What is a latex mattress and should I buy one?

In terms of comfort, latex mattresses sit somewhere in between memory foam mattresses and sprung mattresses in terms of support vs pressure relief. If you're not sure what we mean by that, let us explain in simpler terms…

When you lie on a memory foam mattress, its feels like you're sinking into it. That's because the material responds to your weight and body heat in a very responsive way. Some people love this sensation, as it makes them feel cradled, like a big hug. It also reduces the pressure on hips and shoulders when you're on your side. Others dislike the feeling, though, as it makes them feel 'stuck' and 'trapped'. It's largely a personal thing.

In contrast, innerspring mattresses have more of a bounce to them, so you feel more like you're sleeping on top of the mattress, rather than sinking into it. Again, this is something some people love and some people hate.

If you've tried these two extremes but didn't like either, then latex mattresses can be a nice compromise. That's because they're more supportive than memory foam mattresses (ie, they're a little more springy) but provide more pressure relief than sprung mattresses (ie, there's a little more sinking).

That said, latex mattresses aren't the only way to achieve this Goldilocks-style 'just right' feeling. There are countless hybrid mattresses on the market that combine memory foam, springs and other materials to balance support and pressure relief. And some of these may be cheaper than latex options.