Origin Hybrid Mattress review 2023: is this firmer mattress the right fit for you?

Firmer than Origin rates it, the Origin Hybrid mattress is a great fit for stomach and back sleepers. Its proprietary ‘HexaGrid’ provides zoned support and temperature regulation and is combined with bamboo foam and tempered steel pocket springs. Motion isolation and temperature regulation are excellent, but the mattress is a little firm for side sleepers and edge support could be better.

Origin Hybrid Mattress: Two-minute review

The Origin Hybrid mattress is Origin’s only mattress, selling in eight countries around the world. It’s a hybrid mattress, made of a combination of foams, coils and the brand’s proprietary HexaGrid. This orthopaedic layer was developed alongside orthopaedic specialists, with zoned support that gives more support in the centre third of the mattress, where body weight is concentrated.

Like many of our best mattress choices, the Origin Hybrid is an excellent choice for back sleepers. My husband and I both sleep primarily on our backs and found the mattress supportive. Customers agree, with many saying how much the mattress helped with easing back pain. Although Origin say the mattress is a medium firm at 6.5 out of 10, I found it much firmer and nearer to an 8 out of 10.

This extra firmness means that the Origin Hybrid is ideally suited to stomach sleepers, who need a firmer mattress to keep their hips in line with their shoulders and spines aligned. Heavier weight sleepers should also like this mattress, as there’s no danger of sinking down onto the coils. I didn’t feel that the Origin Hybrid was suited to side sleepers, as it’s a little too firm to provide adequate sinkage at the shoulders and hips, which could aggravate these pressure points.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

Motion isolation on the Origin Hybrid is outstanding - I can be a light sleeper and wasn’t disturbed by either my husband moving about, or the foster cat jumping on the bed. Temperature regulation is also very good, with my hot-sleeping husband feeling cool and refreshed throughout the night. I actually found it a little too effective, feeling a bit chilly in the night, so I wouldn’t recommend this mattress to anyone of a similarly reptilian nature to myself.

I tested the Origin Hybrid mattress for three weeks, testing it on all major areas of performance, rating it on pressure relief, motion isolation, edge support, cooling and ease of setup. I’ll expand on all these throughout this article.

Origin Hybrid Mattress Review: Price

An upper mid-range mattress

Extremely generous discounts, with over 50% off at times

Double is £769 at RRP

The Origin Hybrid is an upper mid-range mattress at full price, but the brand’s regular and generous offers mean you’ll pay the price of a lower mid-range mattress. In practical terms, this means you can pay a lot less for a high-quality mattress if you buy the Origin when it’s on offer.

Here’s the RRP for the Origin Hybrid Mattress, alongside the lowest prices we’ve seen the mattress on sale for:

Single: £699 RRP, £299 on offer

£699 RRP, £299 on offer Small Double: £719 RRP, £319 on offer

£719 RRP, £319 on offer Double: £769 RRP, £369 on offer

£769 RRP, £369 on offer King: £899 RRP, £429 on offer

£899 RRP, £429 on offer Super King: £1100 RRP, £489 on offer

Origin has a variety of offers, discounts and sales running throughout the year. We’ve seen regular discounts of 40% and sometimes over 50%. You’ll also get a small 5% discount on Origin’s Coolmax Latex Pillow if you buy it alongside the mattress. If you go to the Origin site and the mattress is full price, I’d recommend waiting for a sale or offer to come along, simply because you can save so much money by doing so. Make sure you bookmark our mattress sales page to keep up to date on all the latest offers.

Origin Hybrid Mattress Review: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price (double size) RRP £769 (£369 on offer) Firmness Medium Firm 6.5/10 (Origin rating), Firm 8/10 (Our rating) Materials Bamboo Tencel fabric, graphite-infused foam, low density foam, tempered steel coils (antigravity springs), polyurethane Depth 25cm Sizes Single, Small Double, Double, King, Super King Delivery Free delivery in 2-8 days Trial Period 200 nights Guarantee 15 years

Origin Hybrid Mattress Review: Materials and design

Hybrid mattress with foam, springs and the brand’s HexaGrid

Various cooling elements infused into different layers of the mattress

Cover is not removable

The Origin Hybrid mattress has some innovative features and the brand is committed to using eco-friendly materials in its design. Origin has won a Sustainable Design award and the company is certified eco-friendly. Any returned mattresses are also donated to the British Heart Foundation.

The mattress’ first layer is the brand’s proprietary HexaGrid, which is infused with cooling particles to keep you cool. It’s also zoned, with more support in the centre third of the mattress where most of our bodyweight lies. Next up you’ll find premium Australian wool (another naturally cooling fabric) and graphite infused foam (graphite helps to draw heat away from the body).

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

Natural bamboo foam sits above the individually pocketed antigravity springs, which are well-spaced to promote airflow and provide support across your entire body as needed. As you might expect, all the foams in the mattress are CertiPUR certified, meaning the mattress is lower in volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

The Origin Hybrid is wrapped up in an 100% bamboo Tencel cover, which also helps to keep sleepers cool. There are also handles on the side of the cover to make it easier to move the mattress around. The only downside is that the cover isn’t removable, which makes it harder to keep the mattress fresh and clean. Make sure you always leave a mattress protector on the mattress to keep it protected.

