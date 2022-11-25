The best weighted blankets in 2022: Calmer sleep is here

The best weighted blankets look just like a normal blanket but also have calming benefits which can help you fall asleep quicker. Designed with pockets that house small glass beads (some also have sand or plastic poly pellets) their weight helps to soothe anxiety so you can fall into a more peaceful slumber. The best weighted blankets use a technique called deep pressure stimulation (DPS) - which helps to aid sleep.

Designed to be pulled over or attached to your duvet or bed sheet some fans of weighted blankets say that the sensation of the blankets feels like they’re being hugged. One of the best weighted blankets may be right for you if you suffer from anxiety or insomnia (investing in one of the best pillows can help too) - while some fans of the blankets say that they help with symptoms such as an increased heart rate and restless leg syndrome.

As well as the weighted filling, the best weighted blankets are made from cotton or linen, so feel soft against the skin as you fall asleep, while some sustainable brands use flannel or bamboo. Weights vary, from 2lbs to 20lbs - but as a general rule, you should pick one that's 10 per cent of your body weight. So the right weighted blanket may not be the right weight for your partner.

The major brands in the US that sell weighted blankets are YNM, Luna and Saatva. If you’re on a budget prices start at just under $50, while if you want to splash out on a plush or luxury velvet version you can pay up to $300; of course you may well be able to find a bargain among the Black Friday deals.

We particularly loved the Saatva Organic Weighted Blanket, which is made with organic cotton, diamond quilting and is environmentally friendly. These are our picks of the best weighted blankets.

The best weighted blankets in 2022

1. YnM Weighted Blanket The best weighted blanket overall Specifications Type: Weighted blanket Weights available: 5-30lbs Filling and other materials: 100% Cotton / glass beads Sizes available: 41-60 inches / 60-80 inches Price: from $49.80 to $79 Best for: Children Trial period: No trial period Warranty: One year specifications Colour Blue, Grey, Silver Condition New Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) View at The Home Depot (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Reasonable price + Glass beads distributed evenly + Fun designs for kids Reasons to avoid - Weights come up small - Hard to clean

The seven-layered YnM Weighted Blanket with glass beads and a 100% cotton surface is perfect for snuggling up at night and unwinding after a hectic day. Don’t worry about it getting lumpy either, as it has stitched inner compartments to ensure the glass beads are distributed evenly. Another neat design t also comes complete with ties to attach it to a duvet.

With weights from 5 to 30lbs, this weighted blanket comes in a grey colour and also patterned, including strawberries and flowers, perfect for kids. Set at a reasonable price, especially for children who will benefit from the smaller weighted blanket, it won’t break the bank.

Some reviewers of the blanket advise going 5lbs heavier than recommended, especially if you like the extra weight and heat, while others comment that it has helped their restless syndrome and insomnia. Because of the weight, many customers compliment its ability to make them feel less anxious - helping them feel protected as they sleep. However, some complained about the blanket because it was hard to clean, and is dry clean only.

2. Luna Weighted Blanket The best weighted blanket for budget-friendly buys Specifications Type: Weighted blanket Weights available: 7 - 30lbs Filling and other materials: Cotton and glass beads Sizes available: 36- 48 / 41 - 60 /60 - 80 Price: from $49.99 to $76.99 Best for: Budget friendly Trial period: 30 days Warranty: Limited lifetime warranty specifications Colour Grey, White Condition New Today's Best Deals View at wayfair (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Variety of sizes and weights + Rustle free blanket + Reasonable price for quality Reasons to avoid - Thinner than other blankets - The material collects pet hair

An Amazon bestseller the Luna Weighted blanket comes in many sizes, colours and weights - fitting every size bed from a single to a king-size, and individual sleepers to couples.

The weighted blanket also benefits from eight ties so it can be fastened safely to your duvet or cover and doesn't move while you sleep. Perfect for the size of your chosen bed, it doesn’t hang off the edges, while if you want to keep your Luna weighted blanket clean you can also attach one of their covers - which is said to make the experience even more calming. Starting at under $50, depending on the weight you purchase, it's a budget-friendly way for calmer sleep.

Customers love how soft and comfortable the outside of the weighted blanket is. They also comment on how the weight of the blanket distributes evenly, while the glass beads inside don’t rustle while you try and nod off. Some disappointed customers complained about how thin the blanket was, however, and also the way it picks up debris and pet hair easily.

3. Tranquillity Weighted Blanket The best weighted blanket for temperature regulating Specifications Type: Weighted blanket Weights available: 12 - 20lbs Filling and other materials: Glass beads Sizes available: Single - King Price: from $45.22 to $63 Best for: temperature regulating Trial period: 30 days Warranty: 10 years specifications Colour Grey Condition New Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Macy's (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Temperature regulating technology + Washable cover + Reasonable price Reasons to avoid - No kids version - Only one colour is available

If you fluctuate in temperature while you sleep then this weighted blanket could be perfect for you - installed with BlueCool Technology fabric on one side - which cools you down when it's too hot in your bedroom or you wake up in a sweat, the other side is soft, warm and easy to snuggle up in.

