Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam: Should you buy this budget cooling mattress?

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress is made by well-established sleep brand Sealy and one of the least expensive name-brand beds on the market. But does that mean you should buy it? We’ll give you all the details on price, comfort, support and quality so you can decide if the Cocoon Chill is the mattress for you.

This award-winning mattress is highly praised by sleepers, so if your mattress needs replacing, the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam mattress is definitely worth considering. In fact, we highly recommend this mattress for hot sleepers in our best mattress guide thanks to the cooling technology contained in its layers.

Early Memorial Day mattress sales are offering some big discounts on this popular cooling bed-in-a-box to the tune of 35% off plus two free pillows and a sheet set. At only $799 for a queen, it's among the best values out there for any full-foam mattress — rivaling the top contender, the Nectar Mattress, and undercutting most other cooling mattresses like it. Keep reading to learn more about the Cocoon Chill...

Cocoon Chill mattress: At a glance

A highly affordable cooling mattress

Great for sleepers with back pain

Minimal motion transfer Side sleepers may find it too firm

Could be hard to shift sleep positions

Cooling mattresses are normally an expensive option due to the array of materials and tech included to regulate temperature. But the Cocoon Chill manages to offer a great cooling performance at a much lower price than the likes of Tempur-Pedic and GhostBed, which consistently have four-figure price tags.

(Image credit: Cocoon by Sealy)

This all-foam mattress is made from a combination of Perfect Fit memory foam, responsive comfort foam and polyfoam, all wrapped up in a cooling cover woven with Phase Change Material. This high-tech fabric can actually absorb and dissipate body heat and gives the mattress its cool-to-the-touch feel.

The mattress is a great choice for back sleepers. Although it’s advertised as a medium firm mattress, many sleepers say that it’s just a little bit firmer than the industry standard. This will help back sleepers feel supported, and those who suffer with back pain should benefit from the neutral spine alignment the mattress promotes.

The Cocoon Chill is also an excellent choice for couples. Two sleepers are hotter than one, so the cooling capabilities will be appreciated. There’s also minimal motion transfer due to the all-foam construction of the mattress, meaning that you’re unlikely to be disturbed by a restless partner, or if you and your co-sleeper have varying bedtime routines.

However, it may not be a great choice for combination sleepers, as the deep memory foam makes it hard to move positions. Dedicated side sleepers may find the Cocoon Chill a little too firm for their tastes, as well.

Cocoon Chill specs Type: Foam mattress in a box

Trial Period: 100 nights

Warranty: 10 years

Price: $769 – $1539 (RRP)

Height: 10 inches

Firmness (1-10): 6

User Review Rating: 4.7/5

At the time of publishing this article, the Cocoon Chill mattress has over 6,000 user reviews, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Over 75% of those reviews are 5 stars, with many shoppers praising its overall comfort and pressure relief — especially when it comes to alleviating back pain and regulating temperature. Unfavorable reviews point to the perceived level of firmness, which is either too hard or not hard enough, depending on the reviewer.

In any case, it's essential to try a mattress out for yourself with a risk-free trial. Sealy includes 100 nights to test its Cocoon Chill mattress, which is more than enough time to gauge whether or not it's best for you.

Cocoon Chill mattress: Prices and deals

The Cocoon Chill is surprisingly well priced for a cooling mattress. Let’s look at listing prices for each size, plus the prices we normally see it on sale for...

Twin: $769 (normally priced $499)

$769 (normally priced $499) Twin XL: $869 (normally priced $559)

$869 (normally priced $559) Full: $969 (normally priced $629)

$969 (normally priced $629) Queen: $1,239 (normally priced $799)

$1,239 (normally priced $799) King: $1,539 (normally priced $999)

$1,539 (normally priced $999) Cal King: $1,539 (normally priced $999)

Even at full price, the Cocoon Chill is competitively priced for a cooling mattress. But with Sealy being such a large and well-established brand, you’ll often find sales and discounts on offer. Right now, the all sizes of the Cocoon Chill mattress are 35% off, which knocks the price of a queen from $1,239 to $799. You'll also get a free set of sheets and two of the brand’s best pillows bundled in.

The Cocoon Chill is one of the best values for any mattress in a box outright. It's barely edged out by the Nectar Mattress (opens in new tab), which is at least $100 less than the Cocoon Chill when on sale and throws in a mattress protector with its bundled sheets and pillows — but the Nectar is not a dedicated cooling model.

