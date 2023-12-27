Simba Hybrid Original vs Simba Hybrid Pro: Which hybrid mattress is best?

The Simba Hybrid Original is a highly rated mattress from one of the UK's favourite sleep brands, but is this model right for you? Or does the fancier (and pricier) Simba Hybrid Pro really offer better value for money?

We want to make sure you're getting the best mattress for your needs, and as the TechRadar sleep team has had a chance to test both Simba hybrids, we thought a bed head-to-head would help you navigate the sleep jargon. But to start, you might want to head over to our Simba Hybrid Original mattress review and our Simba Hybrid Pro mattress review, for a deep dive into mattress performance. Then come back here, to see how the mattresses compare.

Overall, and somewhat surprisingly, we think the Simba Hybrid Original is the better mattress. Despite being the less fancy design, it wins two of our categories and draws another, offering excellent value for money. However, the Pro does have a better overall build, and the firm feel and good responsiveness is preferable for sleepers with a bigger build. Let's dive into the Simba Hybrid Original vs Simba Hybrid Pro showdown.

Image 1 of 2 Simba Hybrid Original in our reviewer's bedroom (Image credit: Future) Simba Hybrid Original in our reviewer's bedroom (Image credit: Future)

Simba Hybrid Original vs Pro mattress: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Simba Hybrid Original Simba Hybrid Pro Type Hybrid Hybrid Materials Pocket springs, Simbatex foam, other foams Pocket springs, wool, Simbatex foam, other foams Cover Polyblend, removable Polyblend, removable Handles Yes Yes Firmness (1-10) Officially medium-firm, we rate 7.5 Officially medium-firm, we rate 8 Height 25cm 28cm Trial period 200 nights 200 nights Guarantee 10-year 10-year Price bracket Upper mid-range Premium Double price RRP £1,079 (usually sold at £647.40)) RRP £1,599 (usually sold at £959.40) Sizes Single, small double, double, king, super king, EU single, EU double, EU queen Single, small double, double, king, super king, EU double, EU queen Delivery Free next day delivery Free next day delivery Returns Free Free

Simba Hybrid Original vs Pro mattress: Design

Both are hybrid mattresses combining Simbatex foam and pocket springs

The Hybrid Original is 25cm deep and contains 5 layers

The Hybrid Pro is 28cm deep and contains 7 layers

These are two of the best hybrid mattresses we've tried, and as both the Original and Pro are Simba hybrids, there are plenty of design similarities. However, there are also enough differences to make this comparison an interesting match-up.

There are five interior layers to the Simba Hybrid Original mattress, as well as the breathable zip-off cover. At the top is a layer of Simba's own Simbatex foam, designed to provide breathable cushioning. Beneath this sits a layer of Aerocoil springs, zoned to align with the body's pressure points. Next is another foam layer, adding increased support to the mattress. Then a second layer of springs, this time pocketed tempered steel barrel springs. Finally, a foam base layer provides stability and support.

The Simba Hybrid Pro builds on the design of the Original, adding a few extra layers along the way. A natural wool top layer sits beneath the cover, for added breathability and comfort. Next is a double layer of zoned Aerocoil springs, for even more relief at the pressure points. Below this, the mattress follows the design of the Original. The only difference is the base layer: the Pro uses recycled foam, for a more eco-friendly build.

The Original (left) has five interior layers, less than the Pro (right) (Image credit: Simba)

As might be expected, there are plenty of similarities between the two builds. Both use CertiPUR foam, both contain a layer of Simbatex foam, and both combine micro coils with a layer of pocketed springs. You can also get both mattress with a standard breathable knitted cover, or upgrade to a cover with Stratos Heat Control. This upgraded cover provides better breathability, but as we'll discuss below, these hybrid mattresses already have excellent temperature control.

Both mattresses also have handles, although the Hybrid Pro does have slightly more handles. Handles improve the maneuverability of a mattress, but they aren't a major design feature. However, we certainly appreciate having them.

Design winner: Simba Hybrid Pro

Simba Hybrid Pro comes out on top thanks to its more advanced design. However, in comparison to other hybrids on the market, the Original still has a strong design.

Simba Hybrid Original vs Pro mattress: Price & extras

Hybrid Original is upper mid-range, Hybrid Pro is a premium mattress

Both offer a 200-night trial and a 10-year guarantee

Both mattresses often go on sale at the same time

The double Simba Hybrid Original has an RRP of £1,079, but regular Simba discounts typically knock off 40%, bringing a double to £647.40. This is in the upper mid-range bracket, which we think is a good price for the quality of mattress. If you want it for less, Simba sometimes offers bigger discounts on major sales days, but it's not something you can rely on.

The upgraded Hybrid Pro also comes with an upgraded price tag – a double has an RRP of £1,599. Again, evergreen Simba sales take off 40%, meaning you can typically pick up a double-size Pro for £959.40. This is still a premium mattress, but the price tag does reflect the build and overall design quality.

The Stratos heat control cover upgrade adds an extra £10 to the RRP of both designs. It's worth noting that the discount typically alternates between the mattress with the Stratos cover and the mattress without. When one version is discounted, the other is full price. If you want the Stratos cover and the mattress isn't on offer, it's worth waiting a few weeks for the deal to change again.

