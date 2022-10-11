Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper Review review

The Sleep Innovations Dual Layer 4" Mattress Topper is a mid-priced, good value topper that combines a gel memory foam layer with a removable quilted top cover. The medium firmness means it's a good choice for most sleepers, although we didn't feel the cooling powers of the gel-infused foam. Be aware those extra 4" may require deep pocket sheets, too.

The Sleep Innovations 4" Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a great choice if you're looking for a mattress topper in the mid-price range. It's not as advanced as more expensive toppers, but it's not the most basic, either, combining gel memory foam with a cushioned layer. The topper provides medium plush support, which makes it ideal for back and stomach sleepers, and quite comfortable for side sleepers as well. And if you're looking for more information on how to choose the best mattress topper for your needs, check out our best mattress toppers guide.

Also, sometimes, you may need more than just a mattress topper. If you're looking for ways to take your sleep experience to the next level, check out our guide to this year's best mattress for all budgets.

Sleep Innovations mattress topper review in brief

Sleep Innovations Topper specs Type: Gel memory foam mattress topper with quilted top cover

Best suited to: Back, stomach, and side sleepers

Depth: 4 inches

Trial period: N/A

Warranty: 10 years

We tested the Sleep Innovations 4" Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper for over two weeks. The two-layer design includes a 2-inch cooling gel memory foam with a 2" quilted top cover, which combine to provide pressure relief and create a medium soft experience that is quite pleasant. However, we did not experience any cooling effects from the cooling gel memory foam.

Despite this, overall we were very impressed. The $139 price tag for a queen-size mattress is quite economical – high-end options can cost between $300 and $600. Our primary tester is a natural side sleeper, and found the medium support level here was perfectly comfortable in this position. However, we also tested it in back and stomach positions, and it worked well for all of them.

The Sleep Innovations 4" Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a great option if you're not in the market to purchase a new mattress. Whether you want to soften a new mattress that's too firm, or help to extend the life of an older mattress, it provides medium support at a good price.

(Image credit: Terri Williams)

Sleep Innovations mattress topper review: Price and deals

The Sleep Innovations 4" Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper is considered not quite a luxury topper, but it's on the higher end of the mid-range toppers. It's available to buy on Amazon and at Walmart.

As a point of comparison, the queen size Tempur-Pedic Tempur Topper Supreme 3" Mattress topper is $399 (on sale for $355 at time of writing). However, this is an extremely luxurious mattress that adapts and responds to your weight. The queen size Saatva Mattress Topper (Memory Foam) is $345, but the cover is made with organic cotton to be naturally breathable and moisture-wicking.

(opens in new tab) View Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Topper on Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sleep Innovations 4" Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a mid-range topper that offers good value for money, especially given the relative complexity of the design, which includes a foam layer and a pillow top with elasticated skirt. At MSRP, prices start at $109.99 for the twin, but you'll often find it for less than that.

While you won't usually have to pay sticker price, here are the official MSRPs for each size, at time of writing:

Twin MSRP: $109.99

$109.99 Full MSRP: $129.99

$129.99 Queen MSRP: $139.99

$139.99 King MSRP: $159.99

$159.99 Cal King MSRP: $159.99

Sleep Innovations mattress topper review: Materials

Gel memory foam layer

Fluffy pillow top with elasticated skirt

Top layer is removable and washable

The 2" cooling gel memory foam and 2" quilted top cover combine to make the mattress topper soft, but not too soft, and the medium level of firmness works well to relieve pressure and support the body. We never noticed any temperature regulating benefits – although we didn't particularly get hot either.

The design is unusual in that it comes in two parts: the foam layer, which sits on top of your mattress, and the quilted top, which fits over that almost like a mattress protector, with an elasticated skirt that reaches right to the bottom of your mattress. The ability to remove the top and toss it into the washing machine certainly makes it easy to clean (here's more on how to clean a mattress topper).

It is possible to buy the gel memory foam bit on its own, in 2" or 3" versions, and Sleep Innovations also makes a 4" Cool Comfort Dual Layer topper, which has cool-touch fibers in the pillow top section, if you want some extra cooling clout. It's perhaps easiest to browse the range on the Sleep Innovations site but you can't buy here – for that's you'll need to go to the brand's Amazon store (opens in new tab) or Walmart section (opens in new tab).

The foam layer is separate from the cushioned topper section (Image credit: Terri Williams)

Sleep Innovations mattress topper review: Design and features

Quilted top keep cooling gel memory foam from sliding around

Cooling gel memory foam provides the right amount of firmness

Washable cover is easy to clean

The design of the Sleep Innovations 4" Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper makes it comfortable for various types of sleepers. The medium firmness is ideal for back sleepers, stomach sleepers, and also side sleepers. The cooling gel memory foam is soft – but not too soft to the touch. It provides the right level of support to be comfortable and it relieves pressure points.