Filled with small glass beads they help to activate Deep Touch Pressure (DTP) evenly across the body, so great for those who suffer from sleep problems or insomnia. Only available in a dark grey the blanket comes in four different weights for adults, starting at 12lbs and going up to 20lbs - but don’t offer any kids versions. The blanket also has a detachable and washable cover - meaning you don’t have to dry clean the blanket.

Happy customers said the weight of the blanket makes them feel safe and secure, while others note how the washable cover washes and drys well, making the weighted blanket even more appealing.

4. Quilty Weighted Blanket The best weighted blanket for anxious sleepers Specifications Type: Weighted blanket Weights available: 15lbs, 20lbs, 25lbs, 30lbs Filling and other materials: Glass beads, polyester cover and cotton blanket Sizes available: Twin 48x72in, Full/Queen 60x80in, King 86x92in Price: from $29.99 - $84.99 Best for: Anxious sleepers Trial period: 30 day returns Warranty: None specifications Colour Grey Condition New Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good size of weights + Perfect for anxious restless sleepers Reasons to avoid - Gets hot as you sleep - Heavy to carry

With a wide range of weights, this weighted blanket can accommodate larger weights - the largest is 15lbs and can be used on a double bed, so perfect for bigger bodies and couples who suffer from anxiety or have sleeping problems. The bobbled design of the blanket is attractive while they also have an array of colors from dark blue to bright pink, while if you feel the cold when you sleep the Quilty weighted blanket can help to regulate your temperate as you sleep.

The blankets premium glass beads distribute evenly and the brand recommend selecting a weight around 10-14% of your body weight. Amazon users rave about how restful they feel after using this blanket - especially those with anxiety, however, some customers note that they get too hot under the blanket and it can be heavy to transport around the house.

5. Gravity Weighted Blanket The best weighted blanket for a luxury buy Specifications Type: Weighted blanket Weights available: 15lbs, 20lbs, 25lbs, 35lbs Filling and other materials: Glassbeads / Micro-fiber cover, cotton Sizes available: 72 x 48in and 90x90in Price: from $215 to $275 Best for: Luxury buy Trial period: 30 days Warranty: 12 months specifications Colour Grey Condition New Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Plush material + Fine grade glass beads with small pockets + Cover is machine washable Reasons to avoid - Only a 12-month warranty - More expensive than other brands

This plush designed weighted blanket is the most aesthetically pleasing design we’ve seen so far and would look great draped over the couch or on your bed - whether you choose the grey, blue or white version. Available in single and king sizes you can opt to get one for you or for you and your partner for a restful sleep.

The blanket has fine-grade glass beads in smaller pockets, which are stitched in grids to give you a more even distribution of weight. The weighted section is also secured to the duvet cover with ties and a zipper so it won’t move as you sleep. While the cover is also machine washable - so you can snuggle up to the plush material without comprising on hygiene.

Those who reviewed the blanket on the Gravity website commented on its exceptional quality, while some said it was great for insomniacs. However, some say the blanket was too hot for them, and at over $200 you would want to perfect a weighted blanket for you.

6. Saatva Organic Weighted Blanket The best weighted blanket for the sustainable choice Specifications Type: Weighted blanket Weights available: 12, 20lbs Filling and other materials: Glass beads, organic cotton Sizes available: Single and Queen Price: from $295 Best for: sustainability Trial period: 45 days Warranty: 1 year Today's Best Deals View at Saatva.com (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Environmentally-friendly choice + Organic velvet is soft to touch + Diamond quilting Reasons to avoid - Dry clean only - Expensive

Made by the well-known bedding company, Saatva, this weighted blanket is our choice for the best sustainability pick - with organic fair trade cotton you can fall asleep safe in the knowledge that you have chosen an environmentally-friendly choice.

The blanket comes in 12 and 20lb weights, which is perfect for both men and women - while the organic velvet cotton is soft against the skin - making you feel snug as you sleep. Using natural glass beads, with small diamond quilting, the weight never feels too overbearing, while the pressure sits evenly across the body, so just perfect for a restful sleep.

The weighted blanket, available in two colors, taupe and graphite, is one of the most expensive weighted blankets on the list, but if you want to invest in a good nights sleep, whether you have anxiety or want to shut out the stress of everyday life, this premium blanket could help you sleep more peacefully.

How to choose the best weighted blanket for you

(Image credit: Getty/Cavan Images)

When it comes to choosing the right weighted blanket for you, you need to decide what’s important for your needs. Price is a factor for most, so if you’re looking for a weighted blanket on a budget, check to make sure it’s made with the type of materials that are suitable for your needs. Most weighted blankets are made with cotton exteriors, which give the blankets a soft feel against the skin when sniggling up to them at night, while others blankets, with more expensive price tags, are made from plush, organic cotton or even velvet.

The materials inside the blanket also need to be small enough, and heavy enough to feel comforting and not overbearing - most brands advise picking a weight that is 10% of your body weight. If keeping your cover clean is a priority and you don’t want the fuss of dry cleaning it, some weighted blankets also come with removable covers which you can wash. Warranty and trial periods are also important - especially if you’re unhappy with your purchase and want your money back.