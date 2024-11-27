Spotify has released a new teaser for its Wrapped 2024 roundup

It's "right around the corner" according to the new in-app notice

Rumors are predicting the release date for the musical recap

Your Spotify Wrapped 2024 musical recap is "right around the corner", according to a new teaser (above) that many users are now seeing in the official app.

Spotify's unsubtle hint, which appeared for us today when reopening the iOS app, says its popular Wrapped roundup is almost here and that "your 2024 Wrapped to-do list" is, strangely, to listen to your top songs from the past two years.

Most Spotify fans are probably more focused on finessing their end-of-year listening so their Wrapped is fit for public consumption. But news that Wrapped 2024 is close is exciting for anyone who likes indulging in its personalized, and sometimes insightful, reflective mirror.

So when exactly can we expect to see Wrapped 2024? Last year, it landed on November 29, which was a Wednesday – that's now the typical weekday for Wrapped to be launched, as shown by the last four years.

But as spotted by Wrapped detectives on Reddit, there's a chance it could land later this year. That's because Spotify Indonesia appears to have announced a Wrapped concert for December 5, prompting speculation that Wrapped 2024 could roll out on December 4.

So when will Wrapped 2024 land?

Spotify Wrapped has become increasingly sophisticated in the past few years, including features like artist messages (above). (Image credit: Spotify)

The combination of this new Spotify teaser and those hints from Spotify Indonesia mean that, if we were betting folk, we'd err towards next Wednesday, December 4 now being the most likely Wrapped 2024 release date.

For the last four years, Wrapped has rolled out on a Wednesday – so unless Spotify is going to quickly follow up its new teaser with a full Wrapped release in the next few hours, we can probably rule out today being the launch date.

Next Wednesday is December 4 and Spotify has previously rolled out its musical recap around that time – Spotify Wrapped 2019 landed on December 5, while Wrapped 2018 was released on December 6.

So unless Spotify breaks its recent Wednesday trend or goes super-late on December 11, it looks like that'll be judgment day for Spotify fans. Spotify has never publicly commented on when the cut-off is for its Wrapped stats, but we'll be fine-tuning our listening over the next week to be safe.