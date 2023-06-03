Spotify Pie: what is it and how do you make your own music genre pie chart?

Spotify Pie is a new add-on for Spotify that reminds us why we love the music streaming service so much: it opens up lots of ways to discover new music, browse through our existing library, and dig deeper into our listening habits.

It's that last category that Spotify Pie falls into. You may have seen other people producing their own Spotify Pies, and we're here to tell you everything you need to know about the plug-in – where you can find it, how you can use it, and what it can do for you.

Like all the best music streaming services, Spotify enables you to dig back into your listening history, but Spotify Pie takes it to the next level in terms of giving you some insights about the sorts of music that fills up your playlists.

What is Spotify Pie?

You can access Spotify Pie on the web (Image credit: Future)

Spotify Pie is a third-party plug-in that runs on top of Spotify itself. It's not an official Spotify product: it's made by Darren Huang, a developer and student at the University of California, Los Angeles, and it's been doing the rounds on social media.

The tool essentially gives you a pie chart representation of your listening habits on Spotify over the last month, with the artists you've had on rotation categorized by genre. You may not have realized it, but Spotify can get very specific when it comes to the genres that it uses to label the tunes in its catalog, and you might see anything from baroque pop to deep underground hip hop while you're compiling your pie.

Bear in mind that the Spotify Pie add-on requires access to your Spotify account. It won't be able to see your payment details or anything like that, but it will be able to look up what you've been listening to in order to function properly, so you need to be okay with that happening before you start using it.

The plug-in is so simple and so quick to use that it's well worth trying out, even if you don't think you're going to be sharing your own pie on Twitter or Instagram. It might open your eyes to types of music and artists that you're into more than you thought. Spotify Pie is free to use and can be used with free or premium Spotify accounts.

How do I create a Spotify Pie chart?

You'll need to give Spotify Pie access to your Spotify account (Image credit: Future)

It couldn't be much easier to "bake your monthly genre pie", as the Spotify Pie website itself puts it. You can access the site through any browser on your phone or your computer, though it's a little bit easier to see everything in a desktop browser.

Head to Spotify Pie and click on the big green Login To Spotify button – you can't miss it, it's right in the middle of the page. At this point you'll be asked to log into Spotify using your credentials, and to agree that Spotify Pie is able to access certain bits of your Spotify data. Make sure you're comfortable with everything listed before proceeding.

After that, in just a second or two, you'll be shown your Spotify Pie, surrounded by a bunch of ads. You can see the chart legend underneath, listing all of the genres you've been listening to – note that the data is pulled just from the last month, not since you first started using Spotify, so you'll get different results on different weeks.

Your chart is based on the last month of listening (Image credit: Future)

Maximize the browser window to make the pie as big as it can be so you can get a proper look at it. You might be surprised at just how many different genres of music you listen to – or maybe not (we're not privy to your Spotify records). Underneath the pie you can see a list of the artists you've been listening to, with your favorites at the top.

Hover the mouse over the different segments of the pie and you can see which artists fit into which genre: you'll notice that some of them fit under more than one genre (Julien Baker is indie pop and indie rock for example), which can skew the results somewhat. To remove a slice of the pie, click its entry in the legend.

Unfortunately, there's no built-in way of sharing your pie with other people. If you want to share your listening habits with someone else, you need to take a screenshot: the Print Screen button (marked PrtSc) on Windows or Control+Shift+Command+3 on macOS will copy the entire desktop (including your browser window) to the clipboard.

Is there an Apple Music version of Spotify Pie?

There's no Apple Music version of Spotify Pie sadly, so if you use Apple's music service to stream songs or listen to tracks stored locally, you're not going to be able to create a pie showing off your favorite genres over the last month.

As you can tell from other add-on apps such as Instafest (which lets you create a custom Spotify festival lineup in poster form), Apple Music doesn't give third-party developers the same sort of access to user data as Spotify does, which makes it harder for developers to build new programs and plug-ins on top of it. As far as we know, there's no Spotify Pie equivalent for any of the other music streaming services right now either.