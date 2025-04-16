Spotify isn't down for many – here's everything we know so far
Having problems streaming music on Spotify? You're not alone
Is Spotify playing up for you right now? You're not alone – thousands are reporting issues with this music streaming app, including problems with its homepage and search function.
The reports on Downdetector started spiking at around 8am ET / 1pm BST, with over 21,000 Spotify users reporting problems in the UK at the time of writing – and many other regions also flagging issues, showing that the issue is global.
Most of the reports are related to the smartphone app, but a significant number of people are having problems with the web player, too. Spotify has now acknowledged the problems on its Spotify Status account and says it's "checking them out".
Here's everything we know about the Spotify outage so far...
The latest news
- A huge spike in reports of Spotify issues started at around 8am ET / 1pm BST
- The highest number of reports are in the UK, but other regions are rising
- Spotify has now acknowledged the issues and is "checking them out"
Spotify acknowledges there are issues
We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!April 16, 2025
Spotify has now commented on the problems many are experiencing, with the Spotify Status account on X posting that the streaming giant is "aware of some issues right now and are checking them out".
That's a pretty vague description – and it seems users are experiencing multiple symptoms, from the app reporting a lack of internet connection to problems with logging in.
My own issues appear to be restricted to the app's search function. Let's hope there's still one relatively simple fix for all of the issues – we've reached out to Spotify for more details.
Spotify is buggy today
I first noticed the Spotify issues when trying to search for a new album – it served me the "couldn't load the page" message above, and that's still the case now.
Strangely, I'm still able to stream music that's already in my collection and playlists, so the issues seem localized to some functions of the app. Some on the TechRadar team also don't have any issues at all.
The reports on Downdetector aren't dropping though (particularly in the UK), so it seems to be more than a temporary blip...
That's a pretty big spike...
Right now, the biggest spike in reports of Spotify issues is in the UK – at the time of writing, over 21,000 Spotify users have reported problems with the smartphone app and web player on Downdetector, and social media platforms like X are also filling up with complaints.
Interestingly, there's been a smaller spike in Downdetector reports in the US, which has now dramatically fallen to around 200. Hopefully, this means the problems could be short-lived, but so far we don't know what's causing them.