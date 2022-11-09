The best duvet in 2022: keep cool or cosy, whatever the season

Finding the best duvet is essential if you want to get a good night’s rest. And while most duvets keep you warm and protected, if you sleep hot, suffer from an allergy or want something you can use no matter what the weather, then you will need an option more tailored to your needs.

Below, we run through five duvets that have different features to suit different sleepers. Most of our top picks are 10.5 tog, which is the duvet warmth rating that provides enough heat for spring to early winter. However, we’ve also included duvets that have options for different tog ratings, as well as both synthetic and real-feather fill depending on what you prefer.

All our duvets – from budget to luxury – are great-quality and made by trusted sleep brands including Simba, Silentnight and Scooms. For even more great ways to get the rest you deserve, check out our guides to the best mattress and best pillow. But for now here’s the lowdown on our best duvets for sleeping.

The best duvets in 2022

1. Simba Hybrid Duvet Best duvet for those who sleep hot Specifications Tog options: 10.5 Filing: Polyester Cover: Cotton Guarantee: 1 year Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extra tech for cooling comfort + Machine washable Reasons to avoid - Fairly expensive

While the Simba Hybrid Duvet combines plenty of warmth with cosy down-like comfort, it also brings in plenty of airiness and breathability for hot sleepers. And it’s practical too – the duvet’s synthetic fill means this 10.5 tog duvet is not only light, but it can be washed in the machine at 40°C. The cotton cover keeps it comfortable for hot sleepers with Simba’s Stratos Technology on one side. This feature has phase-change technology that absorbs heat to cool you down, while releasing it back if you get too chilly.

For the price (starting from £139 for a single), you can guarantee a well-made duvet, with a soft smooth surface and neat stitching that distributes the fill evenly and keeps it in place (lumpy duvets will be a thing of the past!). This is a sustainable choice too, with a lightweight fill made using recycled plastic bottles.

2. Panda the Cloud Duvet Best eco-friendly duvet Specifications Tog options: 10.5 Filing: Bamboo/recycled plastic Cover: Bamboo Guarantee: 5 year Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Made with sustainable bamboo + Has a 30-night trial Reasons to avoid - Only one tog rating

There’s plenty to love about the 10.5 tog Panda Cloud Duvet. Not only is it light, soft and like sleeping under a cloud, but the bamboo cover and bamboo and recycled plastic-bottle filling are hypoallergenic and feather-free for sensitive sleepers and vegans. The duvet is also anti-bacterial, a cinch to wash and quick to dry. And the perks don’t stop there, as Panda offers customers a 30-night trial, free UK delivery and returns, plus there’s a five-year guarantee. It’s available in four sizes from single to super-king with prices starting from £99.95.

If you lead an eco-conscious lifestyle, then you can rest easy knowing this duvet uses ethically sourced organic bamboo, which is grown pesticide free. It is also delivered in a recycled and recyclable box, and includes a reusable bamboo bag, ideal for storing the duvet when not in use.

3. The Nectar Duvet The best duvet overall Specifications Tog options: 10.5 Filing: Smartfil with Modal Cover: Microfibre Guarantee: 2 year Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Frequently discounted online + Moisture wicking Reasons to avoid - Only one tog rating

As a trusted sleep brand for mattresses, it will be no surprise to learn that Nectar also excels when it comes to duvets. The 10.5 tog Nectar Duvet is light, breathable and filled with the brand’s own Smartfil technology, which uses 20% Modal derived from natural wood pulp. As well as being breathable this material helps wick moisture away from the body, leaving you to sleep at a comfortable temperature. The duvet is non-allergenic, has a soft microfibre cover and is washable at 60°C.

The Nectar duvet is available in four standard sizes from single to superking, but if you are looking for a high-quality affordable choice then look out for the superb discounts on offer from the brand’s website. The single starts at £80, but with savings of up to 45%, you can grab one for under £50. There is also a two-year guarantee and free shipping.

4. Scooms Hungarian Goose down duvet Best luxury feather duvet Specifications Tog options: 2.5 – 13.5 Filing: % Hungarian goose down, 10% Hungarian goose feather Cover: Cotton Guarantee: 10 year Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent range of tog ratings + Made with luxury down Reasons to avoid - On the expensive side

If you’re looking for luxury then it will be hard to resist a real-feather duvet by British brand Scooms. The duvets are available in different tog ratings from 2.5tog to 9 tog, plus you can combine two duvets to create a 7 tog, 11.5 tog and 13.5 tog option. With prices starting from £125 for the lightest 2.5 single-size duvet, going up to £480 for the combined 13.5 tog duvet in super-king, this bedding isn’t cheap. So what do you get for your money?

The filling is 90% Hungarian goose down with 10% Hungarian goose feather. The qualities of the down include lightness, breathability and insulation, plus it is soft and fluffy for added cosiness. The addition of feather adds weight and helps the duvet drape well. Meanwhile, the high-thread-count cotton cover has a tight weave to keep dust mites at bay, and the duvet also holds the ‘Nomite’ anti-allergen standard.

All Scooms duvets have a 10-year guarantee, as well as free next-day delivery and a 60-day trial period and free returns.

5. Silentnight Superwash Duvet Best budget duvet Specifications Tog options: 10.5 Filing: DuPont fibres Cover: Microfibre Guarantee: 5 year Sizes: Single, Double, King Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very affordable + Machine washable at 60°C Reasons to avoid - No super king size option

Reliable and affordable, Silentnight always delivers when it comes to great-quality sleep products. And with its Superwash duvet you get bedding that is practical too, as it is designed to withstand repeated machine washing at 60°C. Filled with soft hypoallergenic fibres, this duvet is suitable for sleepers with allergies, and at 10.5 tog there’s enough comfort on offer throughout the year.

Prices start at under £30 for the Silentnight Superwash duvet in a single, and a king is under £40, which is extremely affordable (there is no super king option). Because of the cheap cost, if you need extra bedding for a spare room for instance, then this affordable option is ideal. The duvet comes with a 5-year guarantee.

How to choose the best duvet for you

Even though duvets might appear the same on the outside, there’s plenty of difference when it comes to what’s on the inside.

Things to consider include how warm you want your duvet to be and during which seasons you are most likely to need it. Duvets come with different tog warmth ratings (see below for more), and can be used singly in warmer seasons or attached together to make a super-snug option for the coldest winter nights.

You can then decide whether you need a duvet with a real feather or synthetic fibre fill. These offer different warmths, with feather and down duvets trapping more heat. However, if you want a vegan option or suffer from allergies, then feather duvets are best avoided.

Synthetic duvets are a good substitute for feather ones and are often made with recycled materials. They’re usually cheaper too and more practical, as they are easier to clean in a washing machine – ideal for hot sleepers who like to keep their bedding light and feeling fresh.

What tog should my duvet be? The lower the tog rating, the less warm the duvet. Around a 4.5 tog is a good hot weather duvet, a 10.5 will work for autumn and spring, and in cold weather, you could go for a 13.5 tog.

Typically, duvets start at around 4.5 tog (although some can be as light at 2.5), these lighter duvets are ideal for summer months or if you sleep hot. For the colder seasons and people who sleep cold, you can buy duvets that go up to a super-toasty 13.5 tog. Generally speaking though a 10.5 tog is a good average weight for a duvet to see you through spring, autumn and into winter.

There's also the option of a 3-in-1 duvet, which comprises a lightweight duvet (usually 4.5 tog) for summer and a mid-weight duvet (usually 7 or 9 tog) for spring and autumn. These can be used individually or attached together to create a warmer winter duvet.