Score: 4 out of 5

Hybrid Mattress Review: Support and comfort

HexaGrid offers zoned support to the spine

Ideal for back and stomach sleepers

Too firm for side sleepers

Origin suggests that the Origin Hybrid is a medium firm mattress, with a firmness rating of 6.5 out of 10. But I found the mattress far firmer, rating it at an 8 out of 10. This was supported by our weight test – a 20kg weight only sank in by 2.8in when placed in the centre of the bed.

Although I’m of a lightweight build, I prefer a firmer mattress that doesn’t dip or mould too much around the lower back. The Origin Hybrid felt extremely comfortable to me as a back sleeper – the top layers of the HexaGrid and foams providing a soft pillow top feel, with the centre third of the HexaGrid and the coils keeping my spine aligned. My average weight husband also felt the mattress was very comfortable as a back sleeper. Some lighter weight back sleepers may, of course, find it a little firm.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

My stomach sleeper tester also rated the mattress highly as it does an excellent job of lifting the hips to align with the shoulders, whilst my heavier weight tester enjoyed the mattress in all sleeping positions, including side sleeping. They felt supported by the mattress without any danger of sinking onto the coils. Bear in mind that the single and small double will only support body weight of around 15 stone, the double a combined weight of 31 stone and the king and super kind a combined weight of 37 stone. Combination sleepers should also find it easy to change positions in this mattress.

My husband and I however found it too firm for side sleeping. There was some definite pressure build up at the shoulders and hips, as the mattress just isn’t soft enough to allow for adequate sinkage here.

Score: 4 out of 5

Origin Hybrid Mattress Review: Temperature regulation

HexaGrid contains cooling particles for temperature regulation

Graphite infused foam, Tencel cover and well-spaced springs provide more airflow and body temperature regulation

Could even be a little too cool for colder sleepers

I slept on the Origin Hybrid for three weeks with a winter duvet (tog 10.5) in a bedroom at around 14C during early spring. My husband generally sleeps very hot and he found the mattress did an excellent job of keeping him cool. However, as someone who’s naturally quite reptilian, I actually found the mattress a little too cooling.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

The Origin Hybrid is well designed to keep sleepers cool, from the cover down to its springs. Starting at the top, the Tencel cover helps to wick moisture away from the body and increase air circulation. The HexaGrid is infused with cooling particles to keep your body temperature close to 18.3C (the ideal temperature for deeper sleep). Next up is graphite infused bamboo foam – graphite is known for helping to draw heat away from the body. Finally, the coils are individually encased, which helps to promote airflow.

Score: 4.5 out of 5

Origin Hybrid Mattress Review: Motion isolation

Great choice for couples and restless sleepers

Scored highly in our motion transfer tests

I tested the Origin Hybrid with a simple drop test with a 6kg weight and an empty wine glass to see how well the mattress absorbed motion. I dropped the weight from around 5in above the mattress, starting at 25in from the wine glass. At this distance the wine glass didn’t move. It was also completely stable at 10in and only wobbled at 5in from the weight dropping.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

These tests demonstrate how little motion transfer there is with the Origin Hybrid, meaning that you’re unlikely to be disturbed by your partner moving about during the night. It’s also a good choice if you’re a restless sleeper yourself. Considering how firm the Origin Hybrid is, it’s a surprise how good motion isolation is, but the plush layers of foam and the HexaGrid do an excellent job.

Score: 5 out of 5

Origin Hybrid Mattress Review: Edge support

Better support in the middle of the sides as opposed to the corners

Supportive to sit on, providing you stay in the middle

Edge support on the Origin Hybrid was a little mixed. Placing my heaviest weight of 20kg on the edge of the mattress, in the middle of one side, gave me a sinkage of 3.9in. But I did notice that the mattress was slightly firmer in the middle on each side as opposed to closer to the corners.

Edge support on a mattress is important as it helps us get in and out of bed, increases the sleeping area of the mattress, helps prevent premature sagging around the perimeters and allows you to sit on the edge of the bed. While I felt that the mattress was supportive enough to sit on comfortably in the middle of the sides, I couldn’t utilise the full width of the mattress without feeling some sinkage and unevenness in the corners.

Score: 3.5 out of 5

Origin Hybrid Mattress Review: Setup

Low off-gassing

Free delivery in the UK

Delivered vacuum-packed, rolled and boxed

Origin’s mattress is delivered to the front door in a box, with delivery taking between two and eight days. You can select your preferred date and time slot on the checkout page.

My Origin Hybrid arrived vacuum-packed and rolled in a box. To open it up, place the mattress on the bed base (making sure it’s facing the right way to unroll) and then carefully slice the plastic packaging open with a knife.

Once free from its packaging, the mattress inflated quickly, so make sure you give it space. You can sleep on the mattress after four or five hours, but it can take between 48 and 72 hours to fully inflate. I did notice that the mattress puffed up a little more over the first couple of days we had it in the house.

