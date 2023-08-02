Best queen size mattress in 2023: brilliant beds in the most popular size

The best queen size mattresses offer a bed spacious enough for a couple but are compact enough for smaller bedrooms. They’re the most popular mattress size on the market, with nearly all manufacturers making a queen size mattress in their range.

In fact, the chance of any of the best mattress options not being available in a queen size is close to zero, which means that there’s an awful lot of choice out there. With a good night’s sleep being so paramount to our health, how do you decide which one to buy?

At TechRadar we keep a close eye on the mattress market, and our expert testing panel have reviewed dozens of mattresses, and that means we have all the experience and expertise necessary to help direct you to the perfect mattress for your sleeping style and other needs.

On this page we've gathered together a selection of the best queen size mattresses on sale now. There are options to suit everybody, but what all these mattresses have in common is that they offer comfort, support and a restful night’s sleep. We'll also point you towards the best current prices, but make sure to bookmark our mattress sales page to check the latest offers and deals. And if you ultimately decide that maybe you need something a bit bigger, see our guide to the best king size mattress.

The quick list

The best queen size mattress in 2023 – as chosen by experts

Best overall

(Image credit: Saatva)

1. Saatva Classic Mattress The best queen size mattress overall Our expert review: Specifications Type: Hybrid innerspring Firmness: Plush Soft (3), Luxury Firm (5.5), Firm (8) Height: 11.5 or 14.5 inches Trial: 365 nights Shipping: Free Warranty: Lifetime Price (MSRP): $1,095 - $2,495 Today's Best Deals View at Saatva.com View at Saatva.com View at Saatva.com Reasons to buy + Choice of firmness and height + Great spinal and back support + Excellent temperature regulation Reasons to avoid - $99 fee to refund or exchange - Some slight motion transfer on the soft firmness option

Saatva’s flagship model is a luxury innerspring hybrid mattress that we think is the best hybrid mattress on the market. It’s our top pick here as well, with the customizable firmness and height options meaning that there’s an option to suit all sleeper styles (back, side, stomach and combo). Choose Plush Soft if you’re of a lighter build or sleep on your side, or Firm for heavier builds and stomach or back sleepers. Luxury Firm suits most sleep styles and body types.

Lumbar support is particularly good here and customers suffering with back ache regularly praise the mattress for helping to ease pain. The Lumbar Zone technology is approved by the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations too. And the Saatva Classic is particularly good at temperature regulation, keeping sleepers cool throughout the night.

With free white glove delivery, a one-year trial period and a lifetime warranty, there’s not much to dislike about this mattress apart from the charge to refund or exchange it.

Read more: Saatva Classic mattress review

Best for side sleepers

(Image credit: Helix)

The slightly softer feel of the Helix Midnight mattress makes it our top pick of the best mattresses for side sleepers. Although it sleeps softer than others, this makes it ideal for side sleepers who need extra cushioning at pressure points on their shoulders and hips. The mattress is made from foam layers for pressure relief, stability and comfort, alongside a layer of wrapped coils that help reduce motion transfer and support the body.

The superior motion isolation on the Helix Midnight makes this a great choice for those sharing a bed with a restless sleeper and temperature regulation is excellent. And if you sleep particularly hot, there’s the option to add the specialized GlacioTex Cooling Cover at checkout for an extra fee. If you sleep on your stomach or are of a heavier build it’s likely you’ll find the mattress too soft. Fortunately, Helix also offers the Helix Twilight, for those looking for a firmer mattress.

Read more: Helix Midnight mattress review

Best memory foam

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

We think the Nectar mattress is the best memory foam mattress around, with it being suitable for a wide range of sleepers. And you can happily ignore the MSRP – Nectar’s mattress is always on sale, often with free bedding bundles included alongside. This is a great choice if you’re on a budget but still want to invest in a quality mattress.

Like all memory foam mattresses, the Nectar gives you a body ‘hug’ where it contours to your body to support pressure points. This makes it a particularly good choice for side sleepers and those who suffer with joint pain. But if you’re a stomach sleeper or of a heavier build, you won’t get enough support to keep your spine properly aligned.

