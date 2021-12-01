Spotify Wrapped 2021 has now arrived - here’s how to access it

It's that time of the year again - Spotify Wrapped has finally arrived. Each year Spotify’s round-up of music tastes seems to take over social media for a few days, allowing you to show the world what you’ve been listening to.

As with every Wrapped, Spotify will display to you how many minutes you spent listening to music, your top genres, top artists, top songs, and now it’s giving you your audio aura. Accessing Unwrapped is fairly easy, thankfully, and should happen automatically the next time you use the app.

If not, here’s how to manually pull it up.

How to access Spotify Unwrapped

To access your Wrapped - simply just head to the Spotify app on your phone and it should pop up with a box to play it or just follow this link: www.spotify.com/us/wrapped .

That’s it! Super easy.

To share the round-up with your friends, either tap the “Share this story” text in the app or the share button in the browser.

That should allow you to post the whole round-up to Instagram, Facebook or via a link you can share directly with friends and family.

Want to see what we’ve been listening to?

To celebrate this year's Spotify Wrapped, I’ll be giving a few random thoughts of my colleagues’ music history this year.

Who best to start with none other than our Global Editor-in-chief-of-something, Gareth Beavis:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Future)

Considering how busy he is - I really don’t know how he's listened to more than 78,000 hours of music this year. But nonetheless, I know he was a rave god way back in the day - Trance and Europop? Yeah, this tells me everything about him.

Next up is the Staff Writer from Bristol (I think), Tom Bedford:

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Future)

I don’t know anybody on this list, but oh my gosh is that Bon Jovi? This is a man of eloquent taste.

Now we have our Computing Staff Writer, John Loeffler:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

A New Yorker through and through - a man who has lived and breathed the streets of New York like no other. He probably only eats bagels in the morning.

Here’s our Computing Editor, Jackie Thomas:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

Paramore, Paramore. That’s it, she wins. I could just end this article here.

And last but not least - here’s our Home Entertainment Editor, Nick Pino:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Future)

I smell New York again, or maybe Connecticut. Red Hot Chilli Peppers? Definitely a Brooklyn or Queens type of chap. Probably enjoys a good Shawarma.