In the often expensive world of mattresses, Linenspa’s range stands out with some exceptionally good value offerings. We tested the 20cm / 8-inch Memory Foam Hybrid model and think it's a great choice for children. While it won't be comfortable for all adults or sleeping positions, we found it did work well for lightweight stomach sleepers. It's an undoubtedly basic design, and you won't get extras like a trial period, but you'll struggle to find a cheaper hybrid mattress.

Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: review in brief

Great choice for those on a tight budget

Ideal for children and lightweight stomach sleepers

Edge support is weak

Linenspa's ethos is providing a range of reasonably priced mattresses for those on a budget, with the 20cm / 8 inch being its second thinnest size. The Linenspa is made from a combination of memory foam and springs, but how does it line up in the comfort stakes? And is it good enough to snag a spot as a value pick in our best mattress ranking?

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

We slept on a single / twin size mattress for three weeks, evaluating it on all major areas of performance, such as pressure relief, motion isolation, edge support, cooling and ease of setup. We also invited a range of different sized sleepers (including kids) to try the bed out for size as well.

The Linenspa is basically a cover with a small amount of memory foam in it, a polyfoam comfort layer and coils at the bottom for support. It's worth pointing out that that most of the best budget mattresses on the market are foam-only models, as these tend to be cheaper. It's notable that Linenspa is offering a hybrid mattress at such a low price.

Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: At a glance Best for: Children and lightweight stomach sleepers

Type: Hybrid mattress

Firmness: 6.5/10

Materials: Polyester, memory foam, polyfoam, steel coils

Depth: 20cm / 8inch

Sizes: UK: Single, Double, King, EU Single, EU King; US: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Short Queen, Queen, King, Cal King

Weight: 8.3kg – 16.2kg

The 20cm / 8 inch model we tried is thinner than we'd typically recommend for adults (note, there are thicker versions available), and this played out in our review. All our child testers loved it and we think it’s a great choice for growing kids – they’ll experience enough support and comfort for a comfortable night’s sleep. Our main lightweight adult tester only found the mattress supportive when lying on their front, where the thinner comfort layer allowed the coils to support the spine and keep it in alignment. They didn’t feel supported on their back or side, with side sleeping in particular building up pressure points.

It will probably therefore come as no surprise to hear that our average and heavier weight testers didn’t feel supported on the Linenspa. They were pressing down through the foam and lying on the coils directly, which only served to build up pressure points. But despite this, the mattress could still be a suitable addition for a spare room and occasional guests as it’s comfy enough for the odd night here and there. You could also consider opting for one of the thicker versions on this mattress, which might offer a comfier experience for adults.

Linenspa Mattress review: Materials and design

Open coil system as opposed to pocket springs

A small amount of memory foam for sinkage

Lightweight materials and construction

There are few bells and whistles on the Linenspa mattress, with its simple construction and basic hybrid design. This is a simple foam and coils construction. The cover is made from a soft polyester blend that's been quilted with 0.5 inches of memory foam. This is designed to add a little immediate pressure relief, as well as a little contouring to the sleeper's body.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

Next up is the comfort layer, constructed of 1.5 inches of polyfoam. This is designed to provide some sinkage and a little more contouring. We were impressed by how quickly this layer responded to pressure and the polyfoam does a decent job of stopping sleepers feeling stuck in the mattress. The mattress is finished off with a support layer of 6.5 inches, made up of steel coils. This layer has an open coil design, which shares more in common with the traditional innerspring mattress design than the pocketed springs of most modern mattresses in a box. The coils are the main support structure of the mattress and provide some airflow with the spacing between them.

Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review: Comfort

A medium firm mattress (6.5 out of 10)

Ideal for growing children

Open coils give the mattress a slightly softer feel, but still offer some firmness

The thinner design of the Linenspa mattress means that it doesn’t offer as much support and comfort as some mattresses, but it’s still a great option for children.

Kids obviously don’t weigh as much as adults, meaning they don’t weigh enough to sink through the foam on this mattress and end up lying on the coils. Instead, they should get a nice amount of bounce and support from the open coils and the foam will offer a soft and slightly contouring effect around their bodies.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

We found the Linenspa mattress was also a comfortable night’s sleep for lightweight stomach sleepers, with the small amount of foam above the coils providing a supportive surface that keeps the spine well aligned. But it’s not suitable for back and side sleepers of any weight, with side sleepers in particular being at risk of some pressure build-up around the shoulders and hips.

