What will Spotify Wrapped 2024 look like? Here are my 3 predictions for this year's music roundup

Everyone's favorite yearly music roundup is on the way, and we're expecting Spotify Wrapped 2024 to drop some time between the end of November and beginning of December. Because Spotify continues to be vague about exactly when this year's roundup will drop, we're left guessing about what features it will include – but that doesn't mean we don't have some big ideas.

During last year's Wrapped, Spotify unloaded a whole range of fun features that garnered a lot of internet attention, including 'Sound Town'. Given Spotify has been on a continuous roll with new features like Daylists, in-app music videos, and more recent ones like Offline Backup playlist and custom playlist art, it'll be interesting to see if Spotify integrates these into Wrapped 2024.

We still have a few weeks to go before one of the best music streaming services drops it annual music roundup, and I've already started gathering ideas about the features I'm expecting to crop up. These aren't set in stone and nor will they be until the day of Spotify Wrapped 2024 itself – but based on last year's features and what Spotify's done this year, these are the ones I'd like to see.

'Sound Town' will make a comeback

(Image credit: Spotify)

If you remember last year's Spotify Wrapped, Sound Town was the most memorable feature by a landslide, garnering mass social media attention particularly on TikTok. After Spotify presented you with your stats, it matched you with a city based on your music listening behaviors and the artists you frequented the most.

There wasn't a dull moment when it came to people sharing their assigned cities to social media, especially seeing everyone crack jokes about music fans that were given Berkeley, USA (if you know, you know).

Given how well users took to this little feature last year, I wouldn't be surprised if Spotify dropped a similar feature with a geographical element – or brought it back altogether.

Personality profiling and 'Me in 2024'

(Image credit: Spotify)

In 2022, Spotify started offering a feature in its Wrapped roundup in the form of listening personalities. Last year, its 'Me in 2023' segment took a slightly different approach to this, grouping you into one of several profiles to categorize you based on your listening habits.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For example, if you jumped between a lot of different artists like me, you may have fallen in to the 'Shapeshifter' profile, or if you had the tendency to revisit songs from music's past then you may have been more suited to the 'Time Traveler' personality.

But it wasn't just your listening habits that determined your category – if you were labelled as an 'Alchemist' last year, that meant you had a knack for creating and relying on your own playlist for your listening sessions.

We all know that Spotify is big on its personalization factor, and will stop at nothing to ensure your music listening experience is unique to you – so with that in mind I feel confident that Spotify will bring back a similar profiling feature in 2024.

Artists will have more of a presence

(Image credit: Spotify)

No matter who came out on top in your Spotify Wrapped from last year, you would have received a video message from one of many selected artists including Taylor Swift, SZA, and Troye Sivan. Pop music in 2024 has been more saturated than before, so naturally I'd expect Spotify to tap into this for Wrapped 2024.

Whether Spotify brings back video messages or uses another method of bringing artists directly to the platform, I'm convinced that we'll see the likes of artists Charli xcx, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan at least.

These three are the obvious choices simply because each accumulated sky-rocketing successes in their own way this past year, and I'm of course anticipating another cameo from Taylor Swift herself as she currently embarks on the final dates of The Eras Tour.

Although video messages are the obvious format for this, I have a feeling that Spotify has more up its sleeve for Wrapped 2024 and will one-up its artists videos from last year.