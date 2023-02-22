Best mattress on Amazon 2023: top bedding picks for easy ordering

Buying the best mattress on Amazon can be tricky. Not only is there an overwhelming amount of choice, but there’s no guarantee that your bed will suit the way you sleep – especially if you need extra support, cushioning, or cooling.

So we’ve done the hard work for you and picked out five of the best mattresses you can buy right now on Amazon. From an affordable hybrid bed to a cosy all-foam option ideal for your guest room, whatever you need our selection should see you right. But don’t just take our word for it, our picks are also highly rated by happy Amazon customers.

With free delivery and regular Amazon deals that slash the price, these best beds make great sleep just that little bit more cozy. If you are looking for even more savings, check out what’s on offer in our round-up of the latest mattress sales ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day mattress deals.

The best mattress on Amazon 2023 - as chosen by experts

1. Amazon Basics Memory Foam Mattress The mattress on Amazon for affordability Specifications Firmness (1-10): 5-7 (plush/medium) Height: 6in, 8in, 10in, 12in Trial length: n/a Shipping: free Warranty: 1 year Price (MSRP): $131.15 - $452.53 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Hypoallergenic + Ideal for the guest bedroom Reasons to avoid - Might quickly wear out

If you’re looking for an affordable mattress to use for occasional guests, growing teenagers or as a budget replacement for your existing bed, then Amazon’s Basics memory foam mattress is a great go-to option.

There’s plenty of comfort on offer to suit most sleep styles, with four different height options and two firmnesses. Other perks include a plush-feeling memory-foam layer that conforms to your posture and sleep position, and this mattress is breathable too with perforations in the middle layer allowing for airflow. Meanwhile, a firmer foam base offers stability and support.

Amazon’s affordable Basics mattress has a safe, durable design with CertiPUR-US Certified foam and an Oeko-Tex Certified top fabric. It’s also vacuum-sealed and rolled for convenient delivery. While there’s no trial with this one, it’s eligible for return, refund or replacement within 100 days of receipt.

As expected, this bed gets the Amazon Choice stamp of approval – and this is also backed up with nearly 7,000 reviews, 71% of which are five stars.

2. Zinus Green Tea mattress The best mattress on Amazon for hot sleepers Specifications Firmness (1-10): 5-7 (medium-plush to medium) Height: 6in, 8in, 10in, 12in Trial length: n/a Shipping: free Warranty: 1 year Price (MSRP): $128.48 - $422.97 Today's Best Deals View at The Home Depot (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Zinus (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Available in a range of heights + Hypoallergenic Reasons to avoid - Different firmnesses might not suit co-sleepers

With nearly 67,000 ratings and a score of 4.5 out of 5, the Zinus Green Tea mattress promises refreshing comfort for all sleepers. The bed features a gel-infused memory foam layer to keep your temperature regulated, and there’s also a cosy layer of comfort foam that molds to the shape of your body.

This mattress is available in four different heights to suit the way you sleep – the 6in depth is firmer for stomach sleepers, while side sleepers will love the coziness on offer with the medium-soft 12in depth. In between, back sleepers will get all the support they need from the 8in and 10in options.

There are plenty of satisified customers on Amazon who are impressed with the cooling on offer, not to mention the supreme comfort and great value for money. As this mattress is delivered rolled in a box, there were some complaints of off-gassing but any odors faded after a few days.

Top bed brand Nectar knows a thing or two when it comes to great sleep. As such, it places so much faith in its mattresses that it offers a 365-night trial. And, trust us, even after the first night you won’t want to give this mattress back!

The Nectar is one of the best memory foam mattresses you can get. It features gel memory foam for comfort and cooling, and the other layers are just as high-quality with an airy, heat-wicking quilted cover (also with cooling technology), a dynamic response transition layer for tailored support and a little bit of bounce, and a stable base layer to make sure you are fully supported. Overall, these layers combine to provide the perfect surface for all sleep positions; in our own Nectar Mattress review we found it to be particularly comfortable for side and back sleeping, with good pressure relief, and concluded that it's a great choice for most people.

There are nearly 5,000 reviews for the Nectar mattress and it is also an Amazon Choice. Happy customers report back on the comfort and quality on offer, and there are also several mentions of aches and pains being relieved after sleeping on this bed.

4. Signature Design by Ashley Chime The best mattress on Amazon for pressure relief Specifications Firmness (1-10): 5.5 (plush) Height: 8in, 10in, 12in Trial length: n/a Shipping: free Warranty: yes Price (MSRP): $271.57 - $717.99 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent pressure relief + Three heights available Reasons to avoid - Not great for hot sleepers

If you’re after supreme comfort, support and pressure relief this Signature Design by Ashley mattress could be just the thing you’re looking for. Available in three heights – 8in, 10in and 12in – the mattress features layers of memory foam over a firmer support-foam core that stabilizes motion transfer, ensuring you sleep well all night long.

No matter what your sleep position, the plush support of the 12in depth perfectly cushions pressure points for side sleepers and lighter body weights, while the 8in and 10in options give more firmness for other sleep styles and heavier bodies.

With an Amazon Choice and more than 48,000 ratings, including 75% 5 out of 5 stars, there’s a lot of love for this mattress when it comes to comfort and quality. With free delivery in a box straight to your doorstep, coziness has never been more convenient.

5. Linenspa hybrid mattress The best affordable hybrid mattress on Amazon Specifications Firmness (1-10): Plush (5.5)/Firm (7) Height: 8in, 10in, 12in Trial length: n/a Shipping: free Warranty: 10-year warranty Price (MSRP): $129.99 - $529.99 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable luxury + Good for all sleep positions Reasons to avoid - The feel might not suit everybody

This stylish-looking bed is the affordable way to get all the comfort of a hybrid mattress into your home without the sky-high prices. At the top is a layer of quilted memory foam for plenty of plushness, and this sits over another cushioned layer of comfort foam. At the base is the all-important layer of coils made with tempered steel for plenty of support and airflow.

This affordable hybrid is one of the most popular options on Amazon with more than 132,000 ratings, 72% of which are 5 out of 5 stars. Feedback from satisfied customers included comments about comfort and easy set-up, however some customers did mention the bed taking a little while to fill out.

Not only does this mattress have free delivery in a box, but it also comes with a 10-year warranty and three heights to choose from – 8in, 10in, and 12in.

How do you choose the best mattress on Amazon? When it comes to choosing the best new mattress, there are many options available. So, as we have done in our list, make sure you only check out the best-rated mattresses on Amazon – ones that have plenty of feedback and top star ratings. Reading the reviews may also be helpful, especially if someone has the same sleep needs as you. Price is also a factor, and many great-quality mattresses on Amazon are heavily discounted. This can vary depending on what size you choose, and it can be easy to find a bargain, especially around Amazon Prime Day. Also look out for free delivery, free returns, decent warranties and sleep trials – all these things should be factored into the value for money, and it can be worth paying a slightly higher price for your mattress just to have the peace of mind. You will also need to consider your preferred style of bed – memory foam, hybrid or spring. A simple search in Amazon will bring up the top options. In terms of features, if you tend to sleep on your side, you may need a mattress with a little extra cushioning at your pressure points, while back sleepers may need more stability, and front sleepers more breathability or cooling. To get the best out of your new mattress, it pays to invest in one of the best mattress protectors to keep spills, stains and worse off your bed. And bear in mind that even a cheap mattress can be given a massive comfort upgrade by pairing it with one of the best mattress toppers.