures down. Consider upgrading to the hybrid version for maximum breathability. We think the medium-firm feel is best for front and back sleepers seeking support and pressure relief. The current offer knocks 35% off MSRP, and if you add code EXTRA25, you can chop another $25 off, taking the price of a queen size down to $674. Mattress purchases also come with a big bundle of free bedding: two cooling pillows and a set of cooling sheets. How good is this deal? It's nothing out of the ordinary – this offer runs year-round. But it's still great value, especially for a cooling mattress. Read more: Cocoon Chill mattress review ★★★★

Purple Plus mattress: was $1,495 now from $1,195 at Purple

The Purple Plus is made with this brand's flexible, durable and cushioning 'GelFlex grid', alongside an additional layer of foam layer to amp up the softness (that's the 'Plus' bit). All that makes it an excellent choice for those seeking additional pressure relief – the grid flexes around the sleeper's joints to deliver a floating feeling. The pre-Black Friday mattress deal knocks $300 off all sizes of the Purple Plus, with a queen coming in at $1,595. In terms of what to expect, you're getting similar benefits to memory foam – motion isolation, pressure relief – but the grid is more naturally breathable, so a good choice if you know you sleep hot. The Purple Plus comes with a 100-night trial, as well as free delivery and returns, and a 10-year warranty. How good is the deal? Good. The Plus is usually sold at full price, and this is a big saving on that. However, the maximum discount we see on that model is $400 off all sizes. We might see that discount at some point after Black Friday.

Tempur-Adapt mattress: was $1,699 now from $1,499 at Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Adapt mattress is specialized for contouring comfort, and you can choose from three different sleep feels (soft, medium or firm), or upgrade to a hybrid with springs if you prefer. Tempur-Pedic is known for its high-end, sink-in foams, and the current 30% off deal delivers the best prices we ever see. How good is the deal? Very good. This deal crops up a few times a year, but we've never seen it bettered.

Budget mattresses

Siena memory foam mattress: was $499 now from $199 at Siena

The Siena memory foam mattress is the budget-friendly model from the same parent company as Nectar and DreamCloud, and the quality is way above what you'd expect in this price bracket (this is the best cheap mattress we've tested). Our TechRadar reviewers found this mattress firmly supportive, with excellent edge support and motion isolation. With 50% off, a queen size costs $399. How good is this deal? It's pretty standard for this model. However, it's still incredible value for money, and this mattress is so cheap that we can't really complain. Read more: Siena memory foam mattress review ★★★★½

The Allswell X 10" Hybrid mattress: was $100 now from $70 at Walmart

The Allswell 10" Hybrid mattress comes with design features you would expect in a more expensive model. The mattress has memory foam for contouring and support, along with individually wrapped coils. The perimeter even has a foam rail for support. This is a medium firmness mattress that will suit back and stomach sleepers best - there's not enough padding for those of a heavier weight. A queen size is $100 right now at Walmart. Yes, you read that right. How good is this deal? We were previously astonished at the low price on this mattress and now it's even cheaper. Obviously you'll need to limit your expectations on this one, but if all you need is a basic sleep surface for occasional use it's a no-brainer; even the king size is just $110.

Latex mattresses

Awara Natural Hybrid mattress: was $1,299 now from $649 at Awara

Awara makes one the most affordable natural mattresses around, earning it a spot high up in our best organic mattress roundup. The 10-inch tall design includes premium materials including FSC-organic certified latex foam, organic cotton and New Zealand wool – all of which are naturally breathable and temperature regulating. We judged it to be suitable for a wide range of sleep styles and preferences. The current deal knocks up to $765 off MSRP. A lifetime warranty and a 365-night at-home trial are included. How good is this deal? Great! This is the lowest price we've recorded on this model (same for the upgraded 'Premier' model). For most of this year, a queen size has been been discounted to $999, and last year it was generally $1,099. In the current deal, it's on sale for $949. Read more: Awara mattress review ★★★★½

