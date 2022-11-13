The Simba GO is designed to be as sustainable and organic as possible. It’s also the first of Simba’s mattresses to include latex, giving it a slightly bouncier feel. As we’ve come to expect with Simba mattresses, this is another high-quality offering, but it may be too soft for front and heavier weight sleepers.

Simba GO Hybrid Mattress review in brief

Organic, sustainable and 100% recyclable

Provides excellent pressure relief

Cover is non-removable

Simba Sleep has been making mattresses since 2002 and is keen to be seen as one of the most innovative mattress brands on the market. The Simba GO is its first foray into organic mattresses, as well as the first to use latex so we were keen to see what it was like to sleep on.

It was added to Simba’s ever-increasing range in September 2022, around the same time as its Simbatex Foam Mattress. Simba's Hybrid Pro is one of our recommended best mattresses and we’re big fans of its mattresses in general – see our Simba Hybrid Pro review for a great example. So how does the GO stack up?

We tested a double mattress for three weeks, sleeping on it every night during that period and testing it on all major areas of performance, such as pressure relief, motion isolation, edge support, cooling and ease of setup. We’ll expand on all these points throughout the review.

Simba GO Hybrid Mattress specs Best for: Back and side sleepers

Type: Hybrid mattress.

Firmness: 6.5/10

Materials: Cotton, organic latex, steel coils

Depth: 30cm

Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King

Weight: 24.2kg – 50.9kg

Made from Simba’s Aerocoil springs combined with organic latex and a supportcore base, the Simba GO is, in our opinion, slightly softer than the Hybrid Pro mattress (we’d rate it at 6.5 out of 10) but it’s still an excellent choice for back and side sleepers. The supportcore base has 5 zones to offer targeted support to areas such as the hips and shoulders, whilst the combination of Simba’s excellent Aerocoils and latex does an excellent job of keeping the spine aligned to prevent your back dipping and curving. It’s soft enough for side sleepers to get support without any pressure point build-up. We do feel that it’s too soft for front sleepers and those of a heavier weight, as they’re most probably not going to feel supported.

The combination of materials means that this mattress is a great choice if you sleep hot and motion transfer isn’t too pronounced, although the latex makes this a bouncier mattress than hybrids with memory foam. One massive bugbear though – the cover isn’t removable.

Simba GO Hybrid Mattress review: price and deals

Simba’s brand new mattress, but already included in its Black Friday sale

The brand’s joint most expensive mattress, along with the Simba Hybrid Luxe

The Simba GO sits squarely in the luxury mattress bracket, with a double costing £2149 (RRP). It’s also Simba’s joint most expensive mattress, with exactly the same price scale as the Simba Hybrid Luxe. This brand runs constant Simba mattress sales, and the GO was included in these pretty much from its launch in autumn 2022. Here's the pricing for the Simba GO, and the kind of discounts we've seen so far:

Single RRP: £1499 (Currently £824.45)

£1499 (Currently £824.45) Double RRP: £2149 (Currently £1181.95)

£2149 (Currently £1181.95) King RRP: £2299 (Currently £1264.45)

£2299 (Currently £1264.45) Super King RRP: £2649 (Currently £1456.95)

Simba’s Black Friday deals are already live on its website and it's included the Simba GO with a 45% discount, which is a whopping amount of money off an organic mattress. Simba tends to be generous with its discounts and offers them year-round, although you will see some of the largest deals around the Black Friday weekend. Our Black Friday mattress deals page will keep you up to date with all the latest discounts in the upcoming sales.

If you’re looking for a sustainable mattress but don’t have the budget for the Simba GO, Silentnight makes the Eco Comfort Pocket 1200 (with 150 recycled plastic bottles). A double is £649. The Nectar Premier Hybrid offers a similar dual spring layer to the Simba and a double costs £1499. Or if you’re looking for something slightly softer, there's the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid at £1349.

The Simba GO is an excellent choice for sleepers looking for a mattress that’s supportive and offers great pressure relief and those wanting a mattress with a bit of bounce and movement. Simba offers a generous 200-night trial and a 10-year warranty plus free carbon neutral delivery.

Simba GO Hybrid Mattress review: materials and design

Organic and sustainable materials that are 100% recyclable

Zoned coils to provide pressure relief

Cover isn’t removable

The Simba GO is made up of 6 layers, all designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible whilst still offering Simba’s standard levels of support. It has less layers than some of Simba’s mattresses but is still 30cm deep and feels extremely well made and stable.

