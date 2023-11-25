Don’t miss out on a Black Friday mattress deal – 16 of the best offers still live

If you somehow managed to forget about Black Friday and you're kicking yourself for missing the opportunity to buy a new mattress at a low price, don't sweat it. Black Friday itself may be done and dusted but there are still plenty of bargains to be had this weekend as we head towards the Cyber Monday mattress deals.

In fact, nearly all of the top UK mattress deals we highlighted yesterday are still available, and we've gathered them together here to make things nice and easy for you. You'll find bargains on some of the best mattresses from the likes of Simba, Emma, Panda and more, as well as some excellent mattress topper deal and a rarely-seen discount on a high-end smart cover.

Need more than just a mattress? Our Cyber Monday deals hub has all the best savings on all kinds of gadgets and homeware. For now though let's look at the best Black Friday mattress deals still available.

These deals are for the UK market - US shoppers, here are the top deals for you.

editor's picks

Simba Hybrid Pro mattress: was £1,159 now from £637.45 at Simba

A combination of unique foam and springs make this one of our favourite hybrid mattresses. The foams offer plenty of pressure relief without that divisive sink-in feel, and a layer of wool delivers breathable cushioning. In our Simba Hybrid Pro review, we also praised how well it regulates temperature (the springs help with this as they allow airflow through the mattress). Simba's latest sale knocks 45% off standard version of the Hybrid Pro (for Black Friday it was the version with the cooling Stratos cover), which gets you a double size for £884.95. How good is the deal? Excellent. This is the cheapest price we've seen on this model, and we're confident that once this Simba sale ends you won't see a discount as deep for a long time.

Emma Original Mattress: was £311 now from £248.80 at Emma

The medium-feel Original is especially comfortable for side sleepers, with a memory foam layer that adapts to your body for tailored pressure relief. In our Emma Mattress review, we were especially impressed with the contouring comfort offered by the plush sleep surface. You'll get a 200-night trial and 10-year guarantee. The current deal knocks 20% off RRP, which takes the price of a double size to £379. How good is this deal? It's nothing special, but it is the cheapest mattress we really recommend. So if you're hunting for a bargain, this is it. This is a pretty standard deal and we've seen it crop up several times already this year. However, it might disappear for Cyber Monday – the Original and Original Plus tend to trade offers.

Tempur Original mattress: was £1,319 now from £1,169 at Tempur

If you enjoy feeling like you're sinking into your bed, then the Tempur Original might be the mattress for you. This super-soft memory foam hugs the body from head to toe, providing a sumptuous sleep experience. This year, Tempur has knocked around 12% off all sizes and thicknesses of the Tempur Original – the bigger you buy, the more money you save. You'll also get a bedding bundle of pillows and a mattress protector when you buy. Again, the bigger your mattress, the bigger your bundle. Note that the deal doesn't appear when you land on the page; you'll need to select a mattress size and depth before it calculates the discount.



How good is this deal? Pretty good. Tempur mattress sales aren't hugely regular, and this is a premium mattress, so we appreciate the saving. If you've been debating a Tempur mattress, this is the time to buy, because the deal won't last forever.

hybrid mattresses

Panda Bamboo mattress: was £950 now from £665 at Panda London

The Panda is our #1 rated mattress, and it's basically never discounted, so we're very excited to see this Black Friday deal knocking 30% off RRP. In our Panda mattress review, our testers found this hybrid model superbly supportive yet luxurious, with excellent temperature regulation. Like all of this brand's products, the Panda mattress makes use of bamboo-infused materials in its design. With the current sale, a double will cost you £903, which is an investment, but worth it in our opinion. How good is the deal? Excellent. We've never seen this mattress on sale, and 30% off is a decent chunk of change on this model. We're not expecting this particular discount to stick around too long, so act fast if you want our favourite mattress at a lower price.

Brook + Wilde Elite mattress: was £999 now from £549.45 at Brook + Wilde

The Brook + Wilde Elite is a luxurious hybrid available in three sleep feels, to suit your preference. It doesn't have the sink-in feel of classic memory foam, but instead is responsive, cushioned, and very supportive. Because it's made to order, delivery times are longer than most, but there's a pre-Christmas delivery guarantee right now. For Black Friday, Brook + Wilde has upped their usual sale. There's currently 55% off sitewide, taking the price of a double down to £584.55. This is excellent value for money, and Brook + Wilde has only promised it will stick around until Cyber Monday. How good is this deal? This is a definite improvement from Brook + Wilde, and although sales are frequent, they're rarely this good. Both the sale and the pre-Christmas delivery guarantee end Monday, so this really is the best time to buy.

DreamCloud Mattress: was £949 now from £409 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud is a luxuriously thick hybrid mattress, with a mix of memory foam and pocket coils delivering excellent back support and all-over cushioning. The medium-firm feel will suit most people and sleep styles, and in our DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress review we were also impressed with the motion isolation and edge support here. The current 57% off deals takes the price of a double down to £710, and you'll get a free bedding bundle too. How good is this deal? Fine. This particular deal has been running for several months, and it's nothing particularly special.

Otty Original Hybrid Mattress: was £799.99 now from £399.99 at Otty

The Otty is a medium-firm hybrid mattress that does a great job of isolating movement, so bed-sharers won't find their night disturbed by their partner's movements. In our Otty Original Hybrid review, we found it comfortable and cushioning, and would recommend it especially to those who sleep on their side or back. The current deal knocks up to 55% off, with discount varying by size. A double currently costs £569.99. How good is this deal? Great. How good depends which size, but all the sizes are cheaper than they usually are, some by a fairly big amount.

memory foam mattresses

Levitex mattress: was £499 now from £399.20 at Levitex

Levitex is an all-foam model, but during our Levitex mattress review, we found it didn't behave like a traditional memory foam. The medium-firm rating doesn't quite capture what it's like to lie on a Levitex mattress. It's designed to respond to compression, providing different levels of support based on where the body needs it. This responsive pressure relief is better for spinal alignment, which is why we rate the Levitex as one of our favourite mattresses for back pain. There's 20% off in the Black Friday sale, making a double £551.20.