In terms of extras, there's nothing to choose between. Simba offers the same deal for both mattresses: a 200-night trial, a 10-year guarantee, free next day delivery, and free returns. You can also pay Simba to recycle your old mattress as part of the delivery process.

Price winner: Simba Hybrid Original

Simba Hybrid Original vs Pro: Comfort & support

Hybrid Original is medium-firm/firm (7.5/10)

Hybrid Pro is also rated medium-firm, but we found it firm (8/10)

Original is good for side and back sleepers, Pro for front and back

Simba rates both the Original and the Pro as medium-firm mattresses, although our testers had mixed feelings towards this. For the Original, we felt the rating was accurate. We gave the mattress a 7.5/10, which is on the firmer end of medium-firm. The foam top layer adds gentle cushioning, but you don't get the 'sink-in' feel of softer mattresses. We rated the Original highly for back and side sleepers, although lightweight side sleepers might prefer more cushioning.

The Hybrid Original (left) is 25cm, while the Pro (right) measures 28cm (Image credit: Simba)

We disagreed slightly with Simba when it came to the Pro. Again, Simba rated it medium-firm, but we actually felt it was closer to firm, and rated it 8/10. Although the top comfort layers add cushioning, this is definitely a mattress you lie on top of, rather than sink in to. The multiple spring layers give the mattress something of a traditional feel, with plenty of bounce and response. We rate this mattress highly for back, stomach, and heavier side sleepers.

Comfort & support winner: Draw

Comfort is subjective, so it's hard to pick a winner here, especially as both mattresses are pretty comfortable overall. The Original is slightly softer and better for side sleepers, while the firmer Pro suits bigger bodies.

Simba Hybrid Original vs Pro mattress: Performance

Original and Hybrid both offer excellent temperature regulation

Both offer good motion isolation, especially for a bouncy hybrid

The shorter Original had better edge support

Hybrid mattresses tend to have good temperature regulation, thanks to the springs allowing air to circulate. However, the top layer of memory foam can sometimes hold onto body heat – something Simba has navigated by using their own Simbatex foam. The open cell design of Simbatex foam keeps air passing through, so you can stay comfortable as you sleep. Simba claims its foam has thirty times more airflow than standard memory foam, and while we aren't entirely convinced that figure as accurate, our tester was highly impressed with the temperature regulation during our Simbatex foam mattress review.

If you want better cooling, it might be worth upgrading to the Stratos heat control cover. We haven't had a chance to try this out, but it should help keep the temperature even during the night.

Both the Original (left) and Pro (right) have good temperature control (Image credit: Simba)

As well as temperature regulation, we also test for motion isolation, or how much movement travels across the bed. As bouncy and responsive hybrid mattresses, you might expect the Original and the Pro to perform poorly in this category. However, both mattresses surprised our testers with how well they absorbed motion. Some movement will carry across the mattress, but for the most part, you can sleep soundly even if your bed partner is having a restless night.

If you have a particularly fidgety partner, you might need a mattress with slightly better motion isolation. Try a memory foam mattress with thick cushioning, such as the Emma Original. In our Emma Original mattress review, we found the sumptuous surface stopped motion from traveling almost altogether.

The shorter Original (left) had better edge support than the Pro (right) (Image credit: Simba)

Another performance category to consider is edge support. This refers to how strong the mattress is at the perimeter. Good edge support is useful if you like to stretch out, or you need to push yourself out of bed.

Our tester was pleased with the edge support of the Simba Hybrid Original, rating it 4.5/5. They found the pocket springs helped keep the edges of the mattress firm, so they could sit comfortably on the edge of the bed.

The Simba Hybrid Pro performed less strongly in this category, but it's worth noting our reviewer still felt the edge support was good. However, we only rated it a 3.5/5.

Performance winner: Simba Original

This is a tight one, as the Original and Pro recieved the same score for both motion isolation and temperature regulation. However, the Original just comes out on top thanks to its superior edge support.

Simba Hybrid Original vs Pro: Which should you buy?

Buy the Simba Hybrid Original if...

✅ You're on a tighter budget: While the Simba Hybrid Original isn't a budget mattress, the frequent Simba sales ensure you can get it at an upper mid-range price. For the quality of the mattress, we think this is a good deal.



✅ You sleep on your side: The medium-firm feel of the Original (we rate it 7.5/10) offers a comfortable blend of cushioning and pressure relief. Lightweight side sleepers might prefer a softer bed (such as the Emma Original mattress), but if you're a side sleeper who wants a responsive bed, this is a decent choice.

✅ You use the edge of the bed to get up: Our tester was highly impressed with the edge support of the Original. Edge support is a real plus for those with mobility issues, as it allows you to push off the bed when you're getting up.

Buy the Simba Hybrid Pro if...

✅ You want a more environmentally-conscious mattress: Both the Original and the Pro prioritise an eco-friendly build, but the Pro takes it one step further, thanks to the recycled foam in the base.

✅ You have a heavier build: The firm feel of the Pro (we rate it an 8/10) is better for bigger builds, offering support without sink. Heavier weight side sleepers should feel comfortable on the Pro.

✅ You prefer a bouncy mattress: You can definitely feel the springs at work when you move about on the Pro. As a responsive mattress, the Pro aids movement, rather than prevents it. This is good if you like to be able to switch position during the night.