The YouTube Music 2024 Recap has launched before Spotify Wrapped 2024 – here's how to find it

It's that time of year again – the time when all of our music streaming apps remind us of our listening habits across the last 12 months. We're still waiting for Spotify Wrapped 2024, but the YouTube Music 2024 Recap is now here for everyone (after appearing for some earlier in the week).

As always with YouTube Music recaps, remember that the music and podcasts you've played through YouTube also count towards your stats. If you find some parts of your recap a little baffling, that might be why.

The recap isn't too dissimilar to the format YouTube Music used last year: you'll be told how much listening you've done in total, and the app presents you with the songs, albums, and artists you've listened to the most over the course of the year.

You can compare your music cred against other YouTube Music users too: for one of your most-listened-to artists, you'll be told how much of a superfan you are compared to the average listener on the platform.

How to find your recap

You can see your top albums, artists, and tracks (Image credit: Future / YouTube Music)

The recap should show up the next time you open the YouTube Music app: just tap Let's do this to see it. If you dismiss the notification, you can find the recap again by going to the Home tab and scrolling past your personal mixes.

You then work through your recap like a story on Snapchat or Instagram – tap to go forward, or tap and hold to pause. You get told the 'vibes' of your year, and how many different tracks you listened to, and what your top five tracks were.

Along the way you get invited to save a 2024 Recap playlist to your library: this has the top 100 songs you listened to the most across the year (remember, YouTube is included, and you might see some videos in the playlist too).

The recap will give you a brief timeline history of your listening, as well as identifying your 'music character' – how adventurous (or otherwise) your music tastes have been over the last 12 months, for example. Over to you, Spotify.