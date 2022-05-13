Nectar vs DreamCloud: which is the best mattress in a box for you?

Audio player loading…

When it comes to good value mattresses in a box, Nectar vs DreamCloud is one of the biggest choices you're likely to face, especially if you're thinking of buying either the Nectar Memory Foam or the DreamCloud Mattress.

Both models have earned a spot in our best mattress guide thanks to their durable build quality and premium materials for the more reasonable prices. Nectar and DreamCloud have other similarities too, and that's because they're owned by the same parent company, Resident Home.

As we're bound to see some good Memorial Day mattress sales from both brands, we've compiled this expert guide to help you understand the pros and cons of each bed-in-a-box and which, if either, would be a good match for your sleep needs.

Here we take you through a full breakdown of the Nectar Memory Foam vs the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, covering prices, materials and performance, as based on our own testing experience and user reviews.

Nectar vs DreamCloud: At a glance

Nectar Mattress – best for: Smaller budgets

Most sleeping positions

Those seeking sink-in comfort DreamCloud – best for: Heavier bodies

Deeper pressure relief

Cooling comfort at night

Nectar Sleep is arguably one of the most well-known mattress in a box brands in the US because of its broad appeal and general affordability. Since its launch in 2016, Nectar has expanded beyond its popular flagship memory foam mattress to produce two specialty models that emphasize cooling and full-body support.

DreamCloud hit the market in 2017 and has since become a very popular luxury hybrid option. Even so, it costs just $100 more for a queen size compared to the cheaper Nectar, and is competitively priced compared to its luxury rivals like the WinkBed Mattress and the Saatva Classic (read our Saatva Classic mattress review).

Unlike Nectar's line of all-foam mattresses, the DreamCloud range contains foam and innersprings, plus an ultra-plush top cover made from an opulent cashmere blend. There are currently three DreamCloud mattresses on offer and each one is more premium (in design, performance and price) than the next.

In this expert Nectar vs DreamCloud comparison, we're focusing on each brand's entry-level mattresses. Read our Nectar Memory Foam Mattress review for a complete look at how it fares in all key areas of performance. We're yet to publish our official review of the DreamCloud, but our early thoughts are that its excellent value for a luxury bed and ideally suited to couples and heavier bodies who need more support.

The Nectar is the cheaper of the two since it only contains foam layers, but the DreamCloud hybrid, made with foam and coils, is very well-priced at $999 for a queen. Both the Nectar and DreamCloud also come with hundreds of dollars of free bedding to increase your value for money, along with a 365-night trial and a forever warranty. Let's take a closer look at them now...

Nectar vs DreamCloud: Side by side

Keen to make a decision quickly? Here's how these two boxed mattresses match up against each other in key areas...

Nectar Mattress RRP: $873 to $2,086

Best for: Most sleepers of light to average build, combo and side sleepers, restless sleepers

Standout features: Cooling quilted cover, ample pressure relief

Firmness: 6.5 (out of 10)

Materials: Gel-infused memory foam, CertiPUR-US foam, poly-blend cover

Depth: 12 inches

Trial: 365 nights

Guarantee: Lifetime

Sizes: Twin to Split Cal king DreamCloud RRP: $1,273 to $1,998

Best for: Co-sleepers, back sleepers, hot sleepers, heavy sleepers

Standout features: Excellent lumbar support, minimal motion transfer

Firmness: 6.5 (out of 10)

Materials: Gel-infused memory foam, individually-wrapped coils, cashmere blend cover

Depth: 14 inches

Trial: 365 nights

Guarantee: Lifetime

Sizes: Twin to Cal King

Nectar vs DreamCloud: Price and deals

Both brands come with a 365-night trial and a forever warranty

Each mattress also comes with up to $499 worth of free bedding

A queen Nectar costs $899; a queen DreamCloud costs $999

Nectar and DreamCloud share a parent company, Resident Home. This explains why both brands are generous with their perks: a 365-night risk-free trial, forever warranty, and hundreds of dollars worth of free bedding included with your purchase, depending on the size of mattress. We see regular mattress sales from Nectar and DreamCloud, and the Nectar mattress sales and discounts are consistent throughout the year.

