Allswell Mattress review: Hybrid comfort for smaller budgets

Walmart's Allswell Mattress is a budget-friendly hybrid that retails for just $337 in a queen. It's best for front and back sleepers who weigh under 200lbs, as well as couples who don't want to wake up to their partner's movements. It's a solid pick for guest rooms, college dorms, and quick-fix solutions – though maybe not a long-term investment.

Allswell Mattress two-minute review

The Allswell Mattress is Walmart's budget-friendly bed-in-a-box, with a retail price of just $337 for a queen. It's a hybrid mattress of foam and springs, which is a rare find at this price point. But how does the Allswell stack up against the contenders in our best mattress guide?

After sleeping on a twin Allswell Mattress for one month – and testing it in key areas of performance according to TechRadar's mattress methodology – I can answer that question for you. In short: it's a fantastic bed for short-term or limited use, but you'll want to stretch your dollar if you need something that'll last you a long time...

(Image credit: Allswell)

The front and back sleepers of my testing panel got on with the Allswell's medium-firm feel and subtle contouring. It's ideal if you prefer sleeping 'on' your mattress rather than 'in' it. However, as a side sleeper with recurring back pain, I had a difficult time adjusting to its lack of pressure relief.

Meanwhile, if you're over 200lbs, you'll likely want a mattress with more robust support than the three-tiered Allswell can provide. For context: participants in my testing panel weighed between 125lbs and 200lbs, with the heaviest tester giving the Allswell the lowest firmness score out of everyone.

The Allswell excels in many key areas despite its low price. Motion isolation is top-notch, making it a great choice for couples who share a bed with a restless partner. Temperature regulation is also very good, thanks in part to its copper and graphite gel-infused foam and base layer of individually-wrapped coils.

The edge support of my twin Allswell was surprisingly firm, a feature often overlooked in solo sleeper beds. However, durability is a potential issue as many Allswell shoppers complain of sagging sides and middles within a short period of time. Given that I was testing this mattress fresh out of the box, it was important for me to take long-term customer feedback into account, as well.

Shipping is free right to your doorstep, and setup is dead simple. I managed it solo, although you'll want to ask for help if you have a larger size. Just beware of potential creases in the top cover, which is likely due to extended storage time before shipping. (Mine had been boxed up for 18 months before arrival.) At best, it makes the mattress look disheveled, but at worst it impacts the integrity of the materials.

A 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty are included. Optional services like mattress removal and expedited shipping are available for an extra fee – these aren't common amenities for budget mattresses, but it's nice to have them there if you need them.

While the Allswell didn't fully suit my sleep needs, my brother and sister-in-law – who both helped me test it out – loved it so much that they plan to buy one to replace their sagging foam mattress at home. Just know that as of this writing, stock is severely limited after recent holiday mattress sales. Keep an eye out for potential restocks, especially with Black Friday mattress deals on the horizon.

Allswell Mattress review: price

A budget mattress that costs $337 for a queen

Includes a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty

Stock is hard to come by in many sizes, including queen

The Allswell is the brand's entry-level mattress, with a queen retailing for $337. Prices for this cheap mattress are lower than we tracked at the beginning of 2023, with a queen previously going for $449. Considering how many mattress brands have been raising their prices, Allswell's approach is a breath of fresh air.

That said, mattress sales for this affordable hybrid mattress aren't terribly common. You can avail of an Allswell coupon between 15% and 25% off if you buy during a major holiday or sign up for text updates. (Should you go the latter route, you can opt out of text updates at any time.)

Here's the current pricing for the Allswell Mattress:

Twin: $227

$227 Twin XL: $227

$227 Full: $287

$287 Queen: $337

$337 King: $397

$397 Cal King: $397

Unfortunately, stock can be an issue. As of this writing, the Allswell Mattress is sold out in every size but twin XL and California king. As an alternative, you might want to check out the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress (which comes in three comfort levels) or the Ikea Hasvåg Spring Mattress, which starts at $179.

Allswell includes a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty with purchase. Shipping is free, as are returns within the trial period. However, you can shell out an extra $80 for expedited shipping or pay $149 for removal of your existing mattress. These aren't the kind of perks you usually find with budget mattresses, so if you want to put your savings towards these shipping upgrades, go for it.

