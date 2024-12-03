Apple Music Replay beats Spotify Wrapped to the recap punch – here's how to get it

Apple Music Replay is now available for your 2024 listening

You can't get it in the Music app (but you can get the playlist)

Spotify Wrapped will arrive any day now

December has barely begun but Apple Music wants you to look and listen back to the soundtrack of your year. Apple Music's 2024 Replay is now available to show the big picture and little details of your year's soundtrack.

As before, you'll need to go online to see it: while it's an Apple Music feature the Replay is browser-based. You can find it at the official Apple Music Replay site.

Replay tells you how many minutes of music you've listened to, how many artists you've enjoyed, what you listened to most each month and which songs dominated your soundtrack.

You'll also see the top played songs, top albums and top genres, and if you scroll further you'll get details of the top playlists and top stations you've listened to.

Apple's beaten Spotify Wrapped to a roll-out then, but it can't be long until we see its main rival – check out our musings on when Spotify Wrapped is out for more on that.

What else does Apple Music Replay tell you?

And at the foot of the replay you can see milestones: when you hit 100, 250, 500 songs or more, when you cracked 5,000 listening minutes, when you'd listened to more than 250 artists and so on.

One of the interesting bits for me is right down at the bottom, where you can compare this year's Replay with last year's (provided of course you were an Apple Music subscriber then). For me that means seeing Taylor Swift dethroned by Charli XCX.

It's not all read-only, though. You can also open your Replay playlist in Apple Music as a playlist and save it to your library. And of course you can share that playlist to social media, too.