Emma Original mattress vs Levitex mattress: which foam bed should you buy?

As an often-affordable material with cushioned support and excellent motion isolation, there are many reasons to choose a memory foam mattress. But which memory foam is the best mattress for you? In this guide, we'll compare two of our favourite foam beds: the Emma Original mattress vs the Levitex mattress.

Both mattresses rate highly in our best memory foam mattress guide, so we can understand why you might struggle to choose between them. We loved the cushioned contouring in our Emma Original mattress review, while the even support stood out in our Levitex mattress review. How do you pick which is best?

After all our testing, it was a draw between the Emma Original and Levitex, with both beds winning two categories. But we'd probably give the edge to Emma, because it has the cushioned 'hug' that many of us look for in a memory foam, even if the sink-in feel won't suit everyone. In comparison, the Levitex has a firmer feel, with a higher level of support and less sink. It's great for all kinds of sleepers, but the firm surface might be a little divisive (especially if you're after a traditional contouring feel). Let's jump in to this Emma Original vs Levitex mattress showdown.

Emma Original mattress vs Levitex mattress: specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Emma Original Levitex Type All-foam All-foam Materials Memory foam, other foams Levitex foam, other foams Cover Polyblend, removable Polyblend, removable Handles Yes No Firmness (1-10) Officially medium, we rate 5.5 Officially medium-firm, we rate 8 Height 25cm 20cm Trial period 200 nights 44 nights Guarantee 10-year 5-year Price bracket Lower mid-range Upper mid-range Double price RRP £449 (usually sold at £381.65) RRP £689 Sizes Single, small double, double, king, super king, EU single, EU double, EU queen Single, double, king, super king Delivery Free £30 Returns Free Free

Emma Original mattress vs Levitex mattress: design

Both mattresses are all-foam beds

Emma Original has three foam layers, Levitex has two

Emma available with an upgraded cover

The Emma Original is an all-foam bed designed with three foam layers. The base layer is made using High Resiliency Extra foam, with zoned cutouts to promote spinal alignment. Next is the middle support layer, before the top layer of breathable comfort foam. The standard version comes with a removable, washable cover, but if you want, you can upgrade to the Emma Original Plus. It's almost exactly the same but has a plusher, thicker cover and a (very slightly) higher price tag.

In comparison, the Levitex seems fairly simple. It's just two layers: 10cm of high resistance foam at the base, with 10cm of Levitex foam at the top. It aslo has a removable and washable cover.

However, it's probably worth noting that Levitex likes to emphasize that this is not memory foam but Levitex foam. What's the difference? Levitex foam is supposedly more supportive, cooler, and offers improved postural management (for a better sleeping position) than your average memory foam. And these aren't just empty claims – Levitex has the research to back this up, thanks to years of clinical testing and development. Was it worth the effort? Broadly, yes, but we'll cover that in more detail in the comfort section below.

(While Levitex claims its foam isn't memory foam, there's no real strict definition of the term 'memory foam'. For that reason, we do consider this a comparison of two memory foam beds.)

The Levitex mattress doesn't have handles on the cover, while the Emma does. Handles make it easier to move a mattress, but as the Levitex is a thinner bed, it should still be relatively easy to maneuver.

Design winner: Emma, just

We've given the win to Emma, which has a more complex three-layer design. However, Levitex does have the trump card of research-backed, specially developed foams.

Emma Original vs Levitex mattress: price & extras

Emma is lower mid-range, Levitex is upper mid-range

Emma offers a 200-night trial and a 10-year guarantee

Levitex offers a 44-night trial and a 5-year guarantee

The Emma Original is already a well-priced mattress at full RRP, but when it's in one of the many, many Emma mattress sales, it becomes excellent value for money. At full RRP, the Emma Original is a mid-range mattress. However, frequent discounts mean that most of the year, we class it as a lower mid-range model. In terms of extras, Emma offers a 200-night trial and a 10-year guarantee.

The Levitex is an upper mid-range mattress. And, unlike Emma, Levitex deals are incredibly rare. You might make a saving if you closely follow the Levitex TikTok page, otherwise, you'll need to keep your fingers crossed for a major sale day. Even then, we wouldn't guarantee a discount.

The Levitex extras are a little disappointing. This is an expensive mattress, but the extras are decidedly budget. The 44-day trial is over the three week period we recommend for breaking in a new bed, but it's still quite short, especially as the Levitex foam has quite an unusual feel that make take some getting used to. And Levitex only offers a 5-year guarantee. Seeing as we recommend replacing your mattress every seven to 10 years, this is a shorter than we like to see.

