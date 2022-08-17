The best Avocado mattress sales and deals 2022: save up to $300

The new Avocado mattress sale has some great deals on the brand’s most popular organic beds, so you can now save up to $300 on organic mattresses (opens in new tab) and get a discount on certified organic bedding, too. The best deal for the biggest saving is found on the Avocado Organic Luxury Mattress, reducing the price of a queen size to $2,599 (was $2,899) when you use the discount code LUXE at checkout.

That’s a premium price for a fully organic luxury mattress with bags of certifications to its name. While we recommend it as the best mattress in America for people who want a fully organic bed, the Avocado mattress sale also has a good discount for anyone searching for a cheap mattress that’s still laden with certified organic materials. There's $100 off the Eco Organic Mattress (opens in new tab) after code ORGANIC, reducing the price of a queen size to $1,299 (was $1,199).

This is the brand’s cheapest fully certified organic bed and one of the first times we’ve seen a $100 discount on it so now is a good time to buy. You get a 100-night trial on the Eco Organic, compared to a year’s trial on some of the brand’s premium mattresses, but free shipping and returns boost your value for money further.

Here are the month’s best Avocado mattress sales and deals, ahead of this year’s official Labor Day mattress sales…

Avocado green mattress sale: the best deal

Avocado mattress sale: save up to $300 at Avocado

There are some decent sale offers on Avocado’s most popular mattresses this month, ranging from $100 off its entry-level Eco Organic Mattress (a queen is discounted to $1,199), through to $300 off the Organic Plush Mattress (a queen is down to $3,599). Trial periods vary from 100 nights to a whole year, and warranties range from 10 to 25 years, depending on the bed you buy.

Which Avocado Green mattress should I choose?

Each Avocado Green mattress is certified organic and non-toxic, and every one is available in a range of sizes (usually from twin to Cal king, although the Avocado Latex Mattress can also be purchased as a Split California King, while the Organic Crib Mattress is made for kids, so only comes in one size). But beyond that, there are some key differences between each of the products.

The Eco Organic Mattress (priced from $799 when not in a mattress sale) is the cheapest in the range, offering a Medium level of comfort that suits back, stomach and side sleepers alike. Slightly more expensive, the Avocado Green Mattress (priced from $1,399) comes in two versions: the Standard (Medium Firm) is a great choice for back and stomach sleepers, as well as average to tall side sleepers.

The softer Pillow-Top variation suits side and combination sleepers, along with those who require more pressure relief. Or, for the ultimate in motion-isolating support, try the Avocado Latex Mattress (priced from $2,399). This is the company's most expensive product, though, so prepare for a sizable investment.

More of the best Avocado mattress deals

1. Avocado Green Mattress deals The best Avocado Green Mattress overall Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Depth: 11 inches (13 inches with Pillow-Top) | Turn: No | Filling: Organic latex, organic wool, and organic cotton (all 100% GOLS-certified); up to 1,414 pocketed coils | Comfort: Medium Firm (Gentle Firm with Pillow-Top) | Trial: One year | Warranty: 25-year limited | MSRP: $1,199 – $2,299 ($1,599 – $2,899 with Pillow-Top) Zoned pocket springs for enhanced support Certified organic materials Needle-tufted by hand (no glue) Pillow-Top costs extra

“America's #1 best-rated certified organic mattress” is how the LA company describes its Avocado Green Mattress. This Medium Firm bed-topper features the same organic latex, wool and cotton found in the Eco Organic, but comes with more pocketed coil springs, which are distributed across five distinct zones for enhanced support. Add the Pillow-Top if you require additional pressure relief and a softer feel.

Fancy this bed in a queen size? If you buy it in the current Avocado Green mattress sale, you'll get $200 off usual price via coupon code SUMMER. That'll reduce the cost from $1,999 to around $1,799. (Add a Pillow-Top and get it for $2,299 after discount.)

