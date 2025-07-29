Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, July 29 (game #513).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #514) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… You've got that right

NYT Strands today (game #514) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CHEESE

MESS

BRIEF

BLESS

LISTEN

TILE

NYT Strands today (game #514) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 12 letters

NYT Strands today (game #514) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #514) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #514, are…

LIFE

VOTE

SPEECH

LIBERTY

ASSEMBLY

COUNSEL

SPANGRAM: CONSTITUTION

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I think today's Strands concerns words found in the United States Constitution, but I will admit that I'm not an expert in this regard, given that I'm based in the UK. What I do know is that the words here represent a selection of human rights that we often take for granted, but that are constantly worth reminding ourselves of – especially if we feel they are under threat.

As far as my gameplay went I saw the two shortest words first before the spangram confirmed the theme and opened up the board.

Unlike most days I barely had to cock my head sideways to work out the game words and unusually had to go hunting for non-game hints after completing the board.

