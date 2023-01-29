Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress review 2023

The Nectar Premier Hybrid is Nectar’s top of the range hybrid, designed with a medium firm feel that should appeal to a wide range of sleepers. And thanks to Nectar’s evergreen discounts, the price is surprisingly reasonable. We think it’s particularly suited to back and side sleepers, but front sleepers are going to find it too soft to be supportive.

Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress review review in brief

Particularly suited to back and side sleepers, who should feel well supported

365-night trial and Forever Warranty

Not firm enough to support stomach sleepers along their spine

We’re big fans of Nectar mattresses, including the Original Memory Foam mattress in our best mattress round-up (you can also read our Nectar Memory Foam mattress review). The Nectar Premier Hybrid is Nectar’s top of the range hybrid which, thanks to Nectar’s permanent discounts, is surprisingly reasonably priced. We slept on a UK double mattress for three weeks, testing it on all major areas of performance such as pressure relief, motion isolation, edge support, cooling and ease of setup. We’ll expand on these points throughout the review.

Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress Review: At a glance (Image credit: Jo Plumridge) Best for: Back and side sleepers

Type: Hybrid mattress.

Firmness: 6-6.5/10

Materials: Open-cell foam, memory foam, polyester, polypropylene, steel coils

Depth: 28cm

Sizes: Single, Small Double, Double, King, Super King

Weight: 25.25kg – 53.9kg

Thanks to its springs the Premier Hybrid is firmer than the Original Foam mattress, but you’ll still find the distinctive ‘hug’ of memory foam in the top layers. Nectar rates the mattress as a 6-6.5 out of 10, which we would agree with. If you’re looking for a slightly firmer mattress from Nectar, we felt that the Essential Hybrid rated nearer a 7 out of 10.

As Nectar’s most expensive hybrid, the Premier Hybrid is suitably luxurious with eight layers of coils, memory foam and support foam to help provide a restful night’s sleep. We felt the mattress was particularly suited to back and side sleepers, but our stomach sleepers found it too soft with the mattress not providing enough support for the hips and spine.

We were extremely impressed with the motion isolation on the Premier Hybrid and we’d recommend this mattress for those who share their bed with a restless sleeper. Despite the coils in the mattress, the memory foam does an excellent job of absorbing motion, meaning you’re unlikely to be disturbed at night. Temperature regulation is good as well, thanks to a cooling cover and decent airflow through the two layers of springs. We were, however, a little disappointed with the edge support on the mattress and, although the cover on the mattress can be removed, this is only as part of the manufacturing process and the cover isn’t washable.

Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress Review: Materials and design

Two separate layers of coils – a layer of micro springs and a layer of pocket springs

Cover isn’t washable

Memory foam layer contours to the body for excellent pressure relief

With eight separate layers, the Nectar Premier Hybrid is packed full of materials to help with a good night’s sleep. This is a high-quality mattress with excellent environmental qualities – all the foams are Certi-PUR certified, the cardboard packaging is from sustainable forests and the manufacturing process is 100% carbon neutral.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

Let’s take a look under the sheets to see what makes up the Premier Hybrid. First up is a quilted cooling cover. This is designed to dissipate heat and is backed up underneath by a dynamic support layer that’s temperature regulating. Next up is the first layer of springs. These micro springs provide support and are custom designed to circulate fresh air as you move.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

Pressure relieving memory foam provides the ‘hug’ and contours to the body as you sleep. Then there’s an engineered transition layer to optimise spinal alignment and the second layer of springs. Here you’ll find up to 832 individually wrapped 12cm pocket springs encapsulated in support foam for responsive comfort. The mattress is finished off with a supportive base with spring support and a non-slip base material to keep the mattress in place on the base.

It's difficult to judge the durability of a mattress after a short period of time but it’s obvious that the Nectar is made from high-quality materials that are likely to stand the test of time. Nectar is clearly confident, offering a 365-night trial and a Forever Warranty. Do help to keep your mattress stay in top condition by using one of the best mattress protectors, rotate it regularly and keep it clean.

Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress Review: Comfort

A medium firm mattress with a 6-6.5 / 10 rating

Memory foam provides a distinctive ‘hug’ to contour to the body

Particularly suited to back sleepers

The Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress sits firmly in the medium firm category and we found it particularly suited for back sleepers. Both of our main testers sleep on their backs and found the mattress supportive. Our average weight sleeper really enjoyed the feel of the Premier Hybrid, feeling that it offered excellent pressure relief. Both main testers thought the pressure relief was particularly good around the shoulders.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

Our lighter weight tester isn’t a fan of memory foam at all, finding it too enveloping and they did think the mattress was a little too soft for their preferences – particularly around the hips. However, they did rate the mattress highly for side sleeping, feeling that the memory foam helped to cushion the shoulders and hips to promote pressure relief. We’d rate the mattress highly for back and side sleepers of all weights, who should find the mattress highly supportive. The double layer of coils also helps prevent heavier weight sleepers from sinking too far into the mattress.

We invited a few stomach sleepers to try out the Premier Hybrid, but they didn’t feel supported at all, finding that the mattress was too soft to keep their spines aligned and hips in the correct position. Of course, mattress firmness is subjective so the fact that Nectar offers a 365-night trial is particularly useful in giving customers time to decide if the mattress is a good fit for them.

Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress Review: Support and pressure relief

Engineered transition layer to optimise spinal alignment

Excellent pressure relief for side sleepers

The combination of contouring memory foam and supportive springs means that this mattress is particularly supportive for side sleepers. Shoulders and hips are cushioned by the foam, with pressure being eased as they sink slightly into the foam. It’s also a great choice for back sleepers, who should enjoy contouring around their shoulders, back and hips. The engineered transition layer helps to optimise spinal alignment and the encapsulated springs respond to body movements for support where it’s needed.

We did feel that the Premier Hybrid wasn’t firm enough for stomach sleepers, who need a firmer mattress to keep their spines aligned and hips sufficiently raised.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

We also tested sinkage on the mattress by placing a 20kg weight in the middle of the bed. The mattress sank in to 3.5”, which is fairly average for a hybrid mattress. But if you’re looking for a firmer mattress, we’d recommend the Brook + Wilde Elite, which comes in three different firmness ratings so that you can choose your preferred finish.

Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress Review: Temperature regulation

Dynamic support layer is designed to regulate body temperature

Pocket springs promote airflow

The quilted cover is also cooling

While the Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress does contain memory foam, notorious for sleeping hot, it also has plenty of other layers that do an excellent job of dissipating heat. It’s not a dedicated cooling mattress but even our hottest sleeper felt cool throughout the night.

The mattress has a quilted cooling cover that’s backed up underneath by a dynamic support later that’s designed to regulate body temperature. The two layers of springs (micro and pocket) are also well-spaced to encourage airflow.

For your information, we tested the mattress with a summer duvet (4.5 tog) and a thick fleece blanket in a bedroom of around 16C.

Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress Review: Motion transfer and edge support

Minimal motion transfer

Edge support isn’t great, particularly when sitting on the bed

We were pleasantly surprised by the motion isolation of the Premier Hybrid, particularly as the mattress contains two separate layers of springs. But the dynamic support layer and memory foam layer do a great job of isolating motion and motion transfer is minimal. We’d recommend this mattress if you share your bed with a restless partner.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

To test the motion transfer we performed some simple drop tests with a 6kg weight and an empty wine glass. Dropping the weight at various distances from the wine glass gives a good indication of how much motion transfer you’ll get from the mattress. The wine glass wobbled at 25 inches, 10 inches and 4 inches but never fell over – this was with the weight dropped from a height of around 4-5 inches. These tests mimic a person in bed moving position or getting out of bed.

Unfortunately, edge support on the Premier Hybrid is a little disappointing. We measured sinkage at the edge of the bed with our larger weight and the mattress dropped 4 inches (only half an inch more than the centre). However, we felt that the mattress still sloped a little too much at its edge, undoubtedly down to the memory foam in the mattress.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

This was particularly noticeable when sitting on the bed but isn’t as noticeable when you’re lying in bed as the memory foam keeps sleepers ‘hugged’ in one place.

Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress Review: Price and deals

The Premier Hybrid sits at the lower end of the luxury mattress market

Nectar’s evergreen discounts mean that you’ll never pay full price

Expect discounts of around 50%

Nectar’s most expensive hybrid is still at the lower end of the luxury mattress sale at full price. So, with Nectar’s evergreen discounts, the mattress is a steal. The RRP of a UK double is £1499 but you’ll generally pay £749.50. Our mattress sales guide will keep you up to date with all the latest offers.

