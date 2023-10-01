Spotify Wrapped 2023 – our release date predictions plus how to listen to it

As you might remember from Spotify Wrapped 2022, every year the streaming service gives its users an overview of their listening history across the previous 12 months – and it's always interesting to look back over the trends and highlights of the year.

Here we've collected everything you need to know about Spotify Wrapped 2023 – whether you're wondering about the Spotify Wrapped 2023 date this year, or how you can find your Wrapped information, we'll try our best to give you all the answers we can.

At the time of writing, Spotify Wrapped 2023 hasn't launched, but it shouldn't be far off now. In fact, references to it have already been spotted in the Spotify apps, and there's a landing page prepared all ready to go when the time comes.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Use a Private session to exclude songs from Wrapped 2023 (Image credit: Future)

Spotify Wrapped is a round-up, an overview, a smart summary of your listening habits over the previous 12 months – or to be a bit more accurate, the previous 11 months, because the stats usually appear at the start of December.

Spotify is of course tracking everything you're listening to, so it can give you relevant recommendations and help you get back to music you've played in the past, and it digs into this mass of data every year to produce Wrapped.

We don't have any advance information about what will be included in Wrapped 2023, but based on previous years, you will probably be told how many minutes of listening you've done on Spotify in total, who your favorite artists have been across the last year, and the genres of music you've been preferring.

It is possible to exclude certain songs from your Wrapped round-up – Christmas songs maybe, or tracks the kids insist on hearing again and again. In the desktop or mobile apps, look for the Private session toggle switch: anything you play with this enabled won't be shared with your friends, and won't affect your recommendations or Wrapped overview.

As we wait for Spotify Wrapped 2023 to show up, the feature shows no signs of disappearing or diminishing in popularity. Part of its appeal is the ease with which users can share their summaries on social media, so look out for another wave of these updates once Wrapped 2023 appears.

When might Spotify Wrapped 2023 come out?

Spotify Wrapped comes with playlists attached (Image credit: Future)

This is the big question, and one that Spotify seems happy to leave everyone guessing about. We don't know for sure what the Spotify Wrapped 2023 launch date is going to be, but we do know when previous summaries were published, and that means we can make an educated guess about this year.

Going back to Wrapped 2022 and each previous year in reverse chronological order, the key dates over the last four years have been November 30, December 1, December 2, and December 5. There's no obvious pattern there, though for the last three years Wrapped has shown up on a Wednesday (and a Thursday four years ago).

This year, November 29 is a Wednesday, as is December 6 (although that would be late in the year for a Wrapped debut). Of course, Spotify might decide not to unveil this year's stats on a Wednesday at all, but that's what it's been doing in the past.

We're just going to have to wait and see when Spotify Wrapped 2023 comes out, but the end of November or the start of December seems like a good bet. We should get some advance warning, too – last year Spotify posted about Wrapped on social media a week before the big day.

How will you be able to see Spotify Wrapped 2023?

You can see your recent listening history in the app (Image credit: Future)

You won't really be able to miss Spotify Wrapped 2023 once it appears, because it will be extensively promoted on the front pages of the Spotify apps as soon as it's ready. Just tap or click on the Wrapped 2023 logo to start digging into your stats, and to discover which songs you really couldn't get enough of during the past year.

If Wrapped 2023 is like Wrapped 2022, you'll need to visit the Spotify Wrapped website on a mobile device to see all the cleverly designed summaries and graphics that Spotify has put together for you – so, confusingly, the full Wrapped experience is only available on the web (not in an app) but can only be accessed on mobile (not on a desktop browser).

Presumably this is so Spotify can leverage various web technologies to produce the all-singing, all-dancing review of your year, complete with animations – it's a lot like a Snapchat Story, in fact, with several panels that you can scroll between revealing the songs and the artists you listened to the most.

What you should get in all of your Spotify apps, if previous years are anything to go by, is a playlist that reflects your 2023 listening as a whole. Queue it up and you can relive some of the musical highlights of the previous 12 months, and maybe rediscover some old favorites that you'd forgotten about from earlier in the year.

When does Spotify Wrapped stop tracking?

The only thing that we end on Halloween is eating candy corn. Stream (and snack) all through the year and we will see you in Wrapped season.October 13, 2022 See more

There's no official cut-off point for Spotify Wrapped, so we're not entirely sure what date the collected data goes up to. You might be able to figure it out based on your own annual summary – see if the bands and artists you favored in November are properly represented in the stats you see in your summary.

There's speculation that Spotify stops tracking for Wrapped at the end of October or in the middle of November, but only the Spotify engineers know for sure – the rest of us are just guessing. While some sites and sources seem to make a definitive statement on the matter, Spotify itself has been deliberately vague on the matter.

We wouldn't worry too much about when Spotify Wrapped 2023 tracking stops or when Spotify Wrapped 2024 tracking starts – just carry on listening to your music as normal, and you'll be ready to dig into your summary and see how your music habits compare against everyone else when Wrapped 2023 shows up.