Average and heavier weight sleepers will also sink too far into the mattress on their fronts. These sleepers will also feel as if they’re sinking too far into the mattress, lying on the coils rather than being supported by the foam above. One other thing to note is that the mattress didn’t smooth out entirely on the cover, which left ridges on the surface. Whilst we didn’t feel them when sleeping, they’re very obvious from an aesthetic point of view.

Linenspa Hybrid Mattress review: Support and pressure relief

Offers nice sinkage and support for children

Could exacerbate existing shoulder pain for side sleepers

We tested sinkage on the Linenspa by placing our largest weight of 20kg in the middle of the bed. This simulates a body lying on the mattress but surprisingly, the weight only sank in by around 3.5” and this was less than we were expecting because of the thinner constriction.

Much of this is probably down to the coils stopping further sinkage – when we lay on the mattress our average weight sleeper could feel that they were sinking through the foam to rest on the coils. Because of this, average and heavier weight sleepers are unlikely to experience any support or pressure relief from the Linenspa mattress. Our lightweight tester also noticed pressure building up on their shoulder when they lay on their side and felt that this would have led to shoulder pain over time.

However lighter weight sleepers should feel supported when lying on their front, with the slightly thinner materials allowing the coils to keep the body buoyant and the spine nicely aligned. The mattress is also great at supporting kids, who will feel good pressure relief in all positions due to their lighter build.

Looking for one of the best mattresses for pressure relief? If you’re in the UK, the Simba Hybrid Pro offers excellent pressure relief, although it’s not the cheapest mattress on the market. In the US the Purple Plus mattress suits all sleeping styles and its unique grid layer is extremely supportive and flexible.

Linenspa Mattress review: Temperature regulation

Open coils provide some airflow

Combination of memory foam and polyfoam could trap heat for hot sleepers

The Linenspa doesn’t have any specific cooling features, meaning it may not be the best choice for hot sleepers. The combination of memory foam and polyfoam at the top of the mattress combines two materials that are notorious for trapping heat, meaning those who sleep hot are likely to find it a little warm at night. However, as the foam layers are quite thin many people probably won’t find the mattress hot at all.

The open coil system at the bottom of the mattress does do a decent job of promoting airflow, with the spaces between the coils naturally keeping things cooler. Our hottest sleeper found the mattress a little on the warm side, but not oppressively so. We tested the mattress with a summer duvet (4.5 tog) and a fleece blanket in a bedroom at around 16.5C overnight. If you are prone to sleeping hot, have a look at our recommendations for the best cooling mattresses around, which should help you sleep well through the night.

Linenspa Hybrid Mattress review: Motion transfer and edge support

Edge support is poor

The Linenspa absorbs some motion, but you’ll still be disturbed by a restless partner

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

We tested the motion transfer on the Linenspa with a simple drop test, using a 6kg weight and a wine glass (empty of course). Dropping the weight at various distances from the wine glass gives a good indication of how much motion transfer you’ll get from the mattress. The wine glass was stable at 25 inches and wobbled at 10 inches, before falling over at 5 inches – this was with the weight dropped from a height of around 4-5 inches.

The Linenspa actually performed a little better than we expected – particularly as it’s quite a thin mattress and closely resembles an innerspring mattress in many ways. But whilst the foam layer does absorb some motion, it wouldn’t be a good choice if you share your bed with a restless partner as they would undoubtedly wake you up.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

Edge support on the Linenspa is unfortunately pretty dire. Our largest weight only sank into the mattress by 4 inches, but it had to be carefully supported to stay on the bed and not fall on our feet. Sitting on the edge of the bed also results in a gradual slide towards the floor. Edge support is important in a mattress as it allows you to use the entire width of the bed, which is particularly useful if you’re sharing a bed with a partner. Good edge support also makes it easier to get in and out of bed and provides a stable surface to sit on when getting dressed. Unfortunately, the lack of edge support also means that you can’t use the full width of the bed.

Linenspa Mattress review: Price and deals

Amazon often has deals on the Linenspa range

Competitively priced, especially for a hybrid mattress

Linenspa’s mattresses all sit firmly in the budget category and you can expect a RRP of £189 for a UK Double and $249.99 for a US Queen with the 20cm / 8-inch version. As prices are already low you won’t see the large discounts that are common with many mattresses in a box, but Amazon often has discounts on the Linenspa range. Our guide to the best mattress sales will keep you up to date on current offers.