Directly comparing the price of the Nectar to the cost of the DreamCloud alone would be unfair. Why? Because foam mattresses are less expensive since they use fewer materials than their hybrid counterparts. Therefore, we'll be breaking down how Nectar and DreamCloud fare in price among competitors in their respective categories.

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

Nectar is one of the best value for money all-foam mattresses with up to $499 in free bedding included on top of a $100 discount. Starting as low as $499 when it's on sale (and that's often), the Nectar is cheaper than its closest mid-range rival, the Casper Original (priced $995 for a queen at Casper), and following a recent price drop its now the same price as the Cocoon by Sealy Chill, an excellent budget cooling mattress that's routinely 35% off (a queen costs $799 at Cocoon) and it comes with free bed sheets and pillows.

DreamCloud also throws in $499 worth of free bedding, but increases its money-off savings to $200 off. It costs up to $600 less than the luxury hybrid Saatva Classic, with a queen-sized Saatva costing $1,495 versus $999 for a queen DreamCloud. The trade-off here, however, is the variation in firmness and depth that Saatva provides, so it's a matter of what you prioritize more: flexibility or savings.

Nectar vs DreamCloud winner: Nectar. We often praise Nectar for being one of the best value buys among its memory foam rivals and we're inclined to give it the edge here. However, DreamCloud yields incredible value among luxury hybrids, especially for larger sizes. (A queen-sized DreamCloud is $999, which is just $100 more than a queen Nectar mattress.)

Nectar vs DreamCloud: Materials and design

The 12" Nectar is made entirely of foam layers

The 14i" DreamCloud has both foam and springs

Each is crafted from premium, non-toxic materials

Each mattress consists of five layers. However, the Nectar is a 12in. full-foam bed while the 14in. DreamCloud hybrid mattress has both foam and innersprings. Our guide to memory foam vs hybrid mattresses elaborates on the general differences between these two popular mattress types.

The Nectar mattress features a 7in. sturdy foam base wrapped in a shift-resistant lower cover. Underneath the base is two inches of dynamic support foam in addition to a 3in. gel memory foam layer — which work in tandem to wick away heat and cradle the contours of your body without settling too deep. All of that is capped by a soft, breathable polyblend top cover.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

Meanwhile, the DreamCloud mattress has a plush quilted cashmere top cover with 1.5 inches of soft foam stitched into it. That's followed by an inch of gel-infused support foam plus a 2.5in. layer of transitional polyfoam — all atop an inch of stability foam. Rounding out the DreamCloud is a unit of individually-wrapped 8in coils for full-body pressure relief and limited motion transfer.

Cleaning the Nectar is as simple as spot-treating stains, but removing the top cover is strongly discouraged as doing so could negatively impact the integrity of the foam layers. Periodic deep cleans are recommended for the DreamCloud hybrid. Knowing how to clean a mattress will help it last longer, and so will covering it in one of the best mattress protectors to safeguard from spills and stains.

Nectar vs DreamCloud winner: Draw

These are two different mattress types so it'll depend on whether you like the slightly-sinking feeling of memory foam (Nectar) or the more buoyant feeling of a hybrid (DreamCloud). However, they're both made with high-quality materials that are safe and comfortable to sleep on — including CertiPUR-US certified foam, which is non-harmful to human health.

Nectar vs DreamCloud: Firmness and comfort

Despite both beds being a 6.5 firmness, the Nectar is softer

Nectar suits any sleep style and provides above-average edge support

DreamCloud offers great pressure relief for heavy back sleepers

Nectar and DreamCloud are each rated 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale. That places them in medium-firm territory, but bear in mind that mattress firmness is subjective, and that'll certainly vary between full-foam and foam/spring hybrid beds. The DreamCloud will have a firmer feel for most than the Nectar.

The Nectar Memory Foam offers ample pressure relief, particularly for average-sized sleepers in any position. Heavier back and stomach sleepers may not find the Nectar's foam layers supportive enough, while lightweight side sleepers could deem it too firm around their hips and shoulders.

