A do-it-all duvet, the Simba 3-in-1 Duvet comprises two super-soft hypoallergenic duvets with different tog ratings, which popper together to form one super duvet for when it gets cold. The design is thoughtful and effective, and the sleep feel is lightweight yet cosy. A great choice for all sleepers, whether you run hot or feel the cold.

The Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 comprises two duvets – a lighter 3.5 tog and a warmer 7 tog – use them separately during warmer weather, then attach them together when the temperature plummets.

As you'd expect from the brand behind one of the best mattresses around (the Simba Hybrid Pro), Simba doesn't hold back when it comes to innovation, and with this versatile duvet not only does it provide options for different levels of warmth, it's also eco-conscious using recycled materials, breathable and cooling with Stratos technology, and comes with convenient storage to protect either or both duvets when not in use.

If you want an even more dreamy night's sleep, pair your Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet with one of our best pillows (if you want to keep it in the family, check our Simba Hybrid Firm pillow review – this innovative offering has springs). For now, here's how we got on with the Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet review.

Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet review in brief

As one of the top mattress brands, Simba can be trusted to help keep us comfortable no matter what our sleep style. And this also extends to bedding, as its innovative Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet demonstrates. This duvet is actually two duvets with one lighter 3.5-tog option for summer and one toastier 7-tog option for cooler weather – snap them together and you get a super-snug 10.5-tog winter-warmer.

Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet specs Type: 3-in-1 synthetic duvet

Best suited to: all sleepers, anyone with an allergy

Dimensions: Single 135 x 200cm; double 200 x 200cm; king 225 x 220cm; super king 260 x 220cm

Trial period: n/a

Guarantee: 1 year for manufacturing defects

The materials used in the Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet include crisp cotton, as well as Simba Renew – an equally soft alternative to feather and down made from recycled PET bottle fibres. This not only makes it suitable if you suffer from allergies, but it means it is machine washable and can be tumble-dried too.

Other perks include Simba's Stratos Technology, which features on one side of each duvet. Simba claims this tech draws heat away from the body if you get too hot, and replaces it if you get too chilly. And we have to admit, we couldn't dispute this, as our testers found the duvet to be perfectly warm and comfortable, without being too heavy or stifling.

Prices start at £249 for a single, and if you are looking for a versatile well-made option that keeps you comfortable no matter what the weather, then this duvet could be a worthwhile purchase.

Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet review: materials

Recycled and sustainable materials

Ethical cotton from the Better Cotton Initiative

Features cooling Stratos cooling technology

The Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet uses Simba Renew, the brand's own 'greener and very fluffy' alternative to feather and down. The material is made from recycled PET bottle fibres, which makes it more suitable for people with allergies, plus it's more sustainable too.

The airy Renew fibres offer both warmth and breathability, and are blended with 20% modal derived from natural beech wood pulp. The addition of modal helps wick moisture away from the body, and because modal is plant-derived, it's totally biodegradable and 100% sustainable. The beech wood is sourced from sustainably managed forests in Europe and manufactured under environmentally responsible conditions.

The covers on both duvets are made with cooling cotton, with Simba being part of the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), which makes cotton production better for the people who produce it and the environment it grows in. The top of the cover is 100% cotton with Stratos cooling technology, while the bottom of the cover is 55% cotton and 45% modal.

The Stratos temperature-regulating technology is applied to one side of each of the duvets. Simba states: "Stratos was inspired by the technology developed to keep astronauts at a stable temperature throughout the extremes of space travel." It also claims: "Stratos will absorb heat when your temperature rises, storing it to release back when you cool down."

Both parts of the duvet are machine washable at 40°C and can be tumble-dried on low heat, although Simba recommends this should be done in a commercial machine.

Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet review: Price and deals

The more expensive of Simba's two duvets

3 duvets for your money

Simba has sales fairly often

With prices starting at £249 for a single, this falls into the high-end category for duvets. However, considering it is, in effect, three duvets, the figures suddenly sound better value for money. Also take into account the design, practicality and the fact it uses recycled materials to do its part for the planet (and your allergies), and the value stretches further still. Here are the RRPs for each size:

Single: RRP £249

RRP £249 Double: RRP £349

RRP £349 King: RRP £399

RRP £399 Super King: RRP £449

More good news: Simba sales and deals are a pretty common occurrence. While these tend to focus mainly on the mattresses, we do also see price-drops on accessories fairly regularly. At time of writing, for instance, if you buy a Simba mattress, then you will save 35% on the Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet if you buy it at the same time.

