The Simbatex Foam Mattress is one of Simba's more reasonably priced offerings, but that doesn't mean it's poor quality. This all-foam bed-in-a-box is much firmer than the average, making it particularly suitable for back sleepers. If you're lighter than the average build, you'll probably find it a little too firm but heavier bodies should feel well supported.

The Simbatex Foam Mattress was added to the Simba range in September 2022, with a four-layer, foam-only design that's available in two variants – the Simbatex Foam (which we're reviewing here) and the Simbatex Essential Foam, which is a pared-back, even cheaper version.

As an all-foam option, the Simbatex branches away from the hybrid models the brand has built its reputation on. Our favourite of those, which you can read about in our Simba Hybrid Pro mattress review, sits high up in our best mattress ranking. But it's a lot more of an investment than the Simbatex, so we were excited to try this new addition out and see how it holds up. Read on for our full Simbatex Foam mattress review.

Simbatex Foam Mattress: Review in brief

Does a great job of keeping sleepers cool

Good motion isolation but edges dip and slope a little

Perfect choice for those who like a firm mattress

The Simbatex Foam Mattress may be at the cheaper end of Simba's lineup but that doesn't mean the brand has skimped on materials. The all-foam construction includes Simba's proprietary Simbatex foam – an open-cell structure foam that encourages airflow and is infused with graphite particles to filter heat away. Simba says it provides 30 times more airflow than traditional memory foam and, for an all-foam mattress, we agree that the Simbatex Foam Mattress keeps sleepers impressively cool at night.

Simbatex Foam Mattress specs Best for: Back and front sleepers, heavier sleepers.

Type: All-foam mattress in a box.

Firmness: 7.5/10

Materials: Knitted cover, soft CertiPUR Simbatex foam, open-cell foam, high density foam.

Depth: 25cm

Sizes: Single, Small Double, Double, King, Super King

Weight: 23.5-43kg

Trial period: 1 year

Guarantee: 10 years

The mattress is far firmer than a traditional memory foam mattress, making it a great choice for back and stomach sleepers as well as heavier weight sleepers, who should feel supported without sinking too far into the foam. That's not to say that it will suit everyone. Side sleepers will most probably find it too firm, with a lack of adequate pressure relief at the shoulders and hips. And our lightweight tester found the mattress too firm overall, feeling as if they were lying on top of it rather than being supported.

Simba offers a year-long mattress trial period, giving you plenty of time to decide if it's right for you. Overall, we think this is a well-made and comfortable firm bed that belies its relatively low-price tag. We'll expand on all these points throughout the rest of our Simbatex Foam mattress review.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

Simbatex Foam Mattress: Price and deals

Simba's second cheapest mattress

All sizes often reduced by up to 40%

Not as cheap as some all-foam mattresses

Although the Simbatex Foam Mattress isn't Simba's cheapest mattress, it's extremely well priced for a firm mid-range mattress. The RRP for a UK double is £799, with other mattresses of comparable firmness often coming in at over £1000. Simba mattress sales of 40% off are a fairly regular occurrence, so you shouldn't have to pay that RRP if you buy at the right time.

Here's the official pricing for the Simbatex Foam Mattress in the UK:

Single RRP: £679 (usually £539.40)

£679 (usually £539.40) Small Double RRP: £799 (usually £407.40)

£799 (usually £407.40) Double RRP: £799 (usually £479.40)

£799 (usually £479.40) King RRP: £899 (usually £539.40)

£899 (usually £539.40) Super King RRP: £999 (usually £599.40)

During bigger sales events, that discount could well go up. We'd expect a Black Friday mattress deal of 45% or possibly more, for instance.

The Simbatex's closest rivals are probably the Emma Original and the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress. The price for a UK double from both these brands isn't dissimilar to the Simba, with the Emma coming in at £759 (RRP) and the Nectar at £879 (RRP). And, as with the Simbatex Foam Mattress, you'll see regular mattress sales from both these brands.

(opens in new tab) View Simbatex Foam Mattress at Simba Sleep (opens in new tab)

The Simbatex Foam Mattress is one of Simba's newest mattresses, but the company regularly offer discounts and have sales with around 40% off. This means you should be able to pick up a double size for around £479.40, which is a great price for a good quality firm mattress that will suit lots of sleepers. Simba offers a generous year-long trial period for mattresses and a 10-year warranty, plus there's free delivery and returns if the mattress doesn't suit you.

Simbatex Foam Mattress: Materials

The Simbatex Foam Mattress is, as the name suggests, made entirely of foam. Simba is better known for hybrids – in fact, it has even put springs in one of its pillows (read about it in our Simba Hybrid Firm pillow review).

