All right everyone, back to the Toledo Truth Teller we go. It's been a year since we last saw the gang, and surprisingly, not too much has changed in The Paper season 2.

Editor-in-Chief Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) is still desperately searching for the stories that will take his team to the next level, while Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) rarely thinks about anybody's reputation but her own. Nicole (Ramona Young) is still giving Kelly Kapoor vibes in a majorly inferior way, while Mare (Chelsea Frei)... well, she's just trying her best.

Okay, so maybe there are a few big changes, but you'll have to wait to find out what they are. So, when does The Paper season 2 land on Peacock?

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What time can I watch The Paper season 2 on Peacock?

The Paper Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

For US viewers, we're expecting The Paper season 2 to be available on September 9 at 12am PT / 3am ET.

Internationally, look out for the below times:

US – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET Canada – 12am PT / 3am ET

– 12am PT / 3am ET India – 12:30pm IST

– 12:30pm IST Singapore – 3pm SGT

– 3pm SGT Australia – 5pm AEST

– 5pm AEST New Zealand – 7pm NZST

In the UK, you can catch season 2 on both Sky TV and NOW. Episodes should be released around 8am BST.

When do new episodes of The Paper season 2 come out?

(Image credit: Peacock)

All 10 episodes of this season will be released at the same time. Unlike weekly drops on the likes of Prime Video, Apple TV, and Disney+, then, you won't need to wait around for new installment of The Paper season 2.

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As for the series' future, there's currently no public word on whether a third season has been greenlit. Hopefully, we won't be made to wait much longer.

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