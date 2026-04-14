Rockstar hackers publish 78.6 million stolen records — but many of us will be disappointed

Hackers release files stolen from GTA VI developer Rockstar Games early

More than 78.6 million records leaked, including business and financial data, but no game leaks

ShinyHunters exploited Anodot breach to hit Rockstar

The hackers behind the recent hack of Rockstar Games have released millions of stolen files they claim to have stolen from the company.

The ShinyHunters group has leaked more than 78.6 million records, a day ahead of the initial deadline they had given Rockstar.

Sadly for gaming fans, the leaked files don't appear to contain any bombshells surrounding the eagerly-anticipated release of GTA VI, but mainly appear to be business and financial data.

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Rockstar leak

ShinyHunters told BleepingComputer the leaked data, which can now be downloaded from ShinyHunters’ website on the dark web, primarily consists of "internal analytics used to monitor Rockstar's online services and support tickets".

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