There are four layers in the mattress, which is a relatively small number of layers for a Simba model. However, the mattress is solidly constructed and doesn't feel lacking in support. Simba's all-foam construction is different to the best memory foam mattresses on the market, so let's look at what it's made up of.

(Image credit: Simba Sleep)

The mattress is wrapped in an anti-allergy removable knitted cover that's incredibly soft to the touch and to lie on. It's also got a zip for easy removal and washing (a removable cover is fairly rare in cheaper mattresses, so this is a welcome addition). Beneath that is a layer of CertiPUR Simbatex foam, with an open cell structure to circulate airflow and infused with graphite to help keep sleepers cool at night.

Underneath is the Simba-Response foam layer, which gives the mattress its support and also helps to maintain airflow. Last up is the high-density foam base, providing zoned pressure relief and structure to the whole mattress.

Simbatex Foam Mattress: Firmness and comfort

A firm mattress with a rating of 7.5 out of 10

Provides great pressure relief for back and front sleepers

Zoned support helps to keep your spine aligned

When we first tried the Simbatex Foam Mattress we were surprised by how firm it was, as we were expecting an all-foam mattress to be softer. The feel of the Simbatex Foam Mattress did take a little getting used to.

We asked a variety of testers to try out the mattress of different body weights and with varied sleeping positions. Our two main reviewers were of light and average weight respectively.

Our average weight reviewer found the mattress incredibly supportive as a back sleeper and noted the softer support at the shoulders. They felt that the mattress moulded well to their body and that their hips, back and shoulders were cradled with excellent pressure relief. They were also delighted by how cool the mattress kept them as a generally hot sleeper. The cooling properties of the foam do an excellent job of keeping sleepers cool at night.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

However, our lighter weight tester felt that the mattress was too firm for them and that they were lying on top of it, rather than sinking in slightly and being supported. It was also too firm for dedicated side sleepers, who felt too much pressure on their shoulders and hips.

Those with a heavier body weight were pleasantly surprised by how supported they felt, although we wouldn't recommend the mattress for individual sleepers over 18 stone (although the mattress will happily support two separate sleepers of up to 18 stone). Of course, firmness and comfort are subjective, which is why the long trial period with Simba's mattresses is so useful.

Simbatex Foam Mattress: Performance

Good motion isolation

Edge support isn't great, with the mattress sloping at the edges

Keeps sleepers cool throughout the night

We slept on a single size mattress for just under a month, looking at all the major areas of performance. We rated it on pressure relief, motion isolation, edge support, cooling and ease of set up; all of which should help you to decide if this is the right mattress for your sleeping style.

It's difficult to gauge the durability of a mattress after only sleeping on it for a short amount of time and, with the mattress being relatively new, there aren't any long-term reviews on the subject either. However, with the quality of the foams used and judging by the durability of other mattresses in the Simba range, we think the Simbatex Foam Mattress will last well. (Read our Simba Hybrid Pro review for a closer look at that one.)

Setup

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

Score: 4.5 out of 5

The Simbatex Foam Mattress was incredibly simple to set up. The mattress arrived rolled in a box and, as it was a single, was easy for one tester to move around. However, if you've ordered a king or super king, we think you'd need two people to move it around and avoid injuring yourself. Inside the box, the mattress is vacuum packed into a bag.

Lay the mattress on the bed before cutting the plastic, as this will break the vacuum seal and make the mattress expand. We found this process painless and the mattress was, as Simba suggested, ready to sleep on in three to six hours. The mattress did continue to expand a little over the next couple of days, but it's fairly minor compared to the initial rise.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

Off-gassing

Score 4.5 out of 5

Off-gassing, where organic chemicals and gases are released from the foam as a mattress expands, is normal and to be expected when buying a mattress in a box. The chemical-like odour that's produced can last several days with some mattresses.

However, the Simbatex Foam Mattress isn't one of them. We noticed a slight odour on taking the mattress out of the box and packaging, but this dissipated quickly over a few hours and wasn't never too strong to begin with. It was certainly produced some of the least amounts of off-gassing in mattresses we've tested.

The Simbatex Foam Mattress is made from CertiPUR approved foams, which are made without mercury, lead and other heavy metals, carcinogenic chemicals and phthalates.

Pressure relief

Score: 4 out of 5

To test the sinkage of the Simbatex Foam Mattress we placed a 20kg weight in the middle of the bed, where the mattress sank by 3.75 inches. Surprisingly, considering that the edges slope and dip a little, the mattress sank by exactly the same amount at the edges. Placing a hand into the mattress, the foam sprang back extremely quickly.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

The above fits well with our assessment of the mattress as firm, but how did it translate when it came to pressure relief for our testers? Our average weight tester felt that their pressure points were well supported on the mattress. They mainly sleep on their back and felt that their spine was kept well aligned throughout the night. Heavier weight sleepers also felt supported – both on their back and front. We wouldn't recommend the mattress for lighter weight sleepers, as they're likely not to sink in far enough for decent pressure relief and the mattress is too firm for side sleepers. We'd recommend the Nectar Memory Foam mattress if you sleep on your side, as the mattress is softer.