Price winner: Emma

Emma Original vs Levitex: comfort & support

Emma Original is medium in feel, 5.5/10

Levitex is firm in feel, 8/10

Emma best for side sleepers; Levitex a strong all-rounder

The Emma Original has the softer, sink-in feel that we associate with a classic memory foam – our tester judged it a 5.5/10 on the firmness scale. The squishy and slow-moving foam contours gently to your body shape, offering a comfortable cradling that makes it one of the best mattresses for side sleepers. However, if you sleep on your front and back, you might find the Emma lacks support. And sleepers with a heavier build might find it sinks a little too much, leaving them without the necessary pressure relief.

We mentioned above that the Levitex foam underwent a lot of testing before making it to market, but how does that translate to your bed? It's rated as medium-firm, but our tester felt it leaned closer to firm, giving it an 8/10. However, the top surface is surprisingly soft, with an unusual geometric design that feels luxurious to lie on.

Underneath this softness, however, is a strong level of suport. The clinica testing ensures the foam responds to the pressure you put on it. When lightly compressed, the mattress stays soft. At points of higher compression, the mattress offers more pushback, for a more supportive feel.

Overall, this means the mattress can provide a comfortable sleep surface for a whole range of sleep positions. Our tester declared it 'excellent for side sleepers, but equally good for back and front sleepers'. So, that's pretty much everyone.

Comfort & support winner: Levitex

Levitex takes the win as it appeals to a wider range of sleepers. However, the overall feel of both beds is quite different, and if you want a more classic memory foam experience, choose the Emma.

Emma Original vs Levitex mattress: performance

Levitx has better temperature regulation, Emma can sleep warm

Both mattresses provide excellent motion isolation

Levitex offers stronger edge support, Emma can slope at the edge

Memory foam mattresses can sleep hot, but this wasn't a huge problem for either bed. Particularly the Levitex, as the lack of sink means less hot air can get trapped, while the foam stays a neutral temperature throughout the night. The softer surface of the Emma can struggle to stay cool on very warm nights, but it's still surprisingly breathable for such a cushioned foam.

While overheating might be a problem for some memory foams, strong motion isolation is an advantage we expect from an all-foam bed. As foams are slower moving than coils, vibrations can't travel so far across the surface. So when your partner tosses, you won't start turning. Both mattresses performed well in this area, with both receiving a 4.5/5 from our testers.

Finally, we test for edge support. This refers to how supportive the mattress is around the perimeter. Good edge support allows you to push up off the edge of the bed, as well as stretch out in your sleep.

Levitex was the clear winner in this area, receiving a 5/5 from our tester. In comparison, the Emma Original was only given a 3.5/5. This isn't disastrous. Memory foams in general aren't known for their edge support, and most sleepers should be comfortable getting on and off the Emma. However, if you have issues with mobility, you might prefer the push-back of the Levitex.

Performance winner: Levitex

Emma vs Levitex: which should you buy?

Buy the Emma Original mattress if...

✅ You want a memory foam 'hug': One of the biggest advantages of the Emma Original is that it delivers that cushioned embrace many people expect from a memory foam. If you're after a bed that cradles you as you sleep, this is an affordable option – even if it doesn't have the incredible sink of the Tempur Original mattress.



✅ You're on a tight budget: The Emma is good value for money at full RRP, but if it's not currently discounted, expect a mattress sale to come around before long. And when the Emma is reduced, it offers incredible quality for the price.



✅ You like time to make your decision: The 200-night trial and 10-year guarantee aren't the very best we've seen from a sleep brand (the Nectar memory foam mattress beats it with a 365-night trial and a lifetime guarantee) but it's still great for a budget-friendly mattress, and much better than the Levitex extras.

Buy the Levitex mattress if...

✅ You sleep on your back or stomach: The Levitex foam provides responsive pressure relief, adjusting the amount of support depending on the level of compression. This makes it good for side sleepers (like the Emma Original) as well as back and stomach sleepers.



✅ You sleep warm: While the Emma isn't necessarily bad at temperature regulation, it isn't as good as the Levitex, which offers comfortably cool nights. This is thanks in part to the foam, which Levitex claims isn't temperature sensitive, and part thanks to the firm surface, which prevents heat being trapped. For a super cooling experience, pair it with the right pillow – in our Levitex pillow review, we found it very breathable.



✅ You push against the edges of the bed to get up: The Levitex mattress is supportive all the way to the edges of the bed. This is great if you like to stretch out, but it's particularly useful for those who struggle with mobility, and need a firm, supportive surface to push against when getting out of bed.