Here's the pricing for the Linenspa:

UK prices:

Single: £169.59

£169.59 Double: £189

£189 King: £212

£212 EU Single: £195.40

£195.40 EU King: £229.90

US prices:

Twin: $129.99

$129.99 Twin XI: $149.99

$149.99 Full: $179.99

$179.99 Full XI: $126.89

$126.89 Short Queen: $229.99

$229.99 Queen: $249.99

$249.99 King: $269.99

$269.99 Cal King: $269.99

Most of the big bed brands run regular mattress sales and deals all year round (with the Black Friday mattress deals typically bringing some of the lowest prices), but because the Linenspa is already so cheap, and because it's typically sold via Amazon, price and sales are a bit more of a flexible concept.

If you're on a tight budget, another cheaper mattress to consider is the Siena Memory Foam mattress. With prices starting at $499 for a twin – but frequently on offer with prices starting from $299 – it's pricier than the Linenspa, but it is a much better mattress (see our article on Should I buy the Siena memory foam mattress? for more info).

In the UK, Simba’s cheapest foam-only mattress starts at £379 for a single, but you’ll often find discounts of up to 45%. Head to our Simbatex mattress review for the low-down on that one.

The Linenspa 20cm / 8inch mattress is a cheap mattress (opens in new tab) that’s ideal for children, who will find the thinner structure still offers support and comfort. It’s also a good choice for lightweight stomach sleepers and could be a great option for a guest room. The mattress also comes with a generous 10-year warranty and there’s a 30-day return policy if you decide it’s not right for you.

Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress review: Setup

Delivered to your door

Takes a long time to inflate fully

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

Our testers were based in the UK, so the mattress was delivered by Amazon to the front door. As our testers also had Amazon Prime, they were able to choose a date for delivery. The Linenspa isn’t a heavy mattress (16.2kg at its heaviest) so one person should be able to carry it upstairs without too much trouble. It’s easy to unpack as well. Inside the cardboard box the Linenspa is vacuum-packed into plastic which you simply cut open and remove, before allowing the mattress to expand.

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

Linenspa suggests the mattress will take between 24 and 48 hours to expand fully but unfortunately we found it took far longer. It was at least 5 days before the top layer of foam had fully inflated, which is a considerable downside if you want to sleep on the bed immediately.

On the plus side though, the Linenspa barely had any off-gassing. Off-gassing is where organic chemicals and gases are released from the foam as a mattress expands is completely normal. Our Linenspa mattress only had a slight smell for around 24 hours, but some customer reviews suggest a stronger smell that lasted longer. The mattress is made from CertiPUR approved foams, which are made without mercury, lead and other heavy metals, carcinogenic chemicals and phthalates.

Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress: Customer reviews

Customers rate the mattress highly for children

Negative reviews talk about the lack of support

The Linenspa has a huge amount of reviews on Amazon.com – at time of writing (December 2022), it has an average of 4.5 out of 5 over 130k+ reviews. Amazon UK there are under 150 reviews, but it has an average of 4.4. There are a lot of positive reviews for the mattress, with most customers having purchased the Linenspa for their children or for a spare room. Customers also think the mattress is excellent value for money and a great option for those on a budget.

As with all mattresses there are also some negative reviews. Some customers said that the mattress sagged more quickly than they would have expected, whilst others felt that there wasn’t enough padding and support for their frames. We also noted that there were some reviews for the 10-inch Linenspa mattress mixed in with the 8-inch reviews on Amazon.com.

Should you buy the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress?

(Image credit: Jo Plumridge)

We all know that growing children are expensive, so a good budget mattress that can grow with them is a godsend. The Linenspa is a decent cheap mattress that will be supportive enough for growing children, without breaking the bank. As with all mattresses though, you should use a mattress protector – particularly where kids are concerned.

The open coils provide a nice amount of bounce and airflow, and children will feel some gentle contouring from the foams above. It’s also a good option for lightweight stomach sleepers, whose spines will be kept aligned and supported. Edge support is sadly woeful and we wouldn’t recommend the mattress for those who share their bed with a restless partner.

Side sleeper? If you’re in the US you could consider the Siena Memory Foam mattress, which is particularly good at relieving pressure points around the shoulders and hips. UK back sleepers should look at Simba’s Simbatex Foam mattress, which is a supportive all-foam design that offers excellent cooling technology. Both, however, cost more than the Linenspa.