Simba's mattresses all come with a sleep trial and a 10-year warranty, but this is not the case for its duvets. Instead the duvet is covered for manufacturing defects for one year. However, it does come with free delivery.

Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet review: Design

Stratos Heat Control Technology for instant cooling

Two duvets – 3.5 tog and 7 tog can be combined

Machine-washable and comes in a carry case

As the name suggests, there are three ways to use the duvet – or should we say duvets – because this hybrid is actually two separable items.

Included is a lighter summer duvet (3.5 tog – blue binding) and also a warmer winter duvet (7 tog – grey binding). Each has fastenings so you can attach them together for a super-snug 10.5 tog duvet – ideal for cold winters.

Each duvet is made using Simba Renew – a super-soft down alternative made with recycled plastic – and features the brand's cooling Stratos technology that responds to body temperature and draws away heat to keep you cool. Overall, this duvet offers a perfect level of warmth for all sleepers, regardless of whether you sleep hot, get chilly at night, or fit somewhere in between.

The snap-together design is flawlessly simple, and Simba makes it even more practical by making the duvets machine washable. The duvets are easy to attach and separate, and they are also light, even with the two combined – it never feels too heavy and always keeps you warm. Meanwhile, the cotton cover adds breathability.

Simba has included a case with handles, so you can store both or either duvets neatly when not in use.

Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet review: Performance

Comes packaged in a sturdy cardboard box with handles

Fantastic versatility for all sleepers

Breathable, warm but not stifling

Set-up and ease of use

5 stars out of 5

The duvet is packaged in a simple box with carry handles, and is protected in a fabric zip-up bag, which you can use to store either or both duvets when not in use. There is also an information leaflet explaining about the tog ratings and how to attach the duvets together.

The Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet is extremely simple to use. The 3.5-tog summer duvet has blue binding, and the 7-tog winter duvet has grey binding, so they are instantly identifiable. The care labels also have each type clearly marked.

Snap them together or keep them separated and place them in your duvet cover as you would any other duvet. They stay together firmly, so there is no danger of them getting separated as you put the cover on or while you are using the duvet.

Temperature regulation

4.5 stars out of 5

Our testers for the duvet included a hot sleeper as well as a sleeper who feels the cold often, even in summer. We tested the duvet across different weathers, from balmy summer nights to more crisp autumnal weather. And we thought the Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet was perfectly suited to our needs.

During the warmer evenings, most of our testers were fine with just the 3.5 tog duvet, although our hot sleepers did find that by the morning, they had thrown the cover off. As expected, as the nights got colder, our testers swapped over to the 7 tog at different rates, with the hot sleeper hanging on to the 3.5 tog the longest.

The 7 tog by itself was comfortable for all our testers and not too heavy, plus the breathability was also welcomed. Our 'cold sleeper' was the first to snap the two duvets together, finding it unexpectedly light, which our average sleeper also commented on. There were a couple of occasions on very cold nights when our chilly sleeper would have preferred to feel more weight from the duvet, but that was a minor complaint.

We tested our Simba double duvet by itself, as well as with a standard cotton case, which fitted perfectly. The cooling and breathability of the duvet was evident with and without the duvet cover in place.

Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet review: Customer reviews

Because this is a new product from Simba, it is yet to gather many reviews. This means on the Simba website, there are only a handful of reviews, but what is there is excellent – at the time of writing, the Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet had mostly five stars.

One star was dropped by a customer who would have preferred a duvet with "no nobbly bits on", referring to the buttons that clip the duvet together. The other reviews were all positive, and highlighted everything from the versatility of the duvet to the comfort levels and ease of use.

Should you buy the Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet?

If you want to stay snug in bed no matter what the weather, the Simba Hybrid 3-in-1 Duvet is an incredibly good option. The versatility and innovation on offer means it is suitable for most sleepers – even hot sleepers – and chilly sleepers will love snapping the two duvets together for an ultra-cosy cover to keep them toasty when the temperature drops.

However, while this duvet is fairly good value for money – remember you're getting three duvets for your money here – the initial outlay of £249 for a single (jumping to £349 for a double) is a steep sum to fork out, especially if you don't need both duvets to stay warm. If that's you, you might be better saving a bit of cash and going with the Simba Hybrid, a 10.5 tog option with prices starting from £139.