Since the Nectar is a solidly-built all-foam mattress, it benefits from above-average edge support, which bodes well for people who like to sit on the edge of the bed before getting up. That also translates to very good motion isolation — good news if you sleep with a restless partner. However, all-foam mattresses tend to retain heat so chronically hot sleepers may not find relief in this area with the Nectar.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

The DreamCloud hybrid mattress is one of the best beds for heavy back sleepers as its foam/coil base yields excellent all-body support for proper alignment. Average side sleepers will find the DreamCloud comfortable after a brief adjustment period, as it's quite stiff at first. Meanwhile, stomach sleepers of average and large builds won't find it supportive enough in the hips and legs.

Temperature regulation is where the DreamCloud really shines. The quilted cashmere top cover is cool to the touch, and the gel-infused memory foam does a fantastic job of drawing heat from the body. Minimal motion isolation makes the DreamCloud an exceptional choice for co-sleepers, as well. Edge support, on the other hand won't be sturdy enough for heavier individuals.

Nectar vs DreamCloud winner: Nectar

The Nectar Memory Foam is more versatile since it's suited to more sleep styles than the DreamCloud, although based on testing we heartily recommend the DreamCloud for heavy back sleepers who don't want to sink too deep into their mattress. Edge support is also slightly better with the Nectar, although the DreamCloud reigns supreme when it comes to temperature regulation.

Nectar vs DreamCloud: User reviews

Both have a 4.8 out of 5 star customer rating

Nectar's 42,000+ reviews are easy to sort thanks to multiple filters

It's tricky to sift through DreamCloud's 7,000+ reviews

As of April 2022, the Nectar mattress has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating from nearly 42,000 user reviews on the brand's website. It's also sold at Amazon, where it's rated 4.4 stars out of 5 from nearly 3,000 customer accounts.

A bulk of Nectar's 5-star reviews come from side sleepers and those with aches and pains. Many grateful shoppers say the Nectar mattress has helped alleviate their lower back pain. Other positive feedback calls out its adequate pressure relief and ability to maintain its shape, even with heavy use.

On the flip side, the Nectar has received criticism for its advertised firmness level, with a mix of comments saying it's either too soft or not hard enough. Off-gassing is another common complaint, with several sleepers saying the smell persists for as long as a week.

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid doesn't have the reach of the Nectar quite yet. It can only be purchased on the DreamCloud website, where it has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating from approximately 7,000 user reviews as of May 2022. However, DreamCloud also includes reviews for its DreamCloud Premier, which is a taller model with a plush Euro top, so we sifted carefully.

Many of the original DreamCloud's 5-star reviews say that it's soft yet firm. Taller and heavier sleepers, in particular, praise the DreamCloud's level of support for bigger bodies. It even scores high marks among those who claim to suffer from chronic back pain before they switched to a DreamCloud mattress.

There isn't a lot of harsh feedback for the DreamCloud, although an overarching theme for less-than-favorable accounts is that the bed isn't as soft as they'd expected. There are also some murmurs regarding the lack of proper edge support.

Nectar vs DreamCloud winner: Nectar

In addition to the massive volume of user feedback, Nectar's user reviews much easier to filter than DreamCloud's. From a consumer standpoint, this is extremely beneficial if you're inclined to prioritize certain elements so that you can read reviews from people who value the same things in a mattress as you.

Nectar vs DreamCloud: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

In this Nectar vs DreamCloud comparison, Nectar would appear to be the victor since it 'won' more categories, but we think both mattresses offer outstanding value and craftsmanship. Ultimately, choosing the right mattress for you comes down to your personal sleep preferences and budget.

Buy the Nectar Memory Foam if... You're an average sleeper who isn't prone to overheating at night, likes the cushiony feel of a full-foam mattress, and has a smaller budget available.

Buy the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid if... You're a heavier back sleeper who can afford to spend a little extra for sufficient lumbar support and excellent temperature regulation. It'll also suit an average sleeper who likes a firmer bed.

Regardless of whether you choose the Nectar or DreamCloud, you'll receive up to $499 in free gifts, including luxury bed sheets and each brand's best pillows for comfy sleep. Plus you'll be entitled to a 365-night risk-free trial so that you can test your new bed across every season. The forever warranty is excellent too. Along with frequent sales from both brands, you really can't go wrong with either of these.