The Nectar really excels when it comes to motion isolation, with the memory foam absorbing movement extremely well. It’s got surprisingly good edge support for an all-foam mattress as well. With a three-inch layer of gel memory foam at the top of the mattress, the Nectar doesn’t absorb heat as much as some all-foam options, but we still wouldn’t recommend it if you are a very hot sleeper.

Read more: Nectar Memory Foam mattress review

Best budget cooling

(Image credit: Cocoon by Sealy)

Hot sleepers on a budget should check out the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress, one of the best memory foam mattresses for temperature regulation. At its price tag it can’t compete with the very best cooling mattresses (you’ll need to spend more for that), but for an all-foam mattress it does an impressive job of keeping sleepers cool at night. This is down to phase change material to dissipate excess body heat, a layer of cooling memory foam and a cool-touch cover.

Motion isolation is excellent, but edge support is a little weaker meaning you can’t spread out across the full width of the mattress. It’s well suited to stomach and back sleepers as it sleeps a little firmer than most all-foam mattresses, providing excellent pressure relief for those experiencing back or joint pain. But lighter weight side sleepers may find the Cocoon too firm and, on the flip side, it’s too soft for sleepers weighing over 250lbs.

Read more: Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review

Best organic

(Image credit: Avocado)

If you’re looking for an eco-friendly mattress the Avocado Green is a great choice. One of our recommended best organic mattresses, the Avocado Green is particularly well suited to back sleepers and heavier weight sleepers. It can support up to a combined weight of 700lbs without any sinkage or loss of support.

Made from a combination of Dunlop latex, wool, cotton and pocketed coils, the mattress is GOTS, GOLS and Greenguard Gold certified. The pocketed coils are divided into five ‘strategic zones’, which are designed to support the shoulders, hips and lower back in different ways. There’s a great balance of comfort and support, with the slightly firmer feel being ideal for back and stomach sleepers. Motion transfer and edge support are also excellent, and all the materials are breathable for good temperature regulation. It’s likely that side sleepers and those of a light build will find it too firm but if you’re looking for a high-quality organic mattress, this is a great choice.

Read more: Avocado Green mattress review

How to choose the best queen size mattress

A mattress is a big investment and you’ll want to make sure that you choose the right one for your sleeping requirements. Here are the things you should consider when choosing your new mattress:

Materials – Memory foam in particular can be quite a divisive material. Some people love the ‘hug’ it gives, while others feel smothered by it, and might get on better with a hybrid, made with a combination of springs and foam, or a latex mattress that has more bounce than memory foam (but which will cost a lot more). Choose your materials depending on whether you want to sink into a mattress or sleep on top of it.

Memory foam in particular can be quite a divisive material. Some people love the ‘hug’ it gives, while others feel smothered by it, and might get on better with a hybrid, made with a combination of springs and foam, or a latex mattress that has more bounce than memory foam (but which will cost a lot more). Choose your materials depending on whether you want to sink into a mattress or sleep on top of it. Firmness – Side sleepers and those of a lighter build generally prefer medium to soft mattresses, while back and stomach sleepers along with those of a heavier build prefer firm. However, this does come down to personal preference.

Side sleepers and those of a lighter build generally prefer medium to soft mattresses, while back and stomach sleepers along with those of a heavier build prefer firm. However, this does come down to personal preference. Price – A higher price tag doesn’t always mean a better mattress. Prioritize the features that you need over the price of the mattress.

A higher price tag doesn’t always mean a better mattress. Prioritize the features that you need over the price of the mattress. Temperature – How hot do you get at night? If you’re prone to overheating, make sure you choose a mattress with features that help keep it cool; hybrids tend to be better in that regard as their spring layers allow air to circulate within the mattress.

How hot do you get at night? If you’re prone to overheating, make sure you choose a mattress with features that help keep it cool; hybrids tend to be better in that regard as their spring layers allow air to circulate within the mattress. Trial periods – One of the great things about modern mattresses is that most come with a trial period so you can try them at home. Make sure the trial period is long enough for you to give the mattress a good test run and check the terms and conditions.