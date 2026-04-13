Rockstar confirms major third-party data breach: GTA VI maker says 'no impact on our organization or our players'
ShinyHunters struck Rockstar through Anodot integration
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- ShinyHunters says it exploited Anodot breach to hit Rockstar Games
- Group demands ransom by April 14 2026 or will leak stolen files
- Rockstar confirms limited non‑material data accessed, no impact on players
Rockstar Games is the latest victim to have its data stolen through the Anodot supply chain attack carried out by the ShinyHunters cybercrime gang against “dozens of companies”.
ShinyHunters is giving Rockstar until April 14 to pay the ransom demand or they'll release the stolen files to the dark web. However, if you were hoping the crooks would publish the source code, or a demo version of the game, it most likely won’t happen.
Rockstar confirmed the breach to The Cybersec Guru, saying the data stolen wasn’t really that important, noting, “this incident has no impact on our organization or our players.”Article continues below
"No impact"
“We can confirm that a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach,” the company said.
Unfortunately, until ShinyHunters release the data, or Rockstar comes forward with more details, it is impossible to know what the nature of the files really is, or if there’s any sensitive or contact data inside.
News recently broke that Anodot, an AI-powered cloud-based analytics platform was breached by the infamous ransomware group ShinyHunters. The miscreants managed to find the company’s authentication tokens, which allowed them to access customer S