Users have started to spot YouTube Music’s 2024 recap in the streaming platform - could it beat Spotify Wrapped to the punch?

It’s getting to that time of year when music enthusiasts are patiently waiting for their yearly roundups from the best music streaming services and, as usual, details of Spotify Wrapped 2024 are very much hush-hush. However a few lucky YouTube Music subscribers have already spotted its 2024 music recap, which could point to an early release date and beat Spotify to the punch.

While YouTube and Google have yet to make an official announcement, Android Authority first reported that YouTube Music’s 2024 Recap seems to have been rolled out to very few lucky users - one of whom shared with the YouTube Music subreddit. In the Reddit post, the user attached two images (see below) with one showing their top five artists and tracks of the year, as well as their total minutes listened, and the other with their top five albums of the year.

Since YouTube Music took a different approach with its yearly recaps in 2022, the music streaming service has always looked to the end of November for its official launch date, landing on November 29 in 2022 and November 30 in 2023. Therefore, we’re still about a week and a half off, but by the looks of its early drop for some subscribers it could be that YouTube Music will treat us to an early annual music roundup.

What does this mean for Spotify Wrapped 2024?

There’s no doubt that Spotify Wrapped is one of the most recognized yearly recaps out of Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube Music. But as far as its launch date goes, or even the features it may include, Spotify thrives off of the ambiguity and speculation about Wrapped. We still don’t know exactly when it will drop (my guess is the first week of December), but hopefully Spotify has seen that YouTube Music is teasing its yearly recap and will start to drop more hints.

