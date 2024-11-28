Spotify reveals the one thing you should do to make sure your Wrapped 2024 recap arrives safely

Spotify Wrapped is expected to arrive imminently according to new teaser

Spotify says it might not appear if you haven't updated the app

Last year proved so popular it seemed to overwhelm the servers

Christmas is coming, the goose is getting fat and it's very nearly time for Spotify Wrapped 2024, the annual analysis of what you've been listening to – assuming of course that you've been listening to it on Spotify.

We're expecting the annual recap to be released any day now – as we noted in our Spotify Wrapped 2024 release date predictions, the smart money is now a December 4 roll-out, based on a combination of historical dates and recent rumors. Although Spotify could go rogue and choose December 11 or another date instead.

But how do you make sure Wrapped turns up safely? Historically, the roll-out has been slightly staggered across different regions, so the timing of its arrival is a little out of your hands – but Spotify has posted some details on how to make sure you get Wrapped on time for those all-important social media shares.

Head to the Spotify app on either Apple's App Store (if you're on iPhone) or the Google Play Store (for Android fans) and see if an 'update' button appears. If it does, update the app to the latest version. That's currently version 8.9.94 on iPhone or 8.9.96.476 on Android, though Spotify may well roll out another update before Wrapped 2024 lands.

We reckon the smart thing to do is make sure you're app's updated early next week – and also have a backup plan, in case Wrapped runs into some issues like it did last year...

Preparing for a Wrapped wrinkles

Last year's Spotify Wrapped 2023 roll-out had some early teething issues, which meant it wasn't appearing immediately for some users. (Image credit: Future)

Last year, some users encountered issues where Wrapped just didn't appear.

Some of those issues appeared to be the result of overloaded Spotify servers, but there are some troubleshooting tricks that may come in handy if there's a repeat this year. The tips to keep in your back pocket are:

Update or reinstall the app

Do it manually: try typing spotify:datastories:wrapped or 2024 wrapped in the search bar

or in the search bar Try the Spotify mobile website

Still, there's always a chance that Wrapped might go a little more smoothly this year, so making sure the app is updated remains the best best advice.

So whether you want to impress people with your top-notch taste in music – or in my case, your worrying Charli XCX obsession – or just see how Spotify follows up 'Sound Town' or its artists video messages this year, you shouldn't have long to wait.