The 2" quilted cover, which fits like a sheet, provides a soft top and it keeps the memory foam from sliding around on the bed. The fact that it's separate from the foam layer makes it easy to remove for cleaning (cleaning a memory foam topper can be tricky). This layer can be laundered in the machine and then dried in the dryer, which makes it easy to care for the mattress topper and keep it clean.

However, although the memory foam is marketed as being a cooling gel, we did not experience any cooling effects.

Sleep Innovations mattress topper review: Performance

Decompresses almost immediately when unrolled

Topper retains its shape well each night

Cooling effects aren't noticeable, but doesn't trap heat either

Setup

5 out of 5 stars

The box arrived rather beat up (although that's probably the shipping company). However, both the cooling gel memory foam and the quilted cover were tightly wrapped and sealed and in excellent condition.

As soon as we unrolled the gel foam, it immediately began expanding and we placed the cover on it. Although some Amazon reviews complain of a chemical smell, we didn't experience this. Note that our tester does have an air purifier running 24-hours a day, which could have contributed to the lack of any odors, although the air quality monitor usually turns yellow or orange and the device automatically increases the fan speed when pollutants are detected, and this never happened.

We tested this topper for over two weeks on top of the Saatva Loom & Leaf Memory Foam Mattress.

Scroll using the arrow icons to see the unpacking process

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Terri Williams ) (Image credit: Terri Williams ) (Image credit: Terri Williams ) (Image credit: Terri Williams ) (Image credit: Terri Williams )

Temperature regulation

3.5 out of 5 stars

We slept with the mattress topper for a full week without a sheet or mattress protector. During this time, we never noticed any cooling effects; however, the mattress topper did not appear to trap heat either. Honestly, our tester couldn't tell a noticeable difference between having it on the bed or not. The following week, we added a cooling mattress protector (the Casper Breathable Mattress Protector (opens in new tab)) and sheets (Casper Percale Bed Sheets) on the bed, and it was definitely cool to the touch. So we know at least the Casper protector is doing its job well! (Head to TechRadar's best mattress protector ranking for more recommendations.)

For some extra cooling powers, you could try the Cooling Comfort version (opens in new tab) of this topper, which adds cooling fibers into the pillow top section too.

An elasticated skirt keeps everything in place (Image credit: Terri Williams)

Firmness and support

4 of 5 stars

The topper provides medium support, so it works with sleepers of various preferences. While testing it, our tester slept on their back and on their stomach, and was quite comfortable and supported. However, it also provided excellent support and pressure point relief in a side-sleeping position.

Since the 2" cool gel memory foam and the 2" quilted cover add 4 additional inches to the mattress, you might well find that your regular sheets are rather tight on the bed – our tester ended up using deep pocket sheets for a proper fit. The mattress you have will be a factor here – our tester was using it on top of a mattress that already has a comfort top built in, which means there's some bulk there already. Most mattress toppers tend to be between 1" and 3", and this one is 4 inches, so keep that fact in mind if you have a tall mattress.

Note that Sleep Innovations also makes a plush version (opens in new tab) of this topper, if you want something softer.

Sleep Innovations mattress topper review: Customer reviews

Reviews on Amazon are overwhelmingly positive. Customers laud the mattress topper's ability to relieve back pain and make it easier to sleep comfortably and wake up without aches and pain. Several reviews even noted that the mattress is like sleeping on a cloud. They also comment on how the mattress topper is an inexpensive way to upgrade their sleeping experience without having to buy a new mattress yet.

However, several customers also stated that there was a chemical smell (some said it was light or faint, while others said that it was strong). They all agreed that it dissipated within a few hours. Many customers also noted that they did not experience any cooling effects from the cooling gel memory foam.

(Image credit: Sleep Innovations)

Should you buy the Sleep Innovations Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper?

We would definitely recommend the Sleep Innovations 4" Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper as as excellent mid-range mattress topper for those who don't want to spend an arm and a leg. It provides a medium level of support, so it's not too soft and not too firm, which makes it ideal for various sleeping types.

The 4" inch height helps to create such a comfortable experience, and the ability to remove the fitted-sheet-like cover to launder it in the washing machine is an added bonus. The mattress topper is also packaged well, and easy to unbox and put on the bed.

Of course, if price is an important factor, the Sleep Innovations 4" Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper is more expensive than the cheaper $100 items, but costs much less than many luxury mattress toppers. There is not a trial period, but the mattress topper is backed by a 10-year warranty.

If you're willing to spend more for an even higher quality mattress, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur Topper Supreme 3" Mattress Topper ($355), and the Saatva Mattress Topper (Memory Foam - $345) are two options to consider.

On the other hand, if you want to spend less, the Linenspa 3-inch Memory Foam Topper is only $59.99 for a queen size, and the Lucid Ultra Plush 3" Down Alternative Fiber Bed Mattress Topper is $86.99.