How good is the deal? Excellent. Levitex is very rarely on sale, so the 20% discount is pretty special. Levitex is a relatively new mattress brand, but it doesn't seem the type to run constant sales. This deal probably won't hang around for long, so get in now.

Nectar Memory Foam: was £949 now from £379.60 at Nectar

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress a simple but super effective all-foam mattress, and comes with a 365-night trial, giving you an entire year to make absolutely sure it's right for you. In our Nectar mattress review, we were impressed with the supportive feel and good temperature regulation. The current sale knocks 60% off all sizes, taking the cost of a double down to £479.60. You'll also get a bedding bundle thrown in, which is a nice addition to a decent mattress at an excellent price. How good is this deal? Nothing special. Although great value, this is a standard deal that runs pretty much constantly.

Hypnia Supreme Memory Foam mattress: was £1,299 now from £469.99 at Hypnia

The soft feel of the Hypnia Supreme offers gentle cushioning at the joints and a slight sink in feeling. We rated it as a good all-rounder during our Hypnia Supreme memory foam mattress review, particularly suited for side sleepers and couples. The motion isolation is the star feature – memory foams generally perform well at this, but the Hypnia Supreme is especially good. If you share with a restless partner, their movement will be confined to their side of the bed, and you can sleep undisturbed. The Hypnia sale has mutated in the run-up to Black Friday, getting consistently better. There's 63% off the double Hypnia Supreme memory foam, and you can save an extra 10% with the code BLACK10. A double is just £423, but there are limited sizes remaining. How good is the deal?: This is better than the standard Hypnia deal, but it isn't astonishing. However, it has proved very popular. The double is currently the smallest size available, so if you want to make the most of the deal, act quickly.

Smart cover

Eight Sleep smart cover: was £1,945 now from $1,695 at Eight Sleep

This smart cover fits over your existing mattress, and will cool or heat each side to your exact preferences – a game changer if you struggle with feeling too cold or hot at night. The tracking features help you understand your sleep habits, and will even intelligently adjust to help you sleep better – find out more in our Eight Sleep cover review. There's £250 off all sizes and versions for Black Friday. It's still a premium buy, but if you're struggling with restless nights, the Eight Sleep might be worth the investment. Especially right now, when the price is as low as we've ever seen it. How good is the deal? We occasionally see £100 off, but discounts bigger than that are very rare. This £250 off is well worth taking advantage of. As discounts this big are so unusual, we don't think it will hang around for long.

orthopaedic mattress

Rem-Fit 500 Ortho mattress: was £879 now from £439.50 at Rem-Fit

The Rem-Fit 500 Ortho is designed to ease sore joints and improve back pain. In our Rem-Fit 500 mattress review, we were especially impressed with this mattress' pressure relief and motion isolation. The zoned memory foam delivers different levels of support and pressure to different parts of your body, helping to keep your spine in neutral alignment through the night. Right now there's 50% off the REM-Fit 500 Ortho, taking the price of a double down to £544.50, with free pillows thrown in to sweeten the deal. How good is this deal? Nothing out of the ordinary – it's good value, but this is a pretty standard price from Rem-Fit.

budget mattress

Origin Hybrid Mattress: was £498 now from £299 at Origin

This 25cm tall hybrid mattress is a great choice for back or stomach sleepers. That's thanks to a firm sleep feel that provides excellent support (we judged it to be an 8/10 on firmness in our Origin Hybrid review). The design includes an orthopaedic top layer with 'HexaGrid' design that essentially provides zoned support to promote good spinal alignment. The current deal knocks 40% off, which gets you a double size for £369. How good is this deal? This is a very good price for the quality of mattress, but the deal is nothing out of the ordinary.

mattress toppers

Panda Bamboo Mattress Topper: was £169.96 now from £84.96 at Panda London Panda's Bamboo Mattress Topper is a really straightforward option, featuring a single layer of Panda's third-generation gel-infused memory foam that conforms to your body shape and helps regulate temperature while you sleep, all wrapped up in a breathable, hypoallergenic bamboo and polyester cover. In the Panda Black Friday sale there's 15% off, making it the cheapest option listed here; a double will cost you £118.96. How good is this deal? The Panda Topper isn't normally discounted, and most of the time prices start at £99.95. It might not be a good fit if you're not keen on memory foam, and it can sleep warmer than you might expect, but if you'd like your mattress to have a bit more of a sink-in feel this is a good option.

Emma Flip Topper: was £149 now from £104.30 at Emma Sleep

If you're not entirely sure whether you get on better with a firmer or softer sleep surface (or if you want to spruce up a spare bed to cater for particularly fussy house guests), Emma's Flip Topper is one that's well worth a look. As the name suggests, it's designed to be flipped over if needed, and because it has a softer side and a firmer side, it's able to cater for more sleeping styles than the average topper. In Emma's Black Friday sale there's 30% off the Flip Topper; that'll get you a double for £160.30, which I reckon is a great price for such a versatile topper. How good is this deal? This is another topper that isn't always discounted, and its versatility makes it a great choice. 30% off is a really good deal in our books, so it's well worth checking out.