At the top is a 95% organic cotton cover, which is GOTS certified for environmentally conscious production techniques as well as ethical working conditions – cotton sadly isn’t always as sustainable as you might think. Whilst it’s designed to keep sleepers cool, it’s not removable and can only be spot cleaned. This is something we really wish Simba would change, but until then make sure you use a mattress protector to keep your mattress clean.

Underneath the cover is a layer that Simba call ‘Simba Renew’, made from 75% recycled fibres. It’s anti-allergenic and designed to add comfort, discourage dust mites and keep air flowing through the mattress. Next up is the organic latex layer, which has perforations to help with temperature regulation and airflow. We found the comfort layers a little softer than in other Simba mattresses, but we still felt well supported.

There’s 2000 of Simba’s patented cone shaped Aerocoil springs up next to provide body support and add even more airflow. They sit on top of even more springs, with up to 900 pocketed springs of zoned support and the mattress is finished off with recycled mesh. We definitely felt that our hips and shoulders were well supported, with the mattress feeling a little firmer in these places. Springs are also firmer around the edges of the mattress for extra support.

Although we’ve only been testing the mattress for 3 weeks, we feel that it’s a well-made mattress that’s likely to be extremely durable. Our only slight issue with build quality comes from the cover – it’s meant to have a curved design but has already started to pull a little in different directions.

Simba GO Hybrid Mattress review: comfort

Slightly softer than other Simba mattresses

A great choice for hot sleepers

Simba’s GO mattress is a classic medium firm feel at 6.5 out of 10, although slightly softer than its big brother the Hybrid Pro. Our two main testers were of light and average weight respectively, with both finding the mattress nicely supportive. Both are primarily back sleepers but do sometimes sleep on their sides.

Our average weight sleeper felt well supported along their spine, with definite pressure relief around their shoulders and hips. Strangely, our lighter weight tester was the one who found the mattress a little too soft while lying on their back, although this was more down to preference and certainly didn’t reduce the support on offer.

The Simba GO is too soft for dedicated front sleepers – one of our testers did not find the mattress firm enough for them. We also think that heavier weight sleepers could sink too far into the mattress and end up sleeping on the coils rather than being supported by the latex. However, the nice ‘bounce’ of the mattress should prevent this for most sleepers.

This is also a good choice for hot sleepers. One of our main testers sleeps hot and felt cool throughout the night on the Simba GO. Airflow throughout the mattress is excellent and it remains cool to the touch from dusk till dawn. This is another great all-rounder from Simba that’s going to suit a large variety of sleepers.

Simba GO Hybrid Mattress review: support and pressure relief

Zoned support to provide pressure relief where it’s needed

A little too soft for front sleepers

We tested sinkage on the Simba GO with our largest weight of 20kg placed in the middle of the bed. As we’d expect from a medium firm mattress, the weight sank in by 4 inches and 4.5 inches when the weight was moved to the edge of the bed.

What does this mean when it comes to pressure relief and support for sleepers? For light and average weight sleepers, the mattress provides plenty of support for back and side sleepers. The zoned support from the bottom layer of springs provides firmer support where it’s needed at the hips and shoulders, leading to excellent pressure relief. Our testers woke up without any aches or pains although, as previously mentioned, our lighter weight tester did find the mattress a little soft under the back. But the support of the Simba GO is excellent, as we’ve come to expect from the brand’s mattresses. It’s also aided by the natural latex layer – latex’s elasticity means that it’s excellent at distributing pressure.

Heavier weight sleepers may find that they’re sinking too far into this mattress to receive adequate support and pressure relief, which is surprising considering the double layer of coils in the mattress. However, the latex comfort layer and overall ‘feel’ of the mattress is a little soft for their requirements. Similarly, we don’t feel the Simba GO is the best choice for front sleepers, who need a firmer mattress for spinal support.

Another excellent choice for pressure relief is the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, which is slightly cheaper than the Simba and offers soft, cloud-like comfort.

Simba GO Hybrid Mattress review: temperature regulation

The Simba Renew layer creates space for air to circulate

Pocketed springs are well spaced to encourage airflow through the mattress

Although the Simba GO isn’t specifically a cooling mattress it’s full of materials and features that actively encourage airflow and keep the bed cool through the night. We tested the mattress with a summer duvet (4.5 tog) and a thick fleece blanket, in a bedroom that was around 16C overnight.