Here’s the pricing for the Nectar Premier Hybrid:

Single: Usually £624.50 / £1249 RRP

Usually £624.50 / £1249 RRP Double: Usually £749.50 / £1499 RRP

Usually £749.50 / £1499 RRP King: Usually £799.50 / £1599 RRP

Usually £799.50 / £1599 RRP Super King: Usually £854.50 / £1709 RRP

Nectar is one of the most generous mattress companies for discounts and you’ll usually find discounts of between 40 and 50%. You should expect to see the biggest discounts around Black Friday – our Black Friday mattress deals page will keep you up to date on the offers.

Prices for the Premier Hybrid are comparable to the Simba Hybrid Pro, which is a little more expensive even with Simba’s equally generous discounts – you’ll often find a UK Double for £959.40. Nectar’s sister mattress, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is very similarly priced with a UK Double generally retailing with a 45% discount at £769.45.

The Nectar Premier Hybrid is a great choice for back and side sleepers and will particularly suit those who love the ‘hug’ of memory foam but need a little bit more support to keep them comfortable at night. Nectar’s 365-night trial and Forever Warranty are also pretty hard to beat.

Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress Review: Setup

Setup is straightforward, but pay for Premium Delivery

Off gassing is minimal

We found setup and delivery for the Nectar Premier Hybrid straightforward, but we would highly recommend paying the £25 fee for Premium Delivery. This will mean a two-man delivery team, who will deliver the mattress to a room of your choosing. Without this, the mattress will just be left at the front door. Of course, if you are feeling strong it is feasible to carry the mattress up the stairs on your own, although you are likely to be a bit tired out at the top.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

Nectar mattresses come with a small blue plastic cutting tool that does make light work of slicing through the mattress packaging. It is a little flimsy though – we managed to chip the top of the blade off by being a tad too enthusiastic with our cutting motions. Although Nectar say that the mattress can take between 24-72 hours to inflate fully, we felt it was completely inflated after 48 hours.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

Off-gassing is where organic chemicals and gases are released from the foam as a mattress expands is completely normal. For more information, read our guide to what is off-gassing. All the foams in the Essential Hybrid are Certi-PUR certified, meaning they’re free from heavy metals, harmful dyes and ozone depleting chemicals. Off-gassing from the Premier Hybrid was fairly minimal, although we did detect a faint odour for around 4 hours after the mattress had been unpacked. This would undoubtedly dissipate even more quickly with windows open.

Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress Review: Customer reviews

Nectar has an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5 on TrustPilot

Customers praise the supportive nature of the mattress and its ability to help with back pain

The reviews on the Nectar website are from TrustPilot, where the brand has an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5. There are over 12,000 reviews covering all Nectar products, of which 72% are 5*.

Because all Nectar products are lumped together under one heading on TrustPilot it’s difficult to find all the reviews of the Premier Hybrid. Of those we did locate, a recurring theme is how good the mattress is at helping with various aches and pains. Back pain in particular seems to be improved amongst a large sector of customers. Those customers that rate the mattress often say that it’s the most comfortable and supportive mattress they’ve slept on.

Mattress comfort is subjective so it’s no surprise that not everyone gets on with the Premier Hybrid. The most common complaint is that the mattress is sagging after a short time, which suggests that these sleepers are finding the mattress too soft and don’t like the ‘hug’ of the memory foam.

Should you buy the Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress?

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

The Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress is a well-made and solid mattress that will particularly appeal to back and side sleepers of all weights. These sleepers should feel supported by the two layers of springs, which stop them from becoming bogged down in the mattress. The layer of memory foam is contouring and provides excellent pressure relief around the shoulders and hips, whilst giving a traditional memory foam ‘hug’.

Motion isolation is very good, particularly for a hybrid mattress and the excellent temperature regulation makes this a great choice for those who sleep hot. We wouldn’t recommend the Premier Hybrid for stomach sleepers though as it’s just not firm enough to support the spine and lift the hips. Edge support could be a little better and we would really like it if the cover could be washed.

Looking for a mattress with exceptional edge support? Try the Simba Hybrid Pro with its reinforced edges. Stomach sleepers could try the Silentnight Lift Replenish Hybrid 2000, which is firm enough to support their spines and hips.