Motion transfer

Score 4.5 out of 5

If you share your bed with a restless sleeper, a mattress that absorbs motion transfer can be a godsend. We performed a simple drop test with a 6kg weight and an empty wine glass to see how well the mattress isolated motion.

We dropped the weight from around 4-5 inches above the mattress at various distances from the wine glass, getting closer in increments to see whether the wine glass wobbled or fell over. At 25 inches there was absolutely no movement from the glass and at 10 inches there was a little bounce, but the glass remained upright. The glass fell over at 5 inches, but fairly gently.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

We weren't particularly surprised that the wine glass remained fairly stable as the Simbatex Foam Mattress is made entirely of foam. However, because it is such a firm mattress there was a little bounce with a lighter weight object.

Temperature regulation

Score 5 out of 5

We tested the Simbatex Foam Mattress with a 4.5 tog summer duvet and a fleece blanket in a bedroom that was around 15C. Our tester who tends to sleep hot in most mattresses found that the Simbatex kept them cool throughout the night, with them waking at a pleasant temperature.

This is largely due to the cooling materials used in the mattress. Simba use open cell foam that circulates 30x more airflow than traditional memory foam mattresses and it's also infused with heat absorbing graphite to keep the mattress breathable and cooling. If you're a hot sleeper we'd certainly recommend this mattress over other foam mattresses such as the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress and the Emma Original.

Edge support

Score: 3.5 out of 5

Decent edge support on a mattress not only increases the sleeping surface of a mattress, but also helps you get in and out of the bed alongside providing a stable surface to sit on whilst getting dressed. Unfortunately this was one area where the Simbatex Foam Mattress fell a little short.

Although our heaviest weight of 20kg didn't sink any further at the edges than in the middle of the mattress (3.75 inches), we noticed a little dip and slope at the edges of the mattress. It's noticeable when you're sitting on the edge of the bed, but it isn't so bad that you'll feel like you might slide off.

The slight dip and slope is also noticeable if you sleep right up to the edge of the mattress and this does reduce the sleeping area slightly. If you're sharing your bed with a partner, we would recommend investing in a slightly larger size if you're a fan of spreading out through the night.

Durability

Whilst it's difficult to gauge the durability of a mattress after just under a month sleeping on it, we feel that the Simbatex Foam mattress should perform well for years to come. This is a well-made mattress, using high-quality foams and a well-fitting, removeable cover that can be bunged in the washing machine to freshen up. Simba is clearly confident about the Simbatex's durability with a yearlong trial and a 10-year warranty on offer.

You can help keep the mattress in good condition by investing in one of the best mattress protectors available and cleaning the mattress regularly (see our guide on how to clean a mattress for more help on this).

Simba also recommends you rotate your mattress once a month for the first three months of its life and then every three to six months after that.

Read more: How often should you rotate or flip your mattress

Simbatex Foam Mattress: Customer reviews

As the Simbatex Foam Mattress has only been on the market for a short while, there are only a very small handful of customer reviews available. Of the three reviews left by customers so far, all three left 5 out of 5-star reviews.

These reviewers all raved about the comfort of the mattress and how much better they slept, with the heat regulation technology being popular as well. And one reviewer also reported no longer having back pain. These early reviews would indicate that this is, so far, a popular mattress with customers and their reports mirror much of what we feel about the mattress.

Should you buy the Simbatex Foam Mattress?

The Simbatex Foam Mattress belies its cheaper price tag in our opinion, offering a great night's sleep for back and front sleepers. Average and heavier weight sleepers will feel supported and cushioned, with excellent pressure relief at the shoulders, back and hips.

The mattress also does a great job of keeping sleepers cool at night, with its open cell foam structure infused with graphite. Its heat regulation technology does a great job throughout the night, making this a great choice for those who sleep hot.

Simba uses Certi-PUR non-toxic foams and all their mattresses are 100% recyclable. They're also made in the UK (or in local factories if you're buying in other countries) and all deliveries are carbon neutral.

We wouldn't recommend this mattress to lighter weight or side sleepers. Instead, the Nectar Foam Mattress is a great choice for side sleepers, allowing them to sink further into the mattress and feel supported at pressure points. If you'd prefer a slightly softer mattress overall the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid has softer foam and springs to provide a more cushioned feel.

First reviewed October 2022