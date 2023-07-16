Best king size mattress in 2023: big beds for all budgets

We all need a good night's sleep: our health and happiness depend on it. And investing in the right mattress can make all the difference. With a wide range of options, though, finding the best king size mattress can be overwhelming.

To help you out, we've drawn on our expertise and experience to bring you a curated list of the best king size mattresses in 2023. So whether you're looking for hotel-style luxury, value for money, budget-friendly options, or customizability, you'll find the best mattress for your needs below. We've included all the facts and figures you need to make your choice, along with links to our full, hands-on reviews.

So read on to discover the best king size mattresses that offer exceptional comfort, support, and sleep quality. And to get the best prices, also check out our roundup of the best mattress sales and deals on offer this month.

The best king size mattress in 2023, as chosen by experts

Looking for hotel-style luxury? Here's our top pick. This hybrid mattress combines two layers of coils, two layers of polyfoam, and a layer of contouring memory foam, along with a pillowy cushion top. Our testers, who are side and back sleepers, found it provided responsive, bouncy feel, while providing excellent cushioning for your entire body. They also found cooling and edge support to be first-rate.

Saatva's Lumbar Zone technology, which is approved by the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations, makes it great at preventing back pain too. And best of all, you can choose between three levels of firmness. Luxury Firm suits most sleep styles and body types, Plush Soft is best for lighter people and side sleepers, while Firm is ideal for stomach and back sleepers. All this, plus free white glove delivery, a one-year trial period, and a lifetime warranty, makes this not just the best hybrid mattress , but the best mattress on sale today, period.

Read more: Saatva Classic mattress review

2. DreamCloud mattress The best king size mattress for restless couples Our expert review: Specifications Type: Bed in a box Firmness: Medium firm (6.5) Height: 14 inches Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: Lifetime Price: $999 Today's Best Deals View at DreamCloud View at DreamCloud Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent motion isolation + Superb edge support + Great value Reasons to avoid - Runs a little warm

Do you share your bed with someone who moves around a lot (or vice-versa?) Then you'll need a king-size mattress that offers low motion transfer, which means that when one of you moves, it doesn't disrupt the other too much. Our top pick is the Dreamcloud, which also has the benefit of offering a luxurious experience at a more affordable price than the Saatva, above.

This 14-inch hybrid mattress has five layers: a soft-touch cover, then three foam layers, including one infused with cooling gel, and a base layer of 8-inch wrapped coils. Our tester rated it at a 7.5 for firmness, and scored it highly for support, pressure relief, motion isolation and edge support. On the downside, they did find it ran a little warm.

Otherwise, the 365-night sleep trial, forever warranty and overall quality means this mattress offers excellent value. It's our top pick as the best luxurious bed in a box mattress.

Read more: DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress review

Here's another reasonably-priced alternative to the Saatva Classic. This 12-inch deep mattress is constructed from five layers of memory foam, which means it contours to your body: this makes it a good choice for side sleepers and joint pain sufferers. This type of filling isn't for everyone, but if you like the distinctive 'hug' of memory foam, it definitely delivers. The Nectar Memory Foam mattress is officially rated as 6.5 (medium firm), although in practice we'd say it skews closer to a 7.

In practice our tester, who is a combination sleeper, found it provided good levels of comfort and pressure relief, and some cooling, thanks to its woolen cover and gel-infused foam layer. They also tested its ability to absorb motion and got some impressive results, making it a good choice for couples too.

Read more: Nectar Mattress review 2023

4. Allswell mattress The best cheap king size mattress Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Type: Bed in a box Firmness: Medium-firm (7) Height: 10 inches Trial length: 100 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: 10 years Price: $397 Today's Best Deals View at Allswell Home Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Low price + Hybrid design + Good motion isolation Reasons to avoid - Not the deepest - Limited trial period

If your budget is very tight, Walmart's Allswell mattress has a lot to offer at under $400. Its hybrid design features a quilted top panel, a layer of memory foam, and a base layer of pocket coils. This combination of materials offers surprisingly good motion isolation and edge support for a budget mattress. Plus the foam layer is infused with charcoal and copper gel, which combine with the airflow provided by the pocketed coils to keep things cool on hot nights.

We'd rate this mattress as a 7 (medium firm), making it particularly suited to light and average-weight back and front sleepers, although heavy people and side sleepers may struggle to get enough pressure relief due to the limited 10cm depth. Overall, though, to get such a decent hybrid mattress for such a low price, along with free shipping, a 100-night trial period and a 10-year warranty, is pretty amazing.

For the ultimate in customizability, the Layla Hybrid mattress comes with two sides: one soft, one firm. That means you can flip it for guests who prefer one over the other.

This is a hybrid mattress with a generous depth of 13 inches and five layers. In the middle there's a sprung support core made up of six-inch pocket coils. On the firm side there's one layer of poly foam and another of copper-gel memory foam, while on the soft side there's a poly foam layer and another layer of copper-gel memory foam.

Our tester found this mattress to be comfortable and supportive, strong on motion isolation, thanks to its foam layers, and it did a good job of temperature regulation thanks to the gel foam and airflow through the sprung core. Note, though, that two sides are only medium-firm (6.5-7) and medium-soft (4-4.5) so if you want a very firm or very soft mattress, this isn't suitable.

Read more: Layla Hybrid mattress review

How to choose the best king size mattress

A good mattress should last for years, so it's important to make your choice wisely. Here are five important things to consider.

Firstly, how firm do you want your mattress to be? Side sleepers and lighter people generally prefer medium to soft, while back and stomach sleepers and heavier people may prefer a firmer surface. Secondly, what kind of materials do you prefer? For example, some people love how memory foam 'cradles' your body, while dislike the feel of 'sinking into it'.

Thirdly, think about how prone you are to getting hot at night, as some mattresses use special materials and/or designs to minimise this. Fourthly, how certain are you about your choice? If you're unsure, look for models with generous sleep trial periods. Finally, think about how much you wish to spend. A higher price doesn't always guarantee the best mattress, so prioritize features that align with your sleep needs. For more details, read our full article on How to choose a mattress.