Our resident hot sleeper felt cool throughout the night on the Simba GO, with no signs of overheating and the bed stayed cool to the touch throughout the night. Every one of the six layers in the Simba GO is designed to promote airflow, which aids with temperature regulation. At the top is a breathable cotton cover, followed by the Simba Renew padding, which creates space for air to circulate.

The latex layer has perforations in the latex to encourage airflow and has added graphite to absorb excess heat. And both layers of springs are spaced to encourage more airflow through the mattress. We think it’s a great choice for hot sleepers – offering superior cooling to both memory foam and hybrid mattresses with memory foam.

Simba GO Hybrid Mattress review: motion transfer and edge support

Some motion transfer from the bouncy latex

Edge support is good, thanks to the firmer coils at the edge of the mattress

We tested the motion transfer on the Simba GO with a simple drop test, using a 6kg weight and a wine glass (empty of course). Dropping the weight at various distances from the wine glass gives a good indication of how much motion transfer you’ll get from the mattress. The wine glass wobbled at both 25 inches and 10 inches, before falling over at 5 inches – this was with the weight dropped from a height of around 4-5 inches.

The results were much as we’d expect from a mattress containing both latex and springs, as it’s far bouncier than a memory foam hybrid. Our testers noticed some motion transfer while they were awake and moving from side to side in the bed, but it didn’t disturb their sleep in any marked way.

Edge support on the Simba GO is good, thanks in no small part to the firmer coils at the edge of the mattress. Our heaviest weight of 20kg only sank 4.5 inches at the edge of the mattress, compared to 4 inches in the middle, showing that the edge is almost as solid as the middle. There is some give when you sit on the edge of the bed, but the firmer coils mean that there’s no danger of falling off the bed.

Simba GO Hybrid Mattress review: setup

Can be delivered to a room of your choosing

Mattress can take up to 72 hours to inflate fullyEmpty list

Simba offers a two-man delivery service to a room of your choosing, which we’d strongly recommend you use as the mattresses are heavy and the boxes, in our opinion, a little hard to lug around.

Simba will usually deliver in 3 business days, although you can choose particular delivery dates at checkout. Weekday delivery is free, but you can again choose weekend or specified time slots for a small charge. Book in advance and Simba will take away your old mattress for £40. Mattresses are delivered by AO and you’ll receive a tracking link the night before delivery so that you can keep any eye on your order.

As you’d expect from an eco-friendly mattress, all the packaging is recyclable. To set the mattress up, place it on your bed, unroll and then cut the plastic to break the vacuum seal. Remove all the packaging and the mattress will start to inflate. You can sleep on it after 3-6 hours, but it can take up to 72 hours for it to inflate fully. We did notice a slight smell from off-gassing, but this faded quickly and had dissipated by the time our testers went to bed.

Simba GO Hybrid Mattress: customer reviews

At the time of writing (November 2022) there are no customer reviews for the Simba GO as the mattress has only just been released. However, Simba mattresses are extremely popular and receive good reviews from critics and customers alike, so we’d expect similar for this new model. We'll update this section with a review overview when possible.

Should I buy the Simba Go Hybrid Mattress?

Simba has a well-deserved reputation for producing excellent mattresses and the Simba GO is no exception. This is a well-made mattress that will appeal to a wide range of sleepers and it’s one of the most sustainable and environmentally friendly on the market. It’s 100% recyclable and a great choice for allergy sufferers to boot.

Back and side sleepers will find the mattress offers great pressure relief, although we do think that it’s too soft for front sleepers who will struggle to keep their spine aligned. It’s also an excellent choice for those of a light and average weight, but some heavier weight sleepers may feel that the mattress is too soft for them and that they’re sinking through to the coils.

Temperature regulation is another area where this mattress excels. The mattress is breathable and has lots of design features to help promote airflow. Hot sleepers should feel comfortable through the night. If you share the bed with a really restless partner, the slightly bouncier latex in the Simba GO may not make it the best choice, but motion transfer is minimal enough to suit most sleepers who only shift position slightly through the night.

If you’re a front sleeper but would like to stick with a latex and coil combination, Silentnight’s Lift Replenish Hybrid 2000 mattress is a good choice as it’s firm enough to support the spine in this position. For those who prefer a hybrid containing memory foam, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is always a popular choice, with its soft and cushiony feel.