Allswell Mattress review: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price (queen size) $337 Type Hybrid Materials Memory foam, pocket coils Firmness (1-10) Medium-firm (7) Depth 10 inches Delivery Free shipping and returns Trial 100 nights Warranty 10 years

Allswell Mattress review: materials & design

A three-tier design with pocket coils and foam

Features gel-infused cooling foam and reinforced edges

However, my test model had deep creases in the surface

The Allswell has a 10-inch profile and a three-layer construction. At the base are individually-wrapped pocket coils for support and reduced motion transfer. They're reinforced along the sides to keep you secure if you sit on the edge of your bed or like to take up as much of your sleep surface as possible.

Above that is a layer of memory foam infused with charcoal and copper gel to dissipate heat and wick away moisture. Copper's antimicrobial properties are a bonus as you'll be less likely to deal with bacteria, mold, and other nasties – but you'll still want to invest in a mattress protector in case of stains and spills.

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

Topping everything off is a half-inch of quilted comfort foam with polyester batting meant to give it a plush appearance. Unfortunately, my test model had creases in the surface from the time I unboxed it. Since my mattress had been boxed up for about 18 months, this wasn't all too surprising. These creases made the mattress appear uninviting but didn't impact the Allswell's comfort in any profound way.

Like most budget mattresses, Allswell uses fiberglass as a flame retardant. Fiberglass is generally safe to sleep on as long as it's not exposed but if you have allergies, sensitivities, or simply prefer not to sleep on this material, check out our list of the best mattresses without fiberglass. (Just be prepared to spend a bit more if you go this route.)

Meanwhile, the foams in the Allswell Mattress are CertiPUR-certified – in other words, they're free from toxic chemicals and have low levels of the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) responsible for those unpleasant off-gassing smells.

Design score: 3.5 out of 5

Allswell Mattress review: Comfort

My testing panel rates it medium-firm to firm

Excellent support for back and front sleepers under 200lbs

Not great for side sleepers who need pressure relief

I slept on a twin Allswell Mattress for four weeks spanning July and August 2023. In addition to my experience, I also asked four adults to sleep on it for at least 15 minutes to spot any trends among a slightly larger sample size.

All of us thought that Allswell's self-assessment as a medium firm mattress – or 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale – was slightly off. Collectively, my group rated it an 8.5 out of 10. (Individually, a couple of us even rated it as high as a 9.) Allswell customers generally peg it at medium-firm (7 out of 10). Averaging all of these figures, the Allswell lands at a 7 out of 10 firmness rating, or medium-firm.

The back sleepers on my panel were the biggest fans of the Allswell. One tester (5-foot-7, 200lbs) said there was plenty of support in his lower back and his shoulders felt relaxed. Another tester (6-foot, 185lbs), said the Allswell did an excellent job of distributing his weight evenly across the sleep surface.

As for me, I'm a 5-foot-4, 145lb side/stomach sleeper with back issues. The Allswell felt great when I laid on my stomach as I had no dip in my midsection. Its firm yet buoyant surface also made it easy for me to shift positions so I recommend it for most combination sleepers.

However, I primarily sleep on my side, and the unyielding surface of the Allswell was not an ideal fit for me here. I even woke up with a stiff back several mornings so if you're a side sleeper looking for a good mattress for back pain, you might want to avoid the Allswell. (My fellow side-sleeping testers, who prefer a firmer mattress and have no reported back or joint issues, didn't share my experience.)

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

The Allswell does offer some pressure relief, albeit subtle. To test this further, I placed a 50lb kettlebell in the center of the bed, which compressed the surface by about two inches. That may not be enough if you're seeking a mattress for side sleepers with ample contouring along your hips and shoulders.

Meanwhile, for sleepers who weigh 200lbs, the Allswell's 10-inch, three-layer construction might not offer the level of support you need. There are much sturdier options out there if you're seeking a mattress for heavy people.

Comfort score: 4 out of 5

Allswell Mattress review: Temperature regulation

Exceeded my expectations and slept cool most nights

Still may not be cool enough for chronically hot sleepers

I tested the Allswell mattress when evening temperatures were starting to drop; still, I ran my central air conditioning unit most nights to maintain a steady room temperature of 71 degrees F. I also outfitted the mattress with 100% cotton sheets and a mid-weight poly-blend comforter.

I'm someone who tends to sleep warm but refuses to give up my sheets. Save for a couple of days when I battled a slight fever, I didn't wake up overheated with the Allswell. My fellow testers found it comfortably cool for a lazy summer nap.

