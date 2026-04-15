Gothic , Gothic 2 , and Gothic 3 are coming to modern Xbox and PlayStation consoles

The three games are set to release throughout the year

Those who pre-order the upcoming Gothic 1 Remake get immediate access to the original game

All three classic Gothic titles are finally releasing on PlayStation and Xbox this year.

The first of the legendary role-playing games (RPGs), Gothic Classic, is dropping in July 2026. It's a massive experience with more than 50 hours of gameplay and was a pretty big deal when it first launched back in 2001. It had a uniquely reactive world, filled with characters that abided by their own schedules - getting up in the morning, going to work, eating meals, and interacting with each other.

You play as a prisoner trapped in a distant mining colony that's been sealed off from the outside world. Tasked with delivering a letter to the leader of one of the colony's many warring factions. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt developer CD Projekt Red has cited the old game as a major source of inspiration, and I would recommend it to any fans of the genre, provided they're willing to put up with a little jank.

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