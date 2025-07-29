NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, July 30 (game #514)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, July 29 (game #513).
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #514) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… You've got that right
NYT Strands today (game #514) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- CHEESE
- MESS
- BRIEF
- BLESS
- LISTEN
- TILE
NYT Strands today (game #514) - hint #3 - spangram letters
How many letters are in today's spangram?
• Spangram has 12 letters
NYT Strands today (game #514) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: top, 3rd column
Last side: bottom, 3rd column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #514) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #514, are…
- LIFE
- VOTE
- SPEECH
- LIBERTY
- ASSEMBLY
- COUNSEL
- SPANGRAM: CONSTITUTION
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
I think today's Strands concerns words found in the United States Constitution, but I will admit that I'm not an expert in this regard, given that I'm based in the UK. What I do know is that the words here represent a selection of human rights that we often take for granted, but that are constantly worth reminding ourselves of – especially if we feel they are under threat.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
As far as my gameplay went I saw the two shortest words first before the spangram confirmed the theme and opened up the board.
Unlike most days I barely had to cock my head sideways to work out the game words and unusually had to go hunting for non-game hints after completing the board.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, July 29, game #513)
- EXACT
- STRICT
- PRECISE
- ACCURATE
- PERSNICKETY
- SPANGRAM: TAKING PAINS
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLarenGlobal Editor in Chief
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.