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

My diligence in cultivating an optimal sleeping environment aside, the Allswell's design deserves some credit here, too. There's a layer of charcoal and copper gel-infused memory foam, along with a base layer of individually-wrapped pocket springs. These elements work together to promote airflow and prevent heat build-up. The lack of a sink-in feel also helped us avoid overheating.

For a budget mattress, the Allswell surpassed our expectations in temperature regulation but if you need specialized features to help you deal with night sweats or hot flashes, consider a dedicated cooling mattress instead.

Temperature regulation score: 4 out of 5

Allswell Mattress review: Motion isolation

Fantastic motion isolation, per my drop tests

Allswell customers agree that it's great for couples

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

I have a twin bed so to test the Allswell's motion isolation, I performed a drop test using a 10lb kettlebell and an empty wine glass. To mimic the effects of a partner changing positions or getting in or out of bed, I dropped the weight at varying distances away from the glass, from six inches above the surface.

The wine glass remained steady when I dropped the weight 12 and 25 inches away from it, and it only wobbled minimally when I moved the drop point to four inches away Notably, the kettlebell bounced just once or twice before settling into the quilted layer. The springs remained silent, as well.

Unless your partner fidgets a lot in their sleep or they enter or exit the bed with a lot of gusto, you're unlikely to be bothered by their movements. Allswell customers back up my test results, as many couples praise its superb motion isolation.

Bottom line: these are exceptional results – especially for a budget hybrid mattress.

Motion isolation score: 4.5 out of 5

Allswell Mattress review: Edge support

Excellent edge support right out of the box

However, the edges are prone to sagging quickly

(Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

Allswell promotes reinforced edges as a key feature, but how does it fare in practice? I placed a 50lb kettlebell along the perimeter and it dropped about two inches – comparable to the sinkage at the center. This is promising, as the edges of your mattress shouldn't dip any lower than the center of your bed, where more pronounced sinkage is necessary for pressure relief.

Stable edges are as useful for solo sleeper mattresses as they are for larger beds. Whether you have mobility issues, tend to move a lot in your sleep, or like to sprawl out and use the entire surface, edge support is crucial. My fellow testers and I felt secure sitting along the edge of my twin Allswell Mattress, although a couple of us noticed the piping bulge beneath us. Meanwhile, I didn't fear falling overboard whenever I rolled towards the edge in my sleep.

However, I must stress that the Allswell has great edge support out of the box. Per Allswell customers who've owned their mattresses for much longer than I have, the edges can begin to sag quickly with regular use. Despite the excellent edge support on my test model, I've deducted several points here due to a lack of durability.

Edge support score: 3.5 out of 5

Allswell Mattress review: Setup

I set up my twin mattress solo – get help for larger sizes

Feels firm right away but can take up to 48 hours to fully expand

Higher chance of creasing and off-gassing the longer it's boxed

I unboxed my Allswell Mattress the same evening it arrived. At 62lbs for a twin, I managed to set it up solo. If you opt for a queen (100lbs) or king (124lbs), you'll want to ask for a hand. White-glove delivery isn't offered, but if you don't know how to dispose of a mattress, you can pay extra for a crew to haul away your existing one.

Setting up the Allswell is easy – just position the rolled-up mattress at the foot of the bed and remove the plastic. Allswell Home recommends placing its logo at the foot of the bed, which is possibly for aesthetic reasons. (It's a good thing I caught this detail before the mattress fully expanded.)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta) (Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta) (Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta) (Image credit: Future / Alison Barretta)

Allswell says it takes up to 48 hours for the mattress to reach its full size and firmness. I had no problems sleeping on it just hours after setup as it felt sturdy enough to sleep on almost immediately. Off-gassing wasn't a major issue, although I did crack a window after half an hour and ran my air purifier to clear the smell.

My only gripe is the heavy creases on the top cover, which haven't faded much since I unboxed the mattress. According to the tag, my test model was made in January 2022, which was a year and a half prior to my receiving it. If your Allswell Mattress has been boxed for a while, expect some off-gassing and creasing. I recommend unboxing any mattress as soon as it arrives to help minimize these issues.

Setup score: 4 out of 5

Allswell Mattress review: Customer reviews

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars at Allswell Home (September 2023)

Front and back sleepers like it most, as do budget shoppers

Several complaints over durability, firmness, cooling

How does the Allswell fare beyond my small testing group? As of September 2023, it has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from over 3,400 reviews on Allswell's website. Among those reviewers, 91% say they'd recommend the Allswell to a friend.