Avocado Green mattress: was $1,399 now from $1,259 at Avocado

The Avocado Green is the flagship model from this very popular natural mattress brand. This hybrid design is made entirely with certified organic materials, including latex, wool and springs. It costs more than your standard bed-in-a-box, but if you want a more natural option using top-quality materials, it's a strong recommendation. With 10% off the full range, a queen size Avocado Green is currently $1,799. This is the luxury organic mattress pick – if you're on a tighter budget, check out the Awara above instead. How good is this deal? It's good, but it's nothing particularly out of the ordinary. This offer crops up several times a year, but we've never seen it bettered. Read more: Avocado mattress review ★★★★

Loom & Leaf mattress: was $1,295 now from $895 at Saatva

This is Saatva's premium memory foam option and in our review, our tester found its supportive yet cushioned surface led to a marked improvement in her back pain. We found it comfortable in any position, although the gel-infused foam doesn't always sleep as cool as it should. Our semi-exclusive deal knocks $400 off all orders over $1,000, which beats Saatva's own deal and means that all sizes of the Loom & Leaf are discounted, and a queen costs $1,995. How good is this deal? It's great! The Loom & Leaf isn't a cheap memory foam model, and since Saatva put its prices up earlier this year, the cheapest we've seen a queen size is $1,895. This deal isn't quite as good, but it still $100 less than you'd pay in the official sale. Read more: Saatva Loom & Leaf review ★★★★

Smart cover

Eight Sleep smart cover: was $1,895 now from $1,645 at Eight Sleep

This smart cover packs some serious features, chief amongst which is the dual-zone cooling and heating to your exact preferences – a game changer if you struggle with feeling too cold or hot at night, and your preferences don't match your bed-mate's. It also has a whole range of tracking features so you can better understand your sleep habits. (Find out more in our Eight Sleep cover review.) There's $250 off all sizes and versions for Black Friday. Don't bother putting your email address in for 'up to $500 off', because that's only on bundles, and available without going via the email. How good is the deal? It's still a bit of an investment, but there's nothing else like the Eight Sleep on the market, and the current $250 off deal delivers the lowest prices we've seen. There's occasionally $100 off, but anything more than that is well worth jumping on.

Mattress toppers

Brooklyn Bedding Microcoil Mattress Topper: was $400 now from $280 at Brooklyn Bedding

This premium topper from Brooklyn Bedding seems like an excellent choice if you want to give your bed a bit of extra pressure relief and bounce while bringing temperatures down a notch. The Microcoil Mattress Topper stands out from most toppers thanks to its layer of 0.75" micro wrapped coils, providing contouring comfort as well as enhancing breathability and airflow. These coils are sandwiched between a top layer of plush, premium comfort foam and a bottom layer of high-density support foam, and a cool-to-the touch cover promise the optimum sleep temperature. There's 30% off right now and a queen size is reduced to $462. How good is this deal? We'd hesitate to buy this topper at MSRP, but with 30% off it looks like a much more attractive prospect to us.

Turmerry Latex Mattress Topper: was $150 now from $79.20 at Turmerry

Turmerry's organic latex topper is four inches deep anjd comes in a number of options so that you can give your mattress exactly the amount of extra comfort and support it needs. Because it's made with latex it'll give your mattress a bit more bounce and it won't trap heat like memory foam toppers can. There's up to 34% off the Turmerry Latex Mattress Topper, but in its Thanksgiving Sale the brand's taking an extra 20% off when you add the BF code at the checkout. This means that for a two-inch queen size topper in a soft feel, you'll pay $151.20, reduced from $235 (the firmer options are more expensive). How good is this deal? It's a really good price for a latex topper; in comparison, you'd pay $584 for Avocado's latex topper (although that one has the advantage of a proper cover; with the Turmerry in most sizes you'll have to buy a separate cover).

Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper: was $319 now from $239.25 +free gifts at Tempur-Pedic

The Tempur-Adapt topper is a three-inch topper made with Tempur material, which is more responsive than most memory foam and more breathable too, so it's less likely than a memory foam topper to trap heat in the night and leave you sweltering. There's 25% in the Tempur-Pedic sale with a pillow and sleep mask included; however if you instead use the TOPPERS40 code at the checkout there's 40% off, getting you a queen size topper for $251.40, and considering that the cheapest queen size Tempur-Pedic mattress you can get right now is the Tempur-Cloud with an MSRP of $1,999, that's a fantastic price. How good is this deal? The 25% off with free gifts is an improvement on the usual 20% deal, but if you don't really need a pillow we'd still recommend using the code for 40% off.