2. Avocado Green Eco Organic Mattress deals The best Avocado Green mattress for small budgets Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Depth: 10 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Organic latex, organic wool, and organic cotton (all 100% GOLS-certified); up to 975 pocketed coils | Comfort: Medium | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 10-year limited | MSRP: $799 – $1,599 Avocado's cheapest organic mattress Impressive spec for the price Naturally cooling for hot sleepers Shorter trial than other Avocado beds

Avocado Green calls the Eco Organic “the most affordable certified organic mattress made in America”. Rated five stars from more than 250 user ratings as of August 2022, this five-layer bed-topper combines organic latex, wool and cotton (sourced from the company's sustainable farms in Guatemala and India) with recycled-steel pocketed coils, resulting in a cosy and breathable sleep oasis that's equally suitable for back, stomach and side sleepers.

Just ahead of its official Labor Day Sale, you can get $100 off the Eco Organic Mattress after code ORGANIC. So you'll pay $1,199 for a queen. That's not as strong a discount as the 10% off code we saw over Memorial Day, but it's still a solid price for an organic mattress.

3. Avocado Latex Mattress deals The best Avocado mattress for eco-friendly sleep Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split California King | Depth: 9 inches | Turn: No | Filling: 100% GOLS-certified organic latex, organic wool, and organic cotton | Comfort: Firm | Trial: One year | Warranty: 25-year limited | MSRP: $2,399 – $4,998 Packs in nine inches of foam Bounce-dampening layers reduce motion transfer Constructed from sustainable materials Doesn't have as much of a 'hugging' feel

Hailed by the manufacturer as its “most sustainable mattress yet,” the Avocado Latex is also the company's most premium sleep offering. This foam-based bed-topper contains nine inches of organic latex, three distinctive zones, bounce-dampening layers and a low profile, all of which combine to deliver the optimum amount of response and bounce.

There's no hiding from the fact that this is an expensive product – but the current Avocado Green mattress sale will soften the blow somewhat. Order a queen size and you'll get the Avocado Latex for around $2,700 after code SUMMER, down from the usual $2,999.

4. Avocado Organic Crib Mattress deals Avocado Green's best-selling crib mattress Sizes: One size | Depth: 6 inches | Turn: No | Filling: 100% GOTS-certified organic latex, wool, and cotton | Comfort: Firm/Plush (dual-sided) | Trial: 30 nights | Warranty: 25-year limited | MSRP: $439 Dual-sided with two levels of firmness Certified safe from all harmful substances Constructed from sustainable materials You only get a 30-night trial period

We all want our kids to get the best night's sleep possible – one that keeps them both safe and supported. The Avocado Organic Crib Mattress is designed with exactly that in mind; not only does it contain no harmful materials, it's also dual-sided with two age-appropriate levels of firmness. This means you can flip it over when they grow from an infant (firmer) to a toddler (more plush), ensuring they get just the right level of support – and you get great value for money.

The Avocado Organic Crib Mattress sits in the middle of Avocado's range of crib mattresses at $479. It's not currently on sale, but we have seen 10% off discounts in the past. It only comes with 30 nights to try it out, but it's also backed by a 25-year warranty, which means you can potentially pass it on to your kid's kids.

Do you need an Avocado discount code?

Yes, Avocado mattress deals generally require customers to input a discount code when they get to the checkout. During its current Summer Sale, you'll need to enter select coupon codes, which you'll find on the respective product pages. This'll allow you to save between $100 and $300, depending on the Avocado mattress you go for.

We saw a 10% off discount code during the Avocado Memorial Day sale, which yielded better savings for larger mattresses.

Avocado Black Friday mattress deals 2022: what we expect

Black Friday and Cyber Monday provide a great opportunity to buy bedroom products on the cheap, and – if previous years are anything to go by – there should be some great Avocado Green mattress deals at this November's event.

In 2021, the Avocado offered a $150 discount on its Avocado Green and Avocado Latex models, and a massive $350 reduction on the Organic Luxury. The year before that, customers could make savings of $200 on the Avocado Latex and Luxury Organic Crib mattresses. Both of those Avocado Green mattress sales also included discounted bedding and furniture.

To stay up to date with all the best discounts, bookmark our Black Friday mattress deals guide and our Cyber Monday mattress deals round-up.