The Allswell is a hit among back and front sleepers, who praise its comfort and support. Many shoppers have even bought multiple mattresses due to its affordability, and couples also appreciate its excellent motion isolation.

However, most side sleepers find the mattress too firm, and some reviewers claim it's given them aches and pains. Durability concerns are also common, with users reporting visible sagging in the middle within a month.

Opinions are mixed on edge support and temperature regulation. While my new Allswell had sturdy edges, long-term owners have noticed dents along the sides. Meanwhile, some find the mattress too hot, while others (including myself) haven't had issues with overheating.

Should you buy the Allswell Mattress?

(Image credit: Allswell)

If you can find it in stock, I recommend the Allswell Mattress if you're a back or front sleeper under 200lbs seeking medium-firm support. Couples will also like its excellent motion isolation, and its rock-bottom pricing makes it a great mattress for a college dorm or a guest room.

However, most side sleepers may struggle with the Allswell's limited pressure relief. If you don't want to spend a lot, consider the taller versions of the Brooklyn Bedding Dreamfoam Essential mattress or the mid-range Nectar mattress as side sleeper-approved beds that won't put a huge dent in your wallet.

Meanwhile, sleepers over 200lbs might find the Allswell's basic construction lacking in support. The Helix Plus hybrid mattress is designed to handle up to 1,000lbs and quite affordable, especially when it's on sale.

Of course, you get what you pay for with a budget mattress like the Allswell. Although it performs excellently out of the box, it's prone to sagging with frequent use. But at less than $340 for a queen, the Allswell is a fine short-term fix until you can upgrade to your 'forever mattress.'

Allswell Mattress review: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Allswell Mattress Nectar Mattress DreamCloud Mattress Siena Mattress Price (queen size) $337 $699 (usual sale price) $799 (usual sale price) $399 (usual sale price) Type Hybrid All-foam Hybrid All-foam Materials Memory foam, pocket coils Gel-infused memory foam, other foam Memory foam, other foam, innersprings Memory foam, other foam Firmness (1-10) Medium-firm (7) 6.5-7 7.5 6.5 (but skews firmer) Depth 10 inches 12 inches 14 inches 10 inches Delivery Free shipping and returns Free shipping and returns Free shipping and returns Free shipping and returns Trial 100 nights 365 nights 365 nights 180 nights Warranty 10 years Lifetime Lifetime 10 years

Nectar Mattress

The Nectar is in a higher price bracket than the Allswell but it's still relatively affordable thanks to frequent Nectar mattress sales. A queen usually goes for $699 – plus, with a 1-year trial and a lifetime warranty, it remains one of the best mattress values out there. This all-rounder is especially comfortable for side sleeping, although heavier back and stomach sleepers may need a more supportive bed.

Read more: Nectar Mattress review

DreamCloud Mattress

Again, this is more expensive than the Allswell but for a luxury hybrid, the DreamCloud can't be beat – especially since a queen is regularly on sale for $799. You'll get a full year to trial it at home, with a lifetime warranty to back your purchase if you elect to keep it. The DreamCloud is one of the best mattresses for back pain, and it excels in just about every area of performance. It's on the firmer side, though, so smaller bodies may need time to break it in.

Read more: DreamCloud Mattress review

Siena memory foam mattress

The Siena is a budget mattress; a queen size sells for $399 after an evergreen discount. Although it's an all-foam bed, the Siena is similar to the Allswell since it's firm with minimal pressure relief. What really sets the Siena apart from the Allswell and other cheap mattresses is the generous 180-night trial that comes with it. That's effectively half a year to determine whether or not it's right for you. (A standard 10-year warranty also applies.)

Read more: Siena memory foam mattress review (Tom's Guide)

How I tested the Allswell Mattress

During a four-week period spanning July and August 2023, I slept on a twin Allswell mattress. I dressed it in 100% cotton sheets and a mid-weight polyester comforter. For consistent results, I ran my central air conditioning to maintain a steady room temperature of 71 degrees F.

To supplement my experience, I asked four adult volunteers to sleep on the Allswell mattress for at least 15 minutes in their preferred positions and to sit on the edges as they got in and out of bed. Our panelists range in size from 5ft4in and 125lbs to 6ft and 190lbs. I also sifted through reviews from verified Allswell customers to paint a larger picture of how this mattress performs in the real world.

I also carried out a series of tests to measure the Allswell's edge support, pressure relief, and motion isolation. This afforded me a more objective look at this bed, beyond my personal preferences and potential biases.

First reviewed: August 2023