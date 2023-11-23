Can't wait for Spotify Wrapped? These handy tools will give you a head start

We're likely only a week or two away from the arrival of Spotify Wrapped, which is the streaming service's review of your musical year. But if you can't wait for Spotify to tell you which artist you're in the top 0.1% for, some third-party tools are springing up to give you a head start.

Spotify Wrapped typically arrives in the last week of November or the first one of December, and Spotify has already been dropping hints about its arrival like the one below. But alternative tools like the new Spotify Fanalytics (which is part of the social music app Anthems.fm) are popping up to give you a sneak peek.

Fanalytics doesn't do anything particularly new that we haven't already seen on the best Spotify stats tools. But it does present some insights – like your top artists – in a visual, shareable form, which is a big part of Wrapped's appeal. It'll tell you whether you're a 'top 4% fan' and which are your go-to artists for different moods, but it's nowhere near as comprehensive as Spotify's roundup.

drop a pic that describes what your Spotify Wrapped will look like? 👀November 22, 2023 See more

For a more insightful deep dive into your listening stats, there are a few other tools we'd recommend. The longstanding Last.fm remains one of the best, but you'll need to have previously connected it to your Spotify account to see your stats throughout this year.

If you haven't been that organized, Stats for Spotify is also a good place to head for an overview of your top tracks, artists and genres – and it just needs you to log in with your Spotify details. That said, you can only get round-ups of these stats for the last month, six months or 'all-time', so it still isn't quite a replacement for Spotify Wrapped.

One thing that Spotify Wrapped doesn't have is a particularly strong sense of humor, so if you'd rather have something that pokes fun at your music taste, it's also worth checking out the How Bad Is Your Streaming Music? site. Naturally, all of these tools demand that you give them access to your Spotify activity and other data, so it's worth reading the permissions to make sure you're comfortable with their access.

More Wrapped alternatives

(Image credit: Future)

So far, no third-party tool offers quite the depth or shareability of Spotify Wrapped – which is why it remains so popular. But some of them, like Obscurify, can tease out extra insights that Spotify may not give you, like how niche your particular tastes are compared to the rest of Spotify users.

Icebergify does something similar in a uniquely visual way, showing which artists are above and below the waterline of mainstream popularity. The popular Spotify Pie will also create a pie chart of your listening habits based on genre, though you'll likely get some similar insights in Wrapped.

Fancy revisiting your previous Wrapped playlists while you wait for the new one? You can do that by typing “spotify:genre:2018” (or whichever year you're looking to visit) in the app's search bar. This is just one of the many handy nuggets you'll find in our Spotify tips and tricks roundup.

Whatever you're looking to learn from your Wrapped roundup, it's almost certainly too late to influence this year's version. While there's no official cut-off for the roundup, previous speculation has suggested that Spotify stops tracking your data at the end of October or in the middle of November. So your last-minute listening binge is unlikely to steer your Wrapped towards a more socially acceptable form.