Off-gassing, where organic chemicals and gases are released from the foam as a mattress expands, is normal and to be expected when buying a mattress in a box. The chemical-like odour that’s produced can last several days with some mattresses. I was impressed by how little the Origin Hybrid smelt and off-gassing dissipated completely within a few hours.

Score: 4 out of 5

Origin Hybrid Mattress Review: Customer reviews

Customers praise the mattress for easing aches and pains

The firmness of the mattress results in both positive and negative reviews

Although the Origin Hybrid mattress doesn’t have masses of reviews on UK sites, there are many more from other countries where it’s sold. The mattress is popular, with an average rating of 4.8 out of 5.

As with any review, customer reviews are subjective and what suits one sleeper may not suit another. But I was able to pick out common comments to get a broader picture of what customers thought.

A huge number of positive customer reviews praised the Origin Hybrid for its ability to ease aches and pains, with many people saying that their back pain had been significantly reduced or had disappeared altogether. Motion isolation was also praised, with customers able to sleep even with restless partners and wriggly children in the bed.

Customers liked the plush and soft feel of the mattress, with many commenting on the attractive finish of the Tencel cover and grey cotton sides. Nearly all the reviews mentioned the firmness of the mattress and it was here that customer opinion was split. Some customers loved the feel and others felt that they adjusted to it quickly. But others disliked the firmer feel, particularly side sleepers.

Should you buy the Origin Hybrid mattress?

(Image credit: Origin)

The Origin Hybrid mattress has a lot to recommend it. I think it’s particularly suited for stomach and back sleepers, along with those of a heavier weight. Some lighter weight back sleepers may find it a little firm, but this will obviously come down to personal preference. Side sleepers are likely to find the mattress a little too firm around pressure points at the shoulders and hips, although heavier weight side sleepers should sink far enough into the mattress to feel supported, without sinking onto the coils. If you are a side sleeper, read our guide to the best mattresses for side sleepers for more suitable options.

I was impressed by the HexaGrid, which is both soft and supportive with the zoned support adapting as needed. The HexaGrid is also infused with cooling particles and this, combined with the graphite infused bamboo foam, Tencel cover, Australian wool and well-spaced coils, means that the mattress does an excellent job of keeping sleepers cool at night. Those who share their bed with a restless sleeper will appreciate the excellent motion isolation on the Origin Hybrid, which ensures that you won’t be disturbed throughout the night. This is a well-made mattress that should appeal to a wide range of sleepers.

Origin Hybrid Mattress Review: also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Origin Hybrid Simbatex Foam Nectar Premier Hybrid DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Price (double size) RRP £769 (£369 on offer) RRP £799 (479 on offer) RRP £1,849 (£739.60 on offer) £1,649 (£743 on offer) Firmness Medium Firm 6.5/10 (Origin rating), Firm 8/10 (Our rating) Medium Firm 7.5/10 Medium 6-6.5/10 Medium 6.5/10 Materials Bamboo Tencel fabric, graphite-infused foam, low density foam, tempered steel coils (antigravity springs), polyurethane Knitted cover, soft CertiPUR Simbatex foam, open-cell foam, high density foam Open-cell foam, memory foam, polyester, polypropylene, steel coils Memory foam and coils Depth 25cm 25cm 28cm 29cm Sizes Single, Small Double, Double, King, Super King Single, Small Double, Double, King, Super King Single, Small Double, Double, King, Super King Single, Double, King, Super King Delivery Free delivery in 2-8 days Free delivery in 3 working days Free Free Trial Period 200 nights 1 year 365 nights 365 nights Guarantee 15 years 10 years Forever Forever

Simbatex Foam Mattress

Simba’s affordable all-foam mattress is another option for those looking for zoned support and who sleep on their backs or front. It’s supportive enough for heavier bodies and a great choice if you don’t like the feel of a hybrid mattress with coils. It’s too firm for side sleepers though.

Read our Simbatex Foam mattress review.

Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress

Thanks to Nectar’s evergreen mattress sales, you can usually pick up a mattress from their range for around 40% off list price. This makes the Nectar a good choice for those looking for a cheaper option. It’s also a good choice for side sleepers, with a distinctive memory foam ‘hug’ backed up by a double layer of springs.

Read our Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review.

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid

Nectar’s sister company also often have generous discounts on its products. The Luxury Hybrid is an extremely plush mattress that’s particularly suited to back sleepers and combination sleepers will find it easy to move about during the night. It’s a little soft for heavier weight sleepers though.

Read our DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress review.

How I tested the Origin Hybrid mattress

I slept on the Origin Hybrid for three weeks during early spring. My bedroom was around 14C overnight and I was using a 10.5 tog winter duvet. I shared the bed with my husband and he and I are of average and light builds respectively.

To gain a wider perspective and views on the mattress I asked friends of various builds and heights to either lie on the mattress in different positions or, in some cases, to sleep on the bed for a night or two. I also ran standardised tests to objectively assess softness, edge support and motion isolation.