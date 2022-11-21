Should I buy the Siena memory foam mattress?

Siena is part of the Resident Home group, which is also home to big hitters Nectar Sleep and DreamCloud, both of whom feature in our best mattress guide. The Siena memory foam mattress is incredibly cheap compared to most mattresses (and potentially even more budget-friendly right now, thanks to the Black Friday mattress deals). But will it provide you with a good night's sleep?

It gets good reviews, so in this guide we'll look at the mattress in more detail, covering aspects such as price, comfort, support and quality so that you can decide if it's the right mattress for you.

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: At a glance

The Siena mattress is a great budget option, even at full price with a twin starting at $499. However, the mattress is nearly always on offer with a discount – usually of up to $200 off. This makes it a perfect choice for those who are on a tight budget but still want something that's actually comfortable enough to sleep on.

Siena mattress specs Type: Memory Foam

Trial Period: 120 days

Warranty: 10 years

Price: $499 – $799 (RRP)

Height: 10 inches

Firmness (1-10): 6.5 (Medium Firm)

User Review Rating: 4.5/5

Made from a combination of gel memory foam and polyfoam, the Siena isn't in the league of the best memory foam mattresses on the market, but it's still a great option for side sleepers who will feel cushioned by the memory foam. Lighter weight back sleepers should also find this a comfortable mattress, although heavier weight back sleepers and stomach sleepers will find it too soft. Edge support is somewhat lacking as well, as there are no reinforced coils and the all-foam construction may be a little warm for hot sleepers. Still, this is a great choice for many sleepers and is hard to beat on price.

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: Prices and deals

We'd place the Siena mattress firmly in the budget bracket, although towards the top end at full price. These are the prices for each size:

Twin: MSRP $499 / currently $299

MSRP $499 / currently $299 Twin XL: MSRP $599 / currently $399

MSRP $599 / currently $399 Full: MSRP $649 / currently $449

MSRP $649 / currently $449 Queen: MSRP $699 / currently $499

MSRP $699 / currently $499 King: MSRP $799 / currently $599

MSRP $799 / currently $599 Cal King: MSRP $799 / currently $599

The Siena mattress was released in 2022, but the brand has been offering generous discounts since release. There's currently $200 off all sizes, meaning a Queen only costs $499 – an excellent price for a mattress containing memory foam. You can keep up to date with all the latest discounts in our mattress sales guide.

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: Design and materials

The Siena mattress' design uses three different types of foam designed to provide pressure relief and spinal alignment. The top layer is made up of 2.5" of gel-infused memory foam to adapt to your body shape and support pressure points. The gel is included to help keep sleepers cool at night by drawing heat away from the mattress surface.

Next up is a transitional 2" layer of polyfoam that contours to your body and compresses when you lie on it. There are also ventilation cuts running horizontally across the foam to improve breathability. The mattress is supported by a 5.5" layer of polyfoam for structure and durability, keeping the bed stable as you sleep. The whole thing is wrapped up in a soft polyester cover woven with polyethylene fibers to regulate temperature and wick away moisture. The bottom of the cover has a no-slip design to prevent the mattress sliding about.

All the foams used in the Siena are CertiPUR certified, meaning they're free from harmful chemicals and heavy metals, as well as being environmentally friendly.

(Image credit: Siena)

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: Comfort and support

The Siena mattress may be a budget option, but it still offers plenty of support for the right sleepers. It's particularly suited to side sleepers and lighter back sleepers, who should feel an easing at pressure points and less aches and pains. Body weight is well distributed along the mattress and the top layer of memory foam does a good job of absorbing impact and minimizing motion transfer. This is a good choice if you share your bed with a restless sleeper.

We think the Siena isn't a great choice for heavier weight back sleepers or front sleepers as it's too soft to support them properly, with heavier sleepers also running the risk of sinking too far into the mattress. Bear in mind that there's no reinforced edge support either, so sleepers won't be able to sleep right up to the edge of the mattress. Although hot sleepers may find the mattress a little warm, most people will be comfortable as the mattress contains gel-infused foam, cooling fibers and vents.

Overall, this is a surprisingly supportive mattress for certain sleepers and side sleepers in particular should find the Siena keeps their pressure points supported and comfortable.

Should you buy the Siena Memory Foam Mattress?

You'll be hard pressed to find many mattresses that are such good value for money, but still offer a decent night's sleep. The Siena mattress is an excellent choice if you're on a budget or want a comfortable bed for your guest room.

Side sleepers should really enjoy this mattress, with it providing excellent support at pressure points. The mattress is also extremely good at preventing aches and pains around the shoulders and hips. It's also a great choice for those who share a bed with a restless sleeper as the memory foam does an excellent job of preventing motion transfer.

As we've discussed we wouldn't recommend the mattress for heavier weight and front sleepers as it's just too soft. But along with side sleepers, the mattress is also a good choice for lighter weight back and combination sleepers, as well as sleepers who enjoy the hug of memory foam.

Siena Memory Foam Mattress: Competitors

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress

The Zinus Green Tea mattress comes in 3 different thicknesses (6,8 and 10") but we'd recommend the most expensive 10" version for a good night's sleep – it's still one of the cheapest mattresses out there! This is a good option for back sleepers as most users report that it's a little firmer than most memory foam mattresses, but it still offers the supportive 'hug' you'd expect from foam. Read more in our Should I buy the Zinus Green Tea mattress article.

Lucid 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress is another good budget offering which comes in a wide range of different comfort options: firm, medium firm, medium plush and plush. This means you can tailor the mattress to your individual sleeping style. Side sleeper? Choose the plush version to sink in and support your shoulders and hips. The firmer version will be a godsend for those prone to back pain. It also does a good job of keeping sleepers cool at night, with a layer of cooling gel memory foam followed by a layer of bamboo charcoal memory foam.

Allswell Mattress

Made from a combination of polyfoam and individually wrapped pocket coils, the Allswell is finished off with a cover quilted with gel memory foam. It's a good choice for hot sleepers, as well as lighter and average weight back and front sleepers, but side sleepers may struggle to get enough pressure relief. You'll find more info in our Should I buy the Allswell mattress article.