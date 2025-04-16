Is Spotify playing up for you right now? You're not alone – thousands are reporting issues with this music streaming app, including problems with its homepage and search function.

The reports on Downdetector started spiking at around 8am ET / 1pm BST, with over 21,000 Spotify users reporting problems in the UK at the time of writing – and many other regions also flagging issues, showing that the issue is global.

Most of the reports are related to the smartphone app, but a significant number of people are having problems with the web player, too. Spotify has now acknowledged the problems on its Spotify Status account and says it's "checking them out".

Here's everything we know about the Spotify outage so far...

The latest news