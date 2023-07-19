Want to know how to return a mattress to Amazon? It's a reasonable question. After it, occasionally a mattress may arrive damaged, or be faulty in some way. It may be a different size or style from the one you ordered. Or maybe it's fine, but you've tried it out and you just don't like it.

After all, even the best mattress on Amazon won't necessarily suit everyone. We're all different shapes and sizes, and have different sleep styles, so finding the best mattress for your needs can be hit and miss. That's why most leading brands offer free trials, ranging from 100 nights to a whole year.

If you buy the same mattress via Amazon, though, those generous free trial offers won't always apply. So if you don't like your mattress, what can you do?

Well, the good news is, you may still be able to get a refund from Amazon. The bad news is, it can get pretty complicated. Read on, as explain all you need to know about how to return a mattress to Amazon.

How to return a mattress to Amazon if it's still in the box

The easiest way to return a mattress to Amazon is if you haven't unpacked it, and it's still in its box. In this instance, you have up to 100 days from the day your mattress is delivered to request a refund. You don't have to give a reason if you don't want to. Amazon will make the arrangements for its return, and you'll get your money back shortly afterwards.

This process is pretty simple. First, sign in to your Amazon account, click on 'Your Orders', and scroll to the mattress you wish to return. Click on 'Return or Replace Items' button and follow the prompts. Depending on the size of your mattress, you may have to select the 'Heavy-Bulk' option where prompted. Amazon will then give you a list of return options, and you pick the one that's easiest for you.

Alternatively, you can call customer service (1-888-280-4331 in the US; 0800 279 7234 in the UK), or use live chat, and ask them directly to process your return.

How to return a mattress to Amazon if you've taken it out of the box

If you bought a mattress directly from Amazon, such as the Amazon Memory Foam mattress, returns are easier (Image credit: Amazon)

What if you have taken the mattress out of the box and don't like it? Well, the good news is that you can still request a refund. However, you normally only have 30 days from the day of delivery to do so.

What happens next depends on whether the mattress seller was Amazon itself or a third-party seller working via Amazon.

If the mattress was sold to you directly from Amazon, you'll need to request a refund from Amazon Customer Service. You can do this by clicking on 'Return or Replace Items' button on the 'Your Orders' page and following the prompts, selecting the 'Heavy-Bulk' option if prompted. Alternatively, you can call customer service (1-888-280-4331 in the US; 0800 279 7234 in the UK) or use live chat, and ask them directly to process your return.

The tricky thing is if they ask you to package up the mattress for pickup. If you're mattress has uncompressed from its original state, you won't be expected to get it back in the original box: that would be kind of impossible. For this reason, we'd suggest that after you first unbox your mattress, you keep the original plastic it came in. If you then need to return it, it's pretty easy to wrap it up and secure it with tape. (You may also have to print off a return label and attach it.)

Don't worry too much about this, though. Amazon Customer Service should give you explicit instructions about how to return it, and you may not actually need to package it up. They may be happy to pick it up as-is, or they may just ask you to donate it to charity (in which case they'll ask for proof of donation before arranging the refund).

(Image credit: Nectar)

If you bought the mattress from a third-party retailer or manufacturer such as Nectar Sleep, Casper, and Tempur-Pedic via Amazon, things are a little different. You'll need to get in touch directly with that third party, and their policies and procedures will vary from company to company.

Don't worry, though, they can't just tell you to go away. As long as the company sells via Amazon's platform, they have to comply with Amazon's returns policies. They'll normally either arrange for pickup or ask you to donate your mattress to a charity, as long as you contact them within 30 days of receiving the mattress.

Some companies may grant you a longer period than that, so it's always worth checking how long you have by reading the information on their Amazon listing, checking the details on their website, or just calling or live-chatting with them.

Be aware, though, that companies often have different policies when selling direct to the public and selling via Amazon, which means you may not benefit from the same extensive mattress trial that you'd get when buying direct. That's not always the case, though. The Nectar Hybrid Mattress, for instance, offers a 365-day trial whether you buy it on Amazon or directly from them.

Why might you not be able to return a mattress to Amazon?

Hopefully, you'll now have a good understanding about when you can return a mattress to Amazon. But just to make things super-clear, there are two common situations in which you cannot return a mattress to Amazon.

The first is when you've left it too late. In general, you have up to 30 days to return a mattress you've taken out of the box, and 100 days to return a box that remains unopened. (If you bought your mattress through a third-party seller you might have longer, though, so it's always worth checking.)

The second is if you damaged the mattress. Let's be clear: if your mattress arrived damaged, then you're fully within your rights to return it (whether it's from Amazon or any other retailer). But if you damage it yourself, you lose all rights to return it. That's why we'd always recommend you use the best mattress protector to keep your mattress safe from harm. Also note that removing labels will count as damage in Amazon's eyes.

Conclusion

In summary, it is possible to return a mattress to Amazon, even if you've unboxed it. But you only have a limited time to do so, and it'll probably be more complicated than if you'd bought it directly from the manufacturer.

For that reason, the latter is usually a better option. But if you find the Amazon price is seriously cheaper, you still may be tempted to buy through Amazon. Don't assume that's the case, though: check our roundup of mattress sales and deals and you may find a better price elsewhere!

If you do buy through Amazon, though, we'd urge you to check the returns policy for that specific listing before you commit. Also, check the mattress thoroughly the moment you unbox it, and keep that plastic wrapping just in case. And for more inspiration, read our guide to how to choose a mattress.