(opens in new tab) Cocoon Chill mattress: From $769 $499 plus free bedding at Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab) The Chill is one of the best budget cooling mattresses you’ll come across, with a queen size regularly reduced to $799. Plus you’ll get free sheets and a pair of pillows with it. It’s the ideal choice for overheaters on a tight budget, and is designed with Phase Change Material to absorb and dissipate heat during sleep to help you stay cooler for longer. You’ll get 100 nights to test it out — plus it’s covered by a 10-year warranty.

Cocoon Chill mattress: Design and materials

A 10" medium-firm mattress with four layers

Top Phase Change Material cover is cool to the touch

Perfect Fit foam adapts to your position and shape

(Image credit: Cocoon by Sealy)

The Cocoon Chill is an all-foam medium-firm mattress that focuses on keeping sleepers cool and comfortable throughout the night. The cooling cover is made from a stretch-knit fabric that’s been woven with Phase Change Material (PCM). This extremely high-tech fabric actually absorbs and dissipates body heat and you’ll notice how cool the mattress feels to lie on.

Next up is the Perfect Fit memory foam, which adapts to your body size, shape and sleep position to aid with body contouring and keeping the spine aligned. Below this is a layer of responsive comfort foam to reduce motion transfer, meaning that sleepers won’t be disturbed by a restless partner. It also prevents people from sinking too far into the mattress.

Finally, the whole mattress is supported by a polyfoam base. This consists of heavier, more robust foams that are durable and resilient. If you’re worried that this combination won’t be cool enough, you can also pay an extra $200 to upgrade to the Extra Chill foam, which includes cooling memory foam infused with PCM and an extra cooling cover.

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill’s foams all meet Certi-PUR-US standards for content, emissions and durability. This means they’re free from harmful chemicals and heavy metals, as well as being environmentally friendly.

Keep your Cocoon Chill mattress in great shape for as long as you own it by wrapping it in any of the best mattress protectors to shield it from stains, allergens and bed bugs.

Cocoon Chill mattress: Comfort and support

(Image credit: Cocoon by Sealy)

One of the coolest full-foam foam mattresses you can buy

Its firmer feel will suit back sleepers and those with back pain

Decent edge support and excellent motion isolation

The Cocoon Chill mattress provides a really cool night’s sleep at a fraction of the cost of other cooling mattresses on the market. The PCM in the cover is astonishingly successful at cooling the entire mattress down. It even feels cool to the touch. Memory foam mattresses are notorious for being extremely warm to sleep on, so for an all-foam mattress to be so cool is quite a feat.

Although the mattress is rated medium-firm, we feel it’s slightly firmer than the market average. This makes it a great choice for back sleepers, who will find their spine well supported and kept in neutral alignment. Back pain sufferers should also find that the mattress alleviates symptoms – many sleepers report an improvement in aches and pains.

We wouldn’t recommend the mattress to combination sleepers as the all-foam construction can make it difficult to change positions. Side sleepers are likely to find it too firm and whilst lightweight stomach sleepers will find the mattress comfortable, heavier stomach sleepers will find it too soft to support their heads.

Edge support on the mattress is decent and you’ll be able to spread out over the full width of the mattress. The Cocoon Chill is also a winner for those who are light sleepers or sharing a bed with a restless partner because it does an excellent job of isolating motion.

Should you buy the Cocoon Chill mattress?

If you sleep hot but balk at the prices of cooling mattresses, the Cocoon Chill could be the answer to your prayers. It truly does sleep cool throughout the night. Even at full price, the mattress is considerably cheaper than its cooling competitors and with the frequent sales offered by Sealy, you should be able to pick up an even cheaper bargain.

Back sleepers, particularly those who suffer with back pain, should find this bed extremely comfortable. By keeping the spine in neutral alignment, the Cocoon Chill does an excellent job of easing aches and pains. It's also particularly good at isolating motion and is a great choice for couples who don’t want to be disturbed by each other throughout the night

Unfortunately, the Cocoon Chill is not a great choice for other styles of sleeping (apart from lightweight stomach sleepers). For side sleepers who need enhanced cooling but like the cradling effect of memory foam, we'd recommend the Nectar Premier Copper (opens in new tab) priced from $1,099 on sale with up to $499 in free bedding included.

No matter which type of mattress you end up buying, further enhance your sleep setup by investing in one of the best white noise machines to block out background noise so you can effectively wind down for